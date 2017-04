Mar 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 4, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arti Silk Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1(SO) In 300 Assigned Principle Glazetech Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 46 Reaffirmed Mahavir Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Padam Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 270 Assigned Prem Textiles (International) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 77.6 Revised from CARE A4 Progressive Exim Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Revised from CARE A4 (reduced from 12.00 Cr) Sambhav Gems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 101.5 Revised from CARE A4 Shree Agarwal Coal India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 400 Assigned Shree Automotive Pvt Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A4+ 50 Reaffirmed (Non - Fund based) Tesla Transformers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.4.50 crore) Venus Biosciences Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Assigned Zirconia Cera Tech Glazes ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alka Fiber Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Arti Silk Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 122.3 Revised from CARE B+ (enhanced from 11.69 Cr) Aruppukottai Sri Jayavilas Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Bandhan Financial Services Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A (SO) Assigned Bell Finvest (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1500 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 50 Assigned In Principle Birla Sun Life Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs Assigned Oriented Fund - Series 21 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Birla Sun Life Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs Assigned Oriented Fund - Series 22 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Birla Sun Life Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs Assigned Oriented Fund - Series 23 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Birla Sun Life Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs Assigned Oriented Fund - Series 24 Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Cadiz Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4 Suspended Darshan Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE C Suspended Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCARE BB+ 275 Revised from CARE BBB- Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCARE BBB- 2677 Revised from CARE BBB Dimexon Diamonds Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB CARE BBB- 7710 Revised from Working Capital) CARE BB Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE Suspended A4+ Fairdeal Textile Park Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended Glazetech Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Hari Om Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B 110 Reaffirmed Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE AA (SO) 2138.5 Assigned Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd Second Loss CARE BBB (SO) 128.3 Assigned facility Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdSeries A1 PTCs CARE A+ (SO) Assigned Kalpesh Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B Suspended Lakshmi Jalavidyut Krishna Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 940 Assigned Little Flower Hospital Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 253.9 Revised from CARE BBB- Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Unsecured CARE AA 1400 Assigned Subordinated Tier II debt Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Unsecured CARE AA 865 Reaffirmed Subordinated Tier II debt Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed CARE AA 700 Reaffirmed Redeemable PS Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Perpetual CARE AA- 7450 Reaffirmed Debt Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Secured CARE AA+ 2450 Reaffirmed Redeemable Bonds Mahalakshmi Spintex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended Mahavir Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B- 70 Assigned Naftogaz India Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Neelkanth Yarn LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned Padam Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 133.5 Assigned Parasram Mannulal Dall Mill Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 51.2 Reaffirmed Prem Textiles (International) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Prem Textiles (International) Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 220 Revised from A4+ CARE BB+/ CARE A4 Progressive Exim Ltd. LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BB+ 24.5 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 5.13 Cr) Progressive Exim Ltd. LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 245 Revised from A4+ CARE BB / CARE A4 (reduced from 29.40 Cr) Raipur Power & Steel Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE Suspended A4+ Rajshanti Metals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE Suspended A4 Reliance Capital Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE AAA (SO) 813.1 Assigned Riddhi Siddhi Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 240 Assigned Salsan Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 182.9 Assigned Salsan Steels Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE 33 Assigned A4 Sambhav Gems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5.8 Reaffirmed Shantinath Paper Mart LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 85 Assigned Shivalik Engineering Industries Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) 335 Assigned Shree Agarwal Coal India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Shree Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB+ 580 Revised from (Fund Based) CARE BB Shree Desai Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.4 Revised from CARE B+ Shri Laxman Education Trust Bk Fac CARE B Suspended Sms Taxi Cabs Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Sukh Sagar Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 75 Reaffirmed Surat Metallics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1898.6 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced by Rs.22.90 crore) Surat Metallics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6.9 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Swati Procon Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ Withdrawn Tesla Transformers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 890 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.71 crore) Venus Biosciences Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 249.4 Assigned Venus Lifestyles Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE Suspended A4+ Welspun Urja Gujarat Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1696.1 Revised from In-principle In-principle CARE BBB+ Welspun Urja Gujarat Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac ** CARE AA- (SO) ^1609.3 Reaffirmed **Equivalent to USD 33.06 mn ^ Backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee of Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL, rated CARE AA-/CARE A1+) Windsor Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 162.7 Revised from CARE BB+ (Reduced from 22.50 Cr) Zirconia Cera Tech Glazes LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 52.5 Revised from CARE BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)