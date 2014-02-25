Feb 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 24, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Logisolutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Assigned Ashirvad Impex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 35 Reaffirmed Associates Nonwovens ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Golden Metal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.5 Assigned Grand Windsor Resorts Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Kankariya Textile Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 15 Revised from CARE A4+ Kontinental Steel & Power Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 3.65 crore) Kyb-Conmat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Revised from CARE A4+ Lords Distillery Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Assigned Patidar Cotspin Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 65 Revised from CARE A4 Rapier Machinery Manufacturing CompanyST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahlcon Parenterals (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 169.1 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 21.19 CR) Ahlcon Parenterals (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A 190 Revised from CARE BBB+ / CARE A2 Apollo Fiege Integrated Logistics Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO)@ 80 Assigned Ltd @ backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Apollo Logisolutions Limited rated CARE BBB/A3+. Apollo Logisolutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 472.5 Assigned Ashirvad Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Reaffirmed Associates Nonwovens LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 127.4 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 9.85 CR) Bhagwati Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Reaffirmed Dhariwal Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac TL* CARE BBB 21375 Reaffirmed * includes sub-limit of term-loan (Non fund based facility of Rs.1,689.95 crore) Digital Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 1920 Revised from CARE BBB-(SO) Digital Ventures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO) 406.7 Reaffirmed Erstwhile Maharashtra State ElectricitLT Bonds-Series CARE BBB-(SO) - Withdrawn Board VIII (A) @ Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Government of Maharashtra. Erstwhile Maharashtra State ElectricitLT Bonds-Series CARE BBB-(SO)@ 533.8 Reaffirmed Board VII (A&B) @ Golden Metal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 103.8 Assigned Grand Windsor Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 118.6 Reaffirmed Kailash Shipping Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 97.5 Assigned Kankariya Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 194.7 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 14.38 CR) Kankariya Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 160 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ (reduced from 11 CR) Kontinental Steel & Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- - Withdrawn* (reduced from Rs. 0.48 crore) *Pursuant to repayment of the same in full Kontinental Steel & Power Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 155 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 13.5 crore) Kontinental Steel & Power Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 225 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (reduced from Rs. 21.0 crore) Kyb-Conmat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 161.3 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from Rs.16.62 CR) Lords Distillery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 54.8 Assigned Madhya Pradesh Financial Corporation LT Bond Issue @ CARE BBB+(SO) 1000 Assigned @ proposed to be backed by an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Madhya Pradesh Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd NCD * CARE AAA(SO)* 30000 Reaffirmed *backed by the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Government of India (GoI). NV Distilleries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1149.5 Revised from CARE C (enhanced from Rs.108.42 crore) Patidar Cotspin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 90.4 Revised from CARE B Rapier Machinery Manufacturing CompanyLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 728.9 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs.76.87crore) Realtrack Wire Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 137.3 Revised from CARE B Reddy Structures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 881.2 Assigned Roundwell Steel Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 68 Revised from CARE BB- Sharda Ma Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 800 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 64 CR) SKS Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AA(SO) 2092.9 Assigned Sri Varadharaja Fruit Products Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 67.3 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from 4.75 CR) Vaibhav Edibles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Assigned Venkatesh Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 94.8 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 9.95 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 