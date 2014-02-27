Feb 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 26, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aep Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Global Nonwovens Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Assigned Hubtown Bus Terminal (Ahmedabad) Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 406.3 Assigned Ltd J J Seafoods ST Bk Fac* CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed *The rating assigned to the Long-term Bank Facilities has been withdrawn as it has been repaid in full Nirmal Cars Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Plastene Polyfilms Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Purbanchal Cement Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund based) Raunaq Ice & Cold Storage ST Bk Fac* CARE A4 135 Reaffirmed Sahiba Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 125 Revised from CARE A3 Seacem Paints (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Shyam Steel Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 511.6 Revised from CARE A3+ Sun Art Exporters ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 72 Revised from CARE A4 SWD Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.1 Reaffirmed The Handicrafts And Handlooms Export ST Bk Fac CARE A3 900 Reaffirmed Corporation Of India Ltd (Reduced from 83 CR Tirupati Food Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from1.03 CR) Weizmann Forex Ltd. ST Bk Fac (NFB) CARE A3+ 571.4 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aep Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 61.5 Reaffirmed Atharva Infrastructure ST Bk Fac - - Reclassified as Long-term Facilities Atharva Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 225 Reaffirmed Balaji Chawal Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned Gateway Developers LT Bk Fac CARE B 52 Assigned Global Nonwovens Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2877 Assigned GMR Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 24935 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1493.5 CR) Hubtown Bus Terminal (Ahmedabad) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1000 Assigned Ltd Lion Insulation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 100.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11 CR) Magadh Micro Towers & Transmission PvtLT Bk Fac CARE D 75 Assigned Ltd Magadh Micro Towers & Transmission PvtST Bk Fac CARE D 5 Assigned Ltd Nirmal Cars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 290 Assigned Plastene Polyfilms Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.8.06 crore) Plastene Polyfilms Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4100 Reaffirmed Purbanchal Cement Ltd LT Bk Facility (TL)CARE BBB- 221 Reaffirmed Purbanchal Cement Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed (Fund Based) Purbanchal Cement Ltd Long/ST Bk CARE BBB-/CARE 10 Reaffirmed Facility (Non Fund A3 Based) Raunaq Ice & Cold Storage LT Bk Fac CARE B 6.3 Reaffirmed Sahiba Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 466.3 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from Rs.45.73 crore) Seacem Paints (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 78.7 Assigned Shiv Buildindia Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Shiv Buildindia Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4150 Assigned Shree Salasar Polyflex Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 338.4 Assigned Shyam Steel Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3974.9 Revised from CARE BBB+ Shyam Steel Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 120 Revised from A3 CARE BBB+ / CARE A3+ SKS Microfinance Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AA(SO) 1487.7 Assigned SWD Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 77.5 Reaffirmed The Handicrafts And Handlooms Export LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Corporation Of India Ltd (Reduced from 10 CR) Tirupati Food Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 207.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from18.12 CR) Weizmann Forex Ltd. LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB+ 1668.2 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)