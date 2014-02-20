Feb 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 19, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Marketing And Services Energy ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Amishi Drugs & Chemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed API Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 360 Revised from CARE A4+ Barmer Lignite Mining Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1600 Reaffirmed Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1700 Reaffirmed Electrical Controls And Systems ST Bk Fac CARE A3 17.5 Reaffirmed Gogoal Hydro Power Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 235 Revised from CARE A3+ Hardik Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A4 90 Revised from CARE A4+ Kaizen Switchgear Products ST Bk Fac CARE A3 188.6 Reaffirmed LR Sharma & Co ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed Nilkamal Bito Storage Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 120 Reaffirmed Pigments Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 340 Reaffirmed Sarralle Equipment India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 345 Reaffirmed Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 2200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.100 crore) Sujana Metal Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2691.3 Assigned UIC Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 400 Revised from CARE A4+ Wockhardt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 825 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Marketing And Services Energy LT Bk Fac CARE BB 35 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Amishi Drugs & Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 63.3 Reaffirmed [Reduced from 7.84CR] Amishi Drugs & Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 32.5 Reaffirmed A4 API Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 20 Revised from CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Barmer Lignite Mining Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 14800 Reaffirmed Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 530 Reaffirmed Electrical Controls And Systems LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 127 Reaffirmed Gogoal Hydro Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110 Revised from CARE BBB Hardik Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE C 20 Revised from CARE BB+ Hardik Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (NFB) CARE C 75 Revised from CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Hind Tools LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 49.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 5.07 CR) JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 800 Reaffirmed JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BBB 20 Reaffirmed Kaizen Switchgear Products LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 193.6 Reaffirmed LR Sharma & Co LT Bk Fac CARE BB 40 Revised from CARE BB- Nilkamal Bito Storage Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 122.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Pigments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 240 Reaffirmed RK Marble Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1782.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.173.13 crore) RK Marble Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 431.3 Revised from A1+ CARE A+/ CARE A1 (reduced from Rs.55 crore) Rohan Rajdeep Toll Roads Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1572.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 178.50CR) Sarralle Equipment India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 105 Reaffirmed (reduced from 16.88 CR) Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3535.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.160 crore) Shailja Texprints LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 96 Reaffirmed Shivani Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 73.9 Reaffirmed SSV Fab Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80.5 Assigned SSV Fab Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 200 Assigned A4 Sujana Metal Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 17018.4 Assigned UIC Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 20 Revised from CARE BB+ Wockhardt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1750 Assigned Yash Knitwear LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.