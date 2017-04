Mar 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of February 28, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals CP CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Ajanta Manufacturing Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+# 350 Reaffirmed # The ratings assigned to the aforementioned bank facilities were suspended on September 2013. Subsequently, with the availability of requisite information Ashok Auto Sales Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Reaffirmed Balmukund Concast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47 Reaffirmed BMD Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Integrated Cleanroom Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 82 Reaffirmed Kesoram Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 6000 Revised from CARE A1 Kesoram Industries Ltd On-going ST Debt CARE A2+ 4500 Revised from (STD) programme - CARE A1 curved out of fund based Bk limit Kesoram Industries Ltd On-going STD CARE A2+ 500 Revised from programme CARE A1 Kripton Ceramics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11.6 Assigned Laxmi Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Omkara Polyplast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.1 Reaffirmed P&C Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Prime Retail India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 5 Reaffirmed R D R Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Shree Siddhivinayak Ispat Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 515 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 31.00 CR ) Sobti Infratech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 325 Assigned Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 289.4 Reaffirmed Sona Alloys Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2460 Assigned Sri Lalitha Enterprises Industries (P)ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 500 Assigned Ltd Tantia Agrochemicals Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Revised from CARE BB+ Varanasi Auto Sales Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 85 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 3.50 CR) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals NCD CARE AA 5000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Ajanta Manufacturing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+# 300 Reaffirmed # The ratings assigned to the aforementioned bank facilities were suspended on September 2013. Subsequently, with the availability of requisite information Ashok Auto Sales Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Associated Power Structures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 510 Revised from CARE BB Associated Power Structures Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 676 Revised from /CAREA A4+ CARE BB / CARE A4 Balmukund Concast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Reaffirmed Birma Industrial And Business LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 67.5 Revised from Enterprise Pvt Ltd CARE B+ Blue Whale Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Assigned BMD Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1407.1 Reaffirmed India Land Infrastructure Development LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 266.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (reduced from Rs.38.95 crore) Integrated Cleanroom Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 200.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 22.48) Integrated Cleanroom Technologies Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 210 Reaffirmed /CARE A2+ Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals Ltd LTL CARE BBB 529 Reaffirmed Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Reaffirmed Kesoram Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 22732.1 Revised from CARE A (reduced from 2,821.4 CR) Kesoram Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 13000 Revised from A2+ CARE A / A1 Kripton Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned Laxmi Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 91 Assigned Omkara Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 175.5 Reaffirmed Omkara Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 30 Reaffirmed A4 P&C Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 600 Revised from CARE B+ P&C Constructions Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 800 Revised from A4 CARE B+/ CARE A4 Prime Retail India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Reaffirmed R D R Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Reaffirmed Raymond Ltd NCD * CARE AA- 1000 Assigned *the NCDs are repayable in April 2017 Shiva Shakti Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 1691.3 Reaffirmed Shree Siddhivinayak Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 535 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 40.30 CR ) Sobti Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1526.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.181.20 crore) Sona Alloys Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 6019.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.472.97 crore) Sona Alloys Pvt Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ 389.5 Reaffirmed /CAREA A4+ (Reduced from Rs.178.00 crore) Sri Lalitha Enterprises Industries (P)LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2550 Assigned Ltd Syndicate Bank Tier II Bonds CARE AA+ 15000 Assigned BASEL III Compliant Take Solutions Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 67.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 13.94) Tantia Agrochemicals Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 342 Revised from CARE BB+ Transstroy Bhopal Biaora Tollways Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5000 Reaffirmed Ltd Usha Spincoat Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 339.1 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 37.26 CR) Varanasi Auto Sales Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 177.5 Revised from CARE BB (Enhanced from 8.87 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.