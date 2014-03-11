Mar 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 10, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- SRMB Srijan Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 95.0CR) Anamika Conductors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 241.5 Reaffirmed Balasaheb R Bhadane ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Assigned Bundy India Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2 10 Revised from CARE A3+ Flora O Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Ghaziabad Precision Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 157 Reaffirmed Granules India Ltd ST Bk Fac - FB CARE A2 2507.2 Reaffirmed Granules India Ltd ST Bk Fac - NFB CARE A2 1379.8 Reaffirmed Heligo Charters Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 415 Reaffirmed Himalayan Packaging Industries Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 85 Reaffirmed Himalayan Polymer Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Iscon Surgicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 40 Revised from CARE A4 Karam Chand Thapar & Bros. (Coal SalesST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Ltd. Kishore Vadilal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 50 Assigned Omkar Realtors And Developers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac TL CARE A3 750 Reaffirmed Omkar Realtors And Developers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac NFB CARE A3 500 Reaffirmed Rajratan Global Wire Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 340 Reaffirmed Real Strips Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 725 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.55.50 crore) Regent Granito (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Reaffirmed Shivalay Ispat & Power Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2(SO) 210 Reaffirmed (same as last year) Tata Housing Development Co. Ltd CP CARE A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed (enhancement from 150) Vizag Rebars Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aster Infratek Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Aster Infratek Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 170 Assigned A4 SRMB Srijan Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1966.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 176.67CR) Anamika Conductors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 186.8 Reaffirmed Astron Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 150 Assigned Balasaheb R Bhadane LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40 Assigned Bharat Foods Cooperative Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130 Revised from CARE BB+ Bharat Foods Cooperative Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1350 Revised from /CARE A3 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ (enhanced from Rs.105 crore) Bundy India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 80 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 18 CR) Cheeka Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 65.6 Assigned Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Issue Series I CARE BBB+ 500 Revised from CARE BBB Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Issue Series IICARE BBB+ 580 Revised from CARE BBB Equitas Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 4500 Revised from CARE BBB Era Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB-(SO) 4431 Reaffirmed "(reduced from 475.00CR) @Out of the total facilities amounting Rs.443.10 crore, facilities aggregating Rs.156.98 crore are backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Omkar Realtors and Developers Private Limited(ORDPL) and for facilities aggregating Rs.286.12 crore, ORDPL is a co-obligor (Jointly and Severally liable). Flora O Foods LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned Frontier Lifeline Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 898 Revised from CARE B Ghaziabad Precision Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.49 CR) Granules India Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB+ 18.7 Reaffirmed Granules India Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BBB+ 66 Reaffirmed Heligo Charters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 270.5 Reaffirmed Himalayan Packaging Industries Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE C 121.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.15.42CR) Himalayan Polymer Industries LT Bk Fac CARE C 167.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.17.91CR) ICICI Prudential Capital Protection Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Assigned Oriented Fund Vi Plan A-H Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Fund Iscon Surgicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 28.7 Revised from CARE BB+ Iscon Surgicals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE BB+ / CARE A4 Karam Chand Thapar & Bros. (Coal SalesLT Bk Fac CARE AA 950 Reaffirmed Ltd. Karam Chand Thapar & Bros. (Coal SalesLT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 3050 Reaffirmed Ltd. A1+ Keshav Forex & Travels Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Reaffirmed Kishore Vadilal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 30 Assigned Kishore Vadilal Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 15 Assigned /CARE A3 Nalini Jewellers LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ A4+ 204 Revised from CARE BB-/A4 Omkar Realtors And Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2060 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 1183.50CR) Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 950 Reaffirmed Ltd (Reduced from 120 CR) Rajratan Global Wire Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 254.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.9.81 crore) Rajratan Global Wire Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 532.5 Reaffirmed A4+ (enhanced from Rs.50.25 crore) Ramachandra Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1237.4 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 93.85 CR) Real Strips Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 841.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.90.65 crore) Regent Granito (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 417.1 Reaffirmed Shivalay Ispat & Power Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 350 Reaffirmed (reduced from 64.83 CR) Silver Touch Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 135.6 Assigned Silver Touch Technologies Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 110 Assigned A3+ SPRL Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 211.7 Assigned Swastik Trading Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 85 Assigned Tata Housing Development Co. Ltd NCD - - Withdrawn (reduced from 150CR) Tata Housing Development Co. Ltd FB/NFB Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 5250 Reaffirmed (LT/ST) A1+ (enhancement from 200CR) Vizag Rebars Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 