Mar 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 6, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajrang Agro Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 15 Revised from CARE A3 Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac/FB CARE A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac/Non-fund CARE A2+ 120 Reaffirmed Based (reduced from 15.00cr) Bhushan Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 6750 Revised from CARE A2 BP Ergo Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 25.00cr) Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1300 Reaffirmed Engineers Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed IND Barath Thermal Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 750 Assigned Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. ST debt (incl. CP) CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Maithan Ispat Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 1448.5 Reaffirmed Manav Rachna International University ST Bk Fac CARE A4 118 Reaffirmed Mangalam Ventures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1cr) Pradeep Metals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Reaffirmed Ravi Infrabuild Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Reaffirmed Taxmann Publications Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Assigned Training Ship Rahaman (Tsr) Proficiency in CARE Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Survival Craft & Rescue Boats (PSCRB) Training Ship Rahaman (Tsr) Advanced Fire CARE Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Fighting (AFF) Training Ship Rahaman (Tsr) Proficiency in CARE Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Medical First Aid (MFA) Training Ship Rahaman (Tsr) Fire Prevention & CARE Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Fire Fighting (FPFF) Training Ship Rahaman (Tsr) Personal Survival CARE Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Techniques (PST) Training Ship Rahaman (Tsr) Personal Safety & CARE Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Social Responsibilities (PSSR) Training Ship Rahaman (Tsr) Elementary First CARE Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Aid (EFA) Training Ship Rahaman (Tsr) Oil Tanker CARE Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Familiarization (TFAM) Training Ship Rahaman (Tsr) Global Maritime CARE Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) Training Ship Rahaman (Tsr) Diploma in CARE Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Nautical Science Training Ship Rahaman (Tsr) Pre Sea General CARE Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Purpose Ratings (PSR) Training Ship Rahaman (Tsr) Pre Sea Saloon CARE Grade 1 - Reaffirmed Ratings (PSRS) Training Ship Rahaman (Tsr) Three Years B. Sc. CARE Grade 1 - Withdrawn Nautical Science course Upper India Steel Manufacturing And ST Bk Fac CARE A4 205 Revised from Engineering Company Ltd CARE A4+ Vaibhav Yarn Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 3cr) Willmore Ply Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acer Granito Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 108.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 13.89cr) Acer Granito Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 26.5 Reaffirmed A4 AGR Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 113.5 Reaffirmed Asian Lakto Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 133.6 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 5.58cr) Bajrang Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 200 Reaffirmed Beehive Communications Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ - Assigned Bhavnagar Energy Company Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 29940 Reaffirmed Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac /TL CARE A- 1249.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 127.83cr) Bhoruka Power Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac /CC CARE A- 80 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.00cr) Bhushan Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 17855.1 Revised from CARE A- BP Ergo Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 277.5 Reaffirmed (Increased from 25.00cr) Chettinad Cement Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 5972 Reaffirmed East And West Builders Bk Fac - - Suspended Engineers Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 26 Reaffirmed Engineers Enterprises LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 52.5 Reaffirmed A4 Food Corporation Of India Bond Issue* CARE AAA (SO) 80000 Assigned *backed by the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Government of India (GoI). Fort Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 88 Assigned HDPL Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 400 Reaffirmed HDPL Infrastructure Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ A4+ 2100 Reaffirmed IND Barath Thermal Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 11489.2 Reaffirmed Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1380 Reaffirmed (reduced from 149.2cr) Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd. Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 235 Reaffirmed A1+ Keimed Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 480 Reaffirmed (reduced from 58.27cr) Lucky Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 100 Reaffirmed M. Tarun Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Maithan Ispat Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 6007.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 608.48cr) Man Structurals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 484.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.37.50 crore) Man Structurals Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 915 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.82 crore) Manav Rachna International University LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 203.6 Revised from CARE B- (reduced from 33.00cr) Mangalam Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 95 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.11.23cr) Maru Transmission Service Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2011.5 Assigned Mascot Forge Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ - Suspended /CARE A4+ Meher Distributors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 17cr) N Ranga Rao & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1500 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 175cr) Palepu Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 23cr) Pradeep Metals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 244.5 Reaffirmed Radheshyam Ginning Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed Ravi Infrabuild Projects Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 550 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Robo Silicom Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 193.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 21.31cr) Robo Silicom Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 10 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2.50cr) CARE A4 Roselabs Polymers Ltd Bk Fac CARE B - Suspended Shiv-Vani Oil & Gas Exploration LT Bk Fac CARE D 14234.5 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Shiv-Vani Oil & Gas Exploration LT Bk Fac CARE D 2000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Shiv-Vani Oil & Gas Exploration LT /ST Bk Fac CARE D 5105 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Shrijee Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 69 Reaffirmed SM JDB Estate Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 256 Assigned Sumedha Vehicles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 7750 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 400cr) Sunrise Polypack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 108.1 Reaffirmed Taxmann Publications Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 30 Assigned The KTM Jewellery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 297 Assigned Upper India Steel Manufacturing And LT Bk Fac CARE BB 600 Revised from Engineering Company Ltd CARE BB+ Vaibhav Yarn Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 259.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 23.07cr) Vardhman Pharma Distributors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 207.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 16.75cr) Willmore Ply Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 32.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)