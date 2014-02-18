Feb 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 17, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adi Finechem Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 5 Assigned Aquafil Polymers Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 272 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25 Cr) Classic Wears Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned Harsh Polyfabric Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned Indcon Projects And Equipment Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned Lata Exports Apparels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned Nabha Power Ltd ST Bk Fac-LOC/ CARE A1 1000 Assigned Letter of Undertaking * * (including bank guarantee limit of Rs.70 crore as sub-limit) Seyadu Beedi Company ST Bk Fac CARE A2 20 Revised from CARE A3 Spml Infra Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4500 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sreeragh General Finance Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE BBB (FD) 30 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.36 Cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adi Finechem Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 340.6 Assigned Aquafil Polymers Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 220 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15 Cr) Aries Colorchem Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4- Suspended Ashiana Landcraft Realty Pvt Ltd NCD CARE BB- 1800 Assigned Asian Construction Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE - Suspended A4 Bihani Binayake Cotex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4- Suspended Chaudhary Ingots Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BB 90 Reaffirmed * rating for term loan has been withdrawn Classic Wears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 119.2 Assigned Dbl Bankhlafata Dogawa Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB (SO) 450 Assigned (@ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Dilip Buildcon Limited (DBL, rated CARE BBB / CARE A3) Gpt Infraprojects Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 4850 Revised from CARE BBB+ (enhanced from 435 Cr) Harsh Polyfabric Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 105.1 Assigned Icon Sleeper Track Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE - Suspended A4+ Indcon Projects And Equipment Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 180 Assigned Lata Exports Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Assigned Moon Spinners Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 148.6 Revised from CARE BB+ Nabha Power Ltd LT Bk Fac-Rupee CARE A 66760 Reaffirmed loans Nabha Power Ltd LT Bk Fac-BG CARE A 800 Reaffirmed Nabha Power Ltd Long-TL- External CARE A 5240 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowing* Nabha Power Ltd LT Bk Fac-CC CARE A 1500 Assigned Pm Dall Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 51.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.18 crore) Rambhajo LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Revised from CARE B+ Ruchi Worldwide Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 12000 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ (SO) S S Nath & Co LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 90 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6 Cr) Sar Senapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB 1864.7 Assigned Factory Ltd Seyad Cotton Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100.8 Revised from CARE BB+ Seyadu Beedi Company LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 499 Revised from CARE BBB- Shanti Education Society Bk Fac CARE B- - Suspended Spml Infra Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 22356.3 Reaffirmed Sri Sri Vigneswara Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 120 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 