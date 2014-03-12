Mar 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Essar Oil Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2(SO)^ 17000 Reaffirmed (Invoice Discounting Fac) ^ The rating of invoice discounting facility derives comfort from the credit quality of the underlying receivables and the escrow account structure that has been implemented by Essar Oil Ltd. (EOL), to service the liability towards HDFC Bank arising out of discounted invoices. The credit rating is subject to EOL ensuring compliance with the escrow account structure. The rating is constrained by the structure not being bankruptcy remote. Essar Oil Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 160000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.13,515.00 cr) Essar Power Gujarat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6650 Revised from CARE A3 Jay Chemicals ST Bk Fac CARE A3 107 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8.70cr) Kyb-Conmat Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs.3cr) Maral Overseas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1229.5 Revised from CARE A4 (reduced from 125.81cr) Mecc Alte India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO)* 75 Reaffirmed *backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Co Mecc Fin s.r.l. Mehala Machines India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 65 Reaffirmed R. Gangaiah & Co ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 107.5 Assigned Raj Kesari Electrodes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11.8 Reaffirmed Santoshi Polymers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.40cr) Sical Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Assigned Soktas India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Assigned Sonaa Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Sri Adhikari Brothers Television ST Bk Fac CARE A3 179.1 Assigned Network Ltd Sri Ramalingeswara Rice And Oil Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.8 Reaffirmed Taxmann Allied Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO)@ 20 Assigned @backed by corporate guarantee provided by Taxmann Publications Private Limited The Motwane Manufacturing Company Pvt ST Bk Fac# CARE A3 (SO) 52.9 Reaffirmed Ltd #backed by Letter of Comfort from Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd (NPIL). Velani Oils Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 450 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adore Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 61 Assigned Anshu Clothing Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Ashirvaad Steels & Alloys Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE B- - Suspended Barath Building Construction (India) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 235 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bludip Paints And Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Reaffirmed C M Smith & Sons Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 308434.5Assigned (enhanced from Rs.27,118.45 crore) Divya Simandhar Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130 Revised from CARE BB+ Divya Simandhar Construction Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 262.5 Revised from A3 CARE BB+/CARE A4+ Dubas Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE - Suspended A4 Elite Education Trust Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Epari Sadashiv Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 290 Assigned Essar Oil Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 77038.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5877.84 cr) Essar Power Gujarat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 31270 Revised from CARE BBB Fairdeal Motors & Workshop Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 260 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 11.75cr) Financial Software And Systems Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6436.9 Assigned Harsh Intertrade Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) - Suspended J.P. Iscon Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jay Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 11.70cr) Kyb-Conmat Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 267.3 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs.16.13cr) Mamilon Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B - Suspended Maral Overseas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1553.3 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 201.80cr) Mecc Alte India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB-(SO) 50 Reaffirmed *backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Co Mecc Fin s.r.l./ (Reduced from 12.25cr) Meenakshi Cotton LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 66.4 Assigned Mehala Machines India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 274.3 Reaffirmed Narbada Forest Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE - Suspended A4 Noida Toll Bridge Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 15.4 Revised from CARE A+ Noida Toll Bridge Co. Ltd DDBs CARE AA- 54 Revised from CARE A+ PG Foils Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 422.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.44.60 crore) PG Foils Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 350 Reaffirmed A1 PNC Delhi Industrialinfra P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1400 Reaffirmed Prem Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 442 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.51.25 crore) Prem Cables Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 300 Reaffirmed /CARE A1(SO) Prinik Steels Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE B+ - Suspended R. Gangaiah & Co LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40 Assigned Raj Kesari Electrodes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 64.4 Revised from CARE B Royal Infraconstru Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 239.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 24.30cr) Royal Infraconstru Ltd Long/ Short- term CARE BBB+/CARE 2990 Reaffirmed Bk Fac A3+ (enhanced from 285cr) Sahyog Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Reaffirmed Santoshi Polymers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.50cr) Shree Nakoda Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 200 Reaffirmed Shriganesh Textile And Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 319 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Sical Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4134.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 256.96cr) Sical Logistics Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 1500 Reaffirmed A3 (enhanced from 100cr) Soktas India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 484.3 Assigned Soktas India Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Assigned /CARE A3 Sonaa Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Revised from CARE BB+ Sri Adhikari Brothers Television LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 87.4 Assigned Network Ltd Sri Ramalingeswara Rice And Oil Mills LT Bk Fac - - - Withdrawn Working Capital Demand Loan Sri Ramalingeswara Rice And Oil Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 220 Reaffirmed Suncity Sheets Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 436 Assigned Sundaram Select Debt Short Term Asset Open-Ended Income CARE AAAmfs - Assigned Plan Scheme Taxmann Allied Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB-(SO) 30 Assigned @backed by corporate guarantee provided by Taxmann Publications Private Limited The Lake Palace Hotels And Motels Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1374.3 Reaffirmed Ltd The Motwane Manufacturing Company Pvt LT Bk Fac# CARE BBB- (SO) 81.8 Reaffirmed Ltd #backed by Letter of Comfort from Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd (NPIL). Transline Technologies Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Ttl Minerals Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Revised from CARE B+ Unitech Power Transmission Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE - Suspended A4 Vaibhavlaxmi Clean Energy Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB 532 Reaffirmed Vasishta Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 560 Reaffirmed Vasishta Constructions Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 1625 Reaffirmed Velani Oils Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Yalamanchili Software Exports Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB - Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.