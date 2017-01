Mar 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abc India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Reaffirmed (reduced from 17.00) Adani Pharmachem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 135.5 Revised from CARE A4 Ahw Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from 25) Annapurna Pet Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Bhilai Jaypee Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1400 Reaffirmed Camex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 211 Reaffirmed Chetak Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Assigned Fairdeal Filaments Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 15 Revised from CARE A4 Galaxy Offset India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 0.66) Gpt Healthcare Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4.9 Revised from CARE A4+ Indigo Metalloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 31.4 Assigned Kadevi Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1004.8 Revised from CARE A4 Kanwar Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 210 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.22.36 crore) Laxmi Enterprises ST FB Fac CARE A3 972 Reaffirmed Laxmi Enterprises ST Non-FB Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Lonsen Kiri Chemical Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 215 Reaffirmed Mani Tirumala Projects Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from 20 Cr) N. S. Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.86 Prakash Impex ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Reddy & Reddy Motors ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1 Cr) Shiv Prasad Eco Touchwood Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 152.2 Reaffirmed Shiv Prasad Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 222.2 Reaffirmed Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 135 Reaffirmed Shree Shankar Vijay Timber Exports PvtST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Balaji Industrial Engineering LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 330 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Industrial Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 288 Reaffirmed Snd Ltd (Erstwhile Spanco Nagpur DiscoST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd) Stellar Cables And Infrastructure Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Assigned Ltd Sumit Diamond India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 495 Reaffirmed Swaraj Sulz Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6 Reaffirmed Transindia Logistic Park Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac (FB and CARE A1+ (SO) 200 Reaffirmed non-FB limit)* * The ratings mentioned above are NOT standalone ratings of Transindia Logistic Park Pvt. Ltd. The ratings are based on credit enhancement/proposed credit e Varad Extrusions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Revised from CARE B Vedant Dyestuffs & Intermediaries Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6.5 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abc India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 275.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 30.05) Acp Tollways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 13100 Revised from CARE BB+ Adani Pharmachem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 4.9 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 0.90 Cr) Adani Pharmachem Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/ 25 Revised from CARE A4+ CARE BB / CARE A4 Ahw Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 753 Reaffirmed (reduced from 76.28) Andhra Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 913 Reaffirmed Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport LT Bk Fac CARE D 25135.3 Revised from Corporation CARE BB Annapurna Pet Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 181.5 Assigned Aravali Transmission Service Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1269.5 Assigned Arka Educational And Cultural Trust LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB (SO) 451 Assigned (@backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee extended by Shri Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Education & Cultural Trust (SBMJECT) Arka Eduserve Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB (SO) 459.1 Assigned (@backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee extended by Shri Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Education & Cultural Trust (SBMJECT) Associated Broadcasting Company Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 311.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 31.57) Bhilai Jaypee Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3500 Reaffirmed (reduced from 425 Cr) Camex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 277.5 Reaffirmed Centre For Advanced Studies In LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 181.6 Assigned Engineering Chetak Tollways Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 1000 Assigned A3 Commtrade Metals LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 129.9 Revised from CARE B Eastman Cast & Forge Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Esaf Microfinance And Investments Pvt.Series A1 PTCs CARE A- (SO) Assigned Ltd Fabworth Promoters Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4000 Reaffirmed Fairdeal Filaments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 259.1 Reaffirmed Galaxy Offset India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.42) Galaxy Offset India Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 160 Reaffirmed A4 Gpt Healthcare Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 683.7 Revised from CARE BB+ Hetali Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 327.5 Assigned Indigo Metalloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 317 Assigned Kadevi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1206.9 Revised from CARE C Kanwar Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Laxmi Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 153.4 Reaffirmed Lonsen Kiri Chemical Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Lonsen Kiri Chemical Industries Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4416 Reaffirmed Madhuban Trade Steels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd Issuer Rating CARE A+(Is) Reaffirmed Mani Tirumala Projects Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Mytrah Vayu Pennar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2512.9 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 269) N. S. Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 426.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 24.40) Pnc Kanpur Highways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2680 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 94 Cr) Prashid Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 155.4 Reaffirmed Rajahmundry Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 1016.1 Reaffirmed Reddy & Reddy Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 107.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.12 Cr) Richa Realtors Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE C 300 Revised from CARE BB- Ripuraj Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 160.9 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 17.43 Cr) Shiv Prasad Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 13.5 Reaffirmed Shonan Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 54.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.66 Cr) Shree Shankar Vijay Timber Exports PvtLT Bk Fac/ST Bk FacCARE BB /CARE 290 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 Shri Balaji Industrial Engineering LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 283.2 Reaffirmed (reduced by Rs.4.23 crore) Shri Balaji Industrial Engineering LtdLT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 80 Reaffirmed A3 Shri Balaji Industrial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 785.5 Reaffirmed (reduced by Rs.2.85 crore) Shri Balaji Industrial Products Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 390 Reaffirmed A3+ Siddhi Vinayak Agro Industries Pvt LtdBk Fac - - Suspended Snd Ltd (Erstwhile Spanco Nagpur DiscoLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3100 Reaffirmed Ltd) Stellar Cables And Infrastructure Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 177.5 Assigned Ltd Suparshav Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 87.9 Assigned Swaraj Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 211.8 Revised from CARE B Swaraj Sulz Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 84.3 Revised from CARE B+ Transindia Logistic Park Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL)* CARE AA- (SO) 750 Reaffirmed * The ratings mentioned above are NOT standalone ratings of Transindia Logistic Park Pvt. Ltd. The ratings are based on credit enhancement/proposed credit enhancement (in case of proposed facilities) in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee extended by Allcargo Logistics Ltd (ALL) to the lenders of Transindia Logistic Park Pvt Ltd for payment of the obligations on the bank facilities. Transindia Logistic Park Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (CC)# CARE AA- (SO) 30 Reaffirmed Proposed (in In Principle principle)* (Reduced from Rs.5.00 crore) # Proposed (in principle)* The ratings mentioned above are NOT standalone ratings of Transindia Logistic Park Pvt. Ltd. The rat Transindia Logistic Park Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL)# CARE AA- (SO) 150 Assigned Proposed (in In Principle principle)* # Proposed (in principle)* The ratings mentioned above are NOT standalone ratings of Transindia Logistic Park Pvt. Ltd. The ratings are based on credit enhancement/proposed credit enhancement (in case of proposed facilities) in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee extended by Allcargo Logistics Ltd (ALL) to the lenders of Transindia Logistic Park Pvt Ltd for payment of the obligations on the bank facilities. Varad Extrusions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 58.3 Revised from CARE B (enhanced from 4.96) Vedant Dyestuffs & Intermediaries Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 213.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Vivekananda Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE D 21.8 Revised from CARE C (reduced from Rs. 3.01 crore) Vivekananda Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE D 28.5 Revised from CARE C (reduced from Rs. 3.93 crore) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)