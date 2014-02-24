Feb 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Auroma Coke Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4 65 Reaffirmed Essel Infraprojects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3300 Revised from CARE A3+ Family Credit Ltd. CP CARE A1+ 18000 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,000 Cr) Geetanjali Woollens Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 7 Reaffirmed Hindustan Gum & Chemical Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Jajoo Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 95 Reaffirmed Jpl Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Assigned Mjr Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5 Revised from CARE A4+ (reduced from Rs. 12.50 crore) Madhav Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 700 Reaffirmed (reduced from 100 Cr) Mstc Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 58800 Revised from CARE A3 New Bonanza India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST borrowing CARE A1+ 34350 Reaffirmed programme for FY14 * * Interchangeable with LT borrowing programme subject to total long-term and short-term borrowing utilization not exceeding Rs. 53,000 crore. The borrowing programme of Rs. 53,000 crore includes long-term subordinate debt programme of Rs. 6,000 crore. Serum Institute Of India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 7764.4 Reaffirmed Shiv Puja Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Small Industries Development Bank Of CP/CD Program CARE A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed India Softel Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Vraj & Vaj Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Wockhardt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 2225 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A To Z Retail Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Suspended A.R.C. Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 95.4 Reaffirmed Auroma Coke Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 120 Revised from CARE BB- Bazaari Global Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 35 Reaffirmed Cyber Media (India) Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE - Suspended A4 Dena Bank Tier II Bonds CARE AA+ 8000 Assigned (Basel III compliant) Essel Bhind Mihona Gopalpur Toll RoadsLT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- (SO) 712.3 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB (SO) Essel Bina Khimalasa Malthon Toll RoadLT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- (SO) 522.4 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB (SO) Essel Damoh Jabalpur Toll Roads Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- (SO) 1258.7 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) Essel Gwalior Shivpuri Toll Roads Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 10900 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB (SO) Essel Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1250 Revised from CARE BBB Essel Ludhiana Talwandi Toll Roads PvtLT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- (SO) 5239.5 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB (SO) Essel Mhow Ghatabillod Toll Roads Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 2100 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB (SO) Essel Sagar Damoh Toll Roads Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB- (SO) 806.7 Revised from CARE BBB Essel Walajahpet Poonamallee Toll RoadLT Bk Fac (TL) @ CARE BBB- (SO) 10200 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BBB (SO) (@ backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Essel Infraprojects Limited (EIL, rated CARE BBB-/ CARE A3. Family Credit Ltd. LT Borrowing CARE AA 23000 Reaffirmed programme (reduced from 2,500 Cr) Family Credit Ltd. NCD CARE AA 4000 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,000 Cr) Geetanjali Woollens Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 289.3 Reaffirmed Gem Sugars Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+/ Suspended CARE A4+ Himalayan Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned Hindustan Gum & Chemical Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A+/ 3845 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ (Enhanced from Rs.349.5 crore) Jagdamba Steel LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Jajoo Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 32.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4.16 Cr) Jajoo Rashmi Refractories Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Facility CARE BB-/CARE A75 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.75 Cr) Jitendra Synthetics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended Jpl Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 188.5 Reaffirmed Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 290.8 Assigned Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/ 295 Assigned CARE A3 Kashi Jewellers LT/ST Bk Facility CARE BBB / 117.5 Reaffirmed CARE A3+ (enhanced from Rs. 8 crore) Khagaria Purnea Highway Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 300 Revised from (Subordinate Debt) CARE A (SO) @ @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Punj Lloyd Ltd. (PLL) Madhav Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1080.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 125 Cr) Mjr Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 124.3 Revised from CARE BB+ Mstc Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 5000 Assigned Nabadigant Educational Trust Bk Fac CARE C - Suspended Netmagic Solutions Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+ Suspended /CARE 2 New Bonanza India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 81.9 Reaffirmed Pnc Kanpur Highways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 940 Assigned Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT borrowing CARE AAA 495650 Reaffirmed programme for FY14 Prasad Education Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 516.9 Assigned Sci Forbes Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A (SO) 1128.5 Assigned In-Principle * to be backed by an unconditional and irrevocable commitment from Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd and Forbes & Co. Ltd. - severally and in proportion to their proposed shareholding (i.e 75:25) for maintenance of debt service reserve equivalent to next instalment of scheduled principal and interest amount throughout the tenure of the facility. Semco Electric Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A+/CARE - Suspended A1+ Serum Institute Of India Ltd LT/ST Bk Facility CARE AAA /CARE 12320 Reaffirmed A1+ Shiv Puja Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 651.2 Reaffirmed Shree Rayon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 57 Reaffirmed [Reduced from 6.10 Cr] Small Industries Development Bank Of Unsecured Bonds CARE AAA 20000 Assigned India Smg Interdecor Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac/ ST Bk CARE BB+/CARE 150 Assigned Fac A4+ The Hind Samachar Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A- 262.7 Reaffirmed The Hind Samachar Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC CARE A- 380 Reaffirmed Limit) Vraj & Vaj Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Revised from CARE BB Wockhardt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 2950 Reaffirmed ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)