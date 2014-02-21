Feb 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 20, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apm Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Ceigall India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 260 Assigned Gem Edible Oils Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 230 Assigned Hindustan Paper Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 500 Assigned Kranti Traders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Mortex (India) (Mortex) ST Bk Fac CARE A3 915 Assigned Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 55 Assigned (Non-Fund Based) Prescient Color Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Revised from CARE A4+ Shriram Epc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2000 Reaffirmed Tulsi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 462.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apm Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 422.4 Revised from CARE BBB (Reduced from 47.77cr) Artisons Trading India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Ceigall India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Ceigall India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 354 Assigned Ceigall India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 711.9 Assigned Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd. NCD CARE AA* (SO) 1500 Assigned *Based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Edelweiss Financial Services Limited Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd. NCD CARE AA* (SO) 500 Assigned *Based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Edelweiss Financial Services Limited Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd. NCD CARE AA* (SO) 500 Assigned *Based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Edelweiss Financial Services Limited Gem Edible Oils Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Gm Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed Himalayan Heli Services Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB - Suspended Hindustan Paper Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1500 Assigned Khadkeshwar Hatcheries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 500.1 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 46cr) Kranti Traders LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 Assigned M. Tarun Diamonds Pvt Ltd. Bk facility CARE BB+/CARE - Withdrawn A4+ Magma Fincorp Ltd. redeemable - - Withdrawn preference share (Series I) Mortex (India) (Mortex) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 175 Assigned Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 1373.5 Assigned Parag Milk Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ 2000 Assigned Based) Prescient Color Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 157.6 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 16.82 cr) S.K. Marketing Bk Fac - - Suspended Sant Ram Mangat Ram Jain Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 170 Assigned Shalby Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 482 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.50.00 crore) Shri Nataraj Ceramic And Chemical LT Bk Fac CARE A- 347.3 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd (enhanced from 29.63cr) Shri Nataraj Ceramic And Chemical LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 270 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd A2+ Shriram Epc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 8215.5 Reaffirmed Shriram Epc Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 13870 Reaffirmed A3 Sri Surya Poultry Farm LT Bk Fac CARE B 94.5 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Modern Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B 62.5 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Edifice Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE C /CARE A4- Suspended Suraj Depot LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed Tulsi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Assigned Tulsi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10 Assigned /CARE A3 Wanderland Real Estates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 750 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 60.00cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)