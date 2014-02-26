Feb 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 25, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agri Gold Foods & Farm Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Excel Mercantile Pvt Ltd Short-TL Fac CARE A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Karvy Data Management Services Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Assigned Kpc Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed Loha Ispaat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 5460 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 545cr) Mangalam Timber Products Ltd. ST Bk Facility CARE A4 60.8 Assigned (Non Fund based) Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 110 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.20cr) Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Reaffirmed South West Mining Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 252.5 Reaffirmed Tapadia Polyesters Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 + 30 Revised from CARE A4 Unique Green Energy Technologies Pvt ST Bk Fac* CARE A3+ (SO) 117.4 Assigned Ltd. * backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd (rated CARE BBB/CARE A3+) Waaree Energies Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 900 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 65.0cr) Western Precicast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agri Gold Foods & Farm Products Ltd NCD (Proposed) CARE BB- 1000 Assigned Agri Gold Foods & Farm Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 416.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 43.74cr) Bnc Power Projects Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- - Suspended /CARE A3 Dashmesh Road Construction Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE - Suspended A4 Jay Bharat Roadlines Bk Fac CARE BBB- - Withdrawn Karvy Data Management Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 824 Reaffirmed Kpc Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 850 Reaffirmed (reduced from 90cr) Kpc Projects Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 180 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from 160cr) Lakda Dal And Besan Utpadan Kendra LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Loha Ispaat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 8345.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 852.63cr) M V Omni Projects (India) Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mangalam Timber Products Ltd. LT Bk Facility (TL)CARE B+ 2.8 Assigned Mangalam Timber Products Ltd. LT Bk Facility CARE B+ 120 Assigned (Fund based) Mantena Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9cr) Mgr Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 108.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.12.41 crore) Mining Associates Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE - Suspended A2+ Nandi Tmt Bars Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 611 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 34.60cr) Nitya Fine Chem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 113.6 Assigned North East Region Finservices Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.110.0 cr) Opal Luxury Time Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Rayala Wind Power Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4350 Assigned Shree Shyam Nowo Textiles Bk Fac - - Suspended South West Mining Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3670 Reaffirmed Tapadia Polyesters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB + 895 Revised from CARE BB (Enhanced from 71.50cr) Team Universal Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 184.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 11.68cr) Unique Green Energy Technologies Pvt LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB (SO) 138.2 Assigned Ltd * backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd (rated CARE BBB/CARE A3+) Vinayak Raj Shikshan Sansthan Bk Fac CARE BB - Suspended Waaree Energies Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1558 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 35.0cr) Western Precicast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 296.3 Assigned Western Precicast Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 272 Assigned A3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 