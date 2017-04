Mar 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 5, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhushan Steel Ltd CP/ST Debt CARE A4 13000 Revised from Programme* CARE A1 *Carved out of fund based working capital limits Bhushan Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac (Working CARE A4 51840 Revised from Capital) CARE A1 Bhushan Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10000 Revised from (Short-TL) CARE A2+ Bhushan Steel Ltd PTC (PTCs)^ CARE A4 (SO) 1000 Revised from CARE A2+(SO) Binani Cement Ltd CP CARE D 250 Revised from CARE A2+ Binani Cement Ltd CP Issue (Carved CARE A2+ - Withdrawn out of working capital limits Binani Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4360 Revised from CARE A2+ CLS Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Esspal International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Reaffirmed GKB Vision Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 82.5 Assigned Jai Mata International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 125 Assigned Lord Krishna Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Malpani Veneers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 90 Revised from CARE A4 Meghalaya Cements Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A3+ 110 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund based) MSP Sponge Iron Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 70 Reaffirmed S.C. Jain Construction Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.5 Assigned Satya Prakash Builders Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Shibsati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Assigned Sukh Sagar Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.4 Reaffirmed Swagat Synthetic Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- MSK Projects (Kim Mandvi Corridor) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 81.6* Revised from Pvt. Ltd CARE BBB+ *backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Welspun Projects Limited (rated CARE BBB/A3+, revised from CARE BBB+/A3+) to the lenders of MSK Projects (Kim Mandvi Corridor) Pvt. Ltd. Aban Offshore Ltd CRPS Issue Series ICARE C(RPS) 1050 Reaffirmed Aban Offshore Ltd CRPS Issue Series CARE C(RPS) 1560 Reaffirmed II Aban Offshore Ltd CRPS Issue Series CARE C(RPS) 200 Reaffirmed III Aban Offshore Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 9618 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2,026.37cr) Aban Offshore Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D 4100 Reaffirmed Assorted Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 83.6 Assigned Ayushajay Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 61.6 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 8.28 CR) Bhushan Steel Ltd NCD I CARE BB 15000 Revised from CARE A Bhushan Steel Ltd NCD II CARE BB 8000 Revised from CARE A Bhushan Steel Ltd Cumulative CARE BB 885 Revised from Redeemable PS-I CARE A- (CRPS-I) Bhushan Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 296760.2Revised from CARE A Bhushan Steel Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE BB 1000 Revised from CARE A- Bhushan Steel Ltd Cumulative CARE BB/CARE A41000 Revised from Redeemable PS-II CARE A- / (CRPS-II) CARE A2+ Binani Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 23042.7 Revised from CARE BBB+ Cabbana Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 570 Assigned CLS Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Reaffirmed CLS Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A420 Reaffirmed Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Series A2 PTCs CARE AA (SO) 32.1 Assigned Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE AAA (SO) 770.2 Assigned Esspal International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 96.8 Revised from CARE BB- Esspal International Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 160 Revised from A4 CARE BB- / CARE A4 GB Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 79.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.17 CR) GKB Vision Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 114.5 Assigned Jai Mata International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 25 Assigned Kosi Bridge Infrastructure Company LtdLT Bk Fac - Senior CARE A+ 2005.8 Reaffirmed Debt Kosi Bridge Infrastructure Company LtdLT Bk Fac - Senior CARE A+ 1256.3 Reaffirmed Debt* *Takeout facility Lord Krishna Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE AA(SO) 1058 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Series A2 PTCs CARE AA(SO) 73.5 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss CARE BBB(SO) 93.9 Assigned Facility(SL) Malpani Veneers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 7.5 Revised from CARE BB Meghalaya Cements Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB+ 437.5 Reaffirmed (TL) Meghalaya Cements Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BBB+ 850 Reaffirmed (Fund Based) MSP Sponge Iron Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3405 Reaffirmed (reduced from 342.1 CR) Nandi Economic Corridor Enterprise LtdLT Bk Fac CARE D 4000* Assigned *Forms part of total consortium loan of Rs.1,650 crore NIIL Infrastructures Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 444.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 22.30 CR) Parvin Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Revised from CARE B (enhanced from 6.05 CR) Parvin Cotgin Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 139.6 Revised from CARE B (enhanced from 11.99 CR) Radha Krishna Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Reaffirmed Radha Madhav Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 130 Reaffirmed Raj Cottex LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Revised from CARE B S.C. Jain Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned S.C. Jain Construction Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 170 Assigned A4 Satya Prakash Builders Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 Assigned Shibsati Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 72.8 Assigned Sukh Sagar Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 50 Reaffirmed Sun Direct Tv (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 9549 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1102.03 CR) Swagat Synthetic Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 495.8 Reaffirmed Unique Fur N Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 102.2 Reaffirmed (increased from 7.91 CR) Welspun Projects Ltd Bk Fac -TL/LT - - Withdrawn # Withdrawn since the term loans pertaining to Jalandhar Bus Terminal and Ludhiana Bus Terminal projects are fully repaid Welspun Projects Ltd Bk Fac -TL/LT - - Withdrawn # Withdrawn since the term loans pertaining to Jalandhar Bus Terminal and Ludhiana Bus Terminal projects are fully repaid Welspun Projects Ltd Bk Fac -TL/LT CARE A-(So)# 120.7 Reaffirmed @ Backed by first charge on escrow of toll receipt of hosangabad-harda-khandwa(H-H-K) project. Welspun Projects Ltd Bk Fac -TL/LT CARE A-(So)$ 175.8 Revised from CARE A (SO) $ Backed by first charge on escrow of toll receipt of Raisen-Rahatghar project (R-R) Welspun Projects Ltd Bk Fac -TL/LT CARE BBB 14 Revised from CARE BBB+ Welspun Projects Ltd Bk Fac -FB/LT CARE BBB 550 Revised from CARE BBB+ Welspun Projects Ltd Bk Fac -NFB/LT CARE BBB/ A3+ 1650 Revised from CARE BBB+ / Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 