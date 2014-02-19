Feb 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 18, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Sponge And Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 125 Reaffirmed Abhinav Steels And Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 280 Assigned Apple Hospitals & Research Institute ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.2 Assigned Ltd Aqua Plumbings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 15.48 crore) Aspam Petronergy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 175 Assigned Autoline Industries Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Bell Flower Trading Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4 1 Reaffirmed Bhaskar Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO) 200 Reaffirmed Concast (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO)* 207.5 Assigned *Bank facilities are backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Mitsubishi-Hitachi Metals Machinery Inc. Creative Chain Stores Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4 378.5 Revised from CARE A4+ Cherma'S Exquisite Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Imi Abrasives Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed India Files Manufacturing Company ST Bk Fac CARE B 99 Assigned India Files Manufacturing Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32.5 Assigned L&T Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to 11 debt schemes of L&T Mutual Fund Narayani Rice Mill Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.4 Reaffirmed Rainbow Papers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 18.46 CR) Rei Agro Ltd ST Fac CARE A4+ 100 Revised from CARE A2 Rei Agro Ltd ST Debt (incl.CP)* CARE A4+ 3000 Revised from CARE A2 Setco Automotive Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A3 20 Revised from CARE A3+ Sujana Towers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2000.2 Assigned Tata Telservices Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A1+ 6900 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.240.00 CR ) Tata Telservices Ltd CP/ST DEBT CARE A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed United Bank Of India CD CARE A1* 31770 Revised from CARE A1+ (reduced from Rs.20,000 crore) Vishwa Infrastructure And Services PvtST Bk Fac CARE A4 5608.7 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 830 CR) Wires & Fabriks (Sa) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 83.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Sponge And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 255 Reaffirmed Abhinav Steels And Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 3322.5 Assigned Apple Hospitals & Research Institute LT Bk Fac CARE BB 146.8 Assigned Ltd Aqua Plumbings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 495.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.37.11 crore) Aspam Petronergy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 75 Assigned Autoline Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1500.6 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from 178.27 CR) Bell Flower Trading Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 173.5 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from 17.90 CR) Bhaskar Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - 500 Withdrawn Bhaskar Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO)* 4575.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 419.67 CR) (enhanced from 419.67 CR) *Out of Rs.457.59 crore, Rs.60 crore is towards proposed limits for which corporate guarantee document is yet to be executed. The rating for Rs.60 crore is an in principle rating. The rating will be confirmed on receipt of the duly executed guarantee document to the satisfaction of CARE. Cherma'S Exquisite Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 154 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.26.07 crore) Digamber Capfin Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 300 Assigned E-City Digital Cinema Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 112.5 Assigned E-City Digital Cinema Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 180 Assigned Fun Multiplex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 330.7 Assigned IMI Abrasives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 40 Reaffirmed Kedar Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 101.1 Revised from CARE B (enhanced from 9.50 CR) KNR Muzaffarpur Barauni Tollways Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2500 Reaffirmed Ltd Kusalava Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Mantena Infra LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Narayani Rice Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 105.6 Reaffirmed (Enhanced form Rs.7.6 crore) P&R Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Reaffirmed P&R Infraprojects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Pivotal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 600 Reaffirmed Rainbow Papers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 8500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 31.54 CR) Rei Agro Ltd LT Fac CARE BB+ 3514 Revised from CARE BBB+ Rei Agro Ltd Outstanding NCDs CARE BB+ 5545 Revised from CARE BBB+ Rei Agro Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 42500 Revised from A4+ CARE BBB+ / CARE A2 Sd Bansal Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 131.4 Assigned Setco Automotive (Uk) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO)* 150.2 Revised from CARE BBB+(SO)* * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Setco Automotive Limited (SAL) Setco Automotive Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2439 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from Rs. 281.04 crore) Shashin Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Revised from CARE BB Shashin Construction Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 150 Revised from A4+ CARE BB/CARE A4 (reduced from 17 CR) Singh Casuals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 55 Reaffirmed Sujana Towers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 14643 Assigned Tata Telservices Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 17204.4 Revised from CARE A+ Tata Telservices Ltd NCD CARE A 20000 Revised from CARE A+ United Bank Of India Outstanding Tier CARE A* 11500 Revised from II Bonds (Series CARE AA II to Series VII-tranche1) United Bank Of India Proposed Tier II CARE A* 3000 Revised from Bonds (Series CARE AA VII-tranche2) United Bank Of India Upper Tier II CARE BBB+* 5750 Revised from Bonds (Series I) CARE AA- United Bank Of India Perpetual Bonds CARE BBB+* 3000 Revised from (Series I) CARE AA- Vishwa Infrastructure And Services PvtLT Bk Fac CARE C 3447.4 Revised from Ltd CARE BB (enhanced from 274.38 CR) Wires & Fabriks (Sa) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 355.5 Reaffirmed Wires & Fabriks (Sa) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 236.1 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Zee Learn Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA(SO) 475 Reaffirmed Zee Learn Ltd LT NCD CARE AA(SO) 125 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)