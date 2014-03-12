Mar 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of March 11, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Essar Oil Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A2(SO)^ 17000 Reaffirmed
(Invoice Discounting Fac)
^ The rating of invoice discounting facility derives comfort from the credit quality of the
underlying receivables and the escrow account structure that has been implemented by Essar Oil
Ltd. (EOL), to service the liability towards HDFC Bank arising out of discounted invoices. The
credit rating is subject to EOL ensuring compliance with the escrow account structure. The
rating is constrained by the structure not being bankruptcy remote.
Essar Oil Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 160000 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.13,515.00 cr)
Essar Power Gujarat Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 6650 Revised from
CARE A3
Jay Chemicals ST Bk Fac CARE A3 107 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 8.70cr)
Kyb-Conmat Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed
(increased from Rs.3cr)
Maral Overseas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1229.5 Revised from
CARE A4
(reduced from 125.81cr)
Mecc Alte India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO)* 75 Reaffirmed
*backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Co Mecc Fin s.r.l.
Mehala Machines India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 65 Reaffirmed
R. Gangaiah & Co ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 107.5 Assigned
Raj Kesari Electrodes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11.8 Reaffirmed
Santoshi Polymers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 0.40cr)
Sical Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Assigned
Soktas India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Assigned
Sonaa Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television ST Bk Fac CARE A3 179.1 Assigned
Network Ltd
Sri Ramalingeswara Rice And Oil Mills ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.8 Reaffirmed
Taxmann Allied Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3(SO)@ 20 Assigned
@backed by corporate guarantee provided by Taxmann Publications Private Limited
The Motwane Manufacturing Company Pvt ST Bk Fac# CARE A3 (SO) 52.9 Reaffirmed
Ltd
#backed by Letter of Comfort from Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd (NPIL).
Velani Oils Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 450 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adore Suitings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 61 Assigned
Anshu Clothing Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended
Ashirvaad Steels & Alloys Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE B- - Suspended
Barath Building Construction (India) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 235 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Bludip Paints And Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
C M Smith & Sons Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 308434.5Assigned
(enhanced from Rs.27,118.45 crore)
Divya Simandhar Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130 Revised from
CARE BB+
Divya Simandhar Construction Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 262.5 Revised from
A3 CARE BB+/CARE
A4+
Dubas Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE - Suspended
A4
Elite Education Trust Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended
Epari Sadashiv Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 290 Assigned
Essar Oil Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 77038.4 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 5877.84 cr)
Essar Power Gujarat Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 31270 Revised from
CARE BBB
Fairdeal Motors & Workshop Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 260 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 11.75cr)
Financial Software And Systems Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 6436.9 Assigned
Harsh Intertrade Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) - Suspended
J.P. Iscon Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Jay Chemicals LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 11.70cr)
Kyb-Conmat Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 267.3 Reaffirmed
(increased from Rs.16.13cr)
Mamilon Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B - Suspended
Maral Overseas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1553.3 Revised from
CARE BB-
(reduced from 201.80cr)
Mecc Alte India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB-(SO) 50 Reaffirmed
*backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Co Mecc Fin s.r.l./
(Reduced from 12.25cr)
Meenakshi Cotton LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 66.4 Assigned
Mehala Machines India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 274.3 Reaffirmed
Narbada Forest Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE - Suspended
A4
Noida Toll Bridge Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 15.4 Revised from
CARE A+
Noida Toll Bridge Co. Ltd DDBs CARE AA- 54 Revised from
CARE A+
PG Foils Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 422.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.44.60 crore)
PG Foils Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 350 Reaffirmed
A1
PNC Delhi Industrialinfra P Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1400 Reaffirmed
Prem Cables Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 442 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.51.25 crore)
Prem Cables Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-(SO) 300 Reaffirmed
/CARE A1(SO)
Prinik Steels Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE B+ - Suspended
R. Gangaiah & Co LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 40 Assigned
Raj Kesari Electrodes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 64.4 Revised from
CARE B
Royal Infraconstru Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 239.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 24.30cr)
Royal Infraconstru Ltd Long/ Short- term CARE BBB+/CARE 2990 Reaffirmed
Bk Fac A3+
(enhanced from 285cr)
Sahyog Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 150 Reaffirmed
Santoshi Polymers LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 5.50cr)
Shree Nakoda Industries Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 200 Reaffirmed
Shriganesh Textile And Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 319 Assigned
(India) Pvt Ltd
Sical Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4134.2 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 256.96cr)
Sical Logistics Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 1500 Reaffirmed
A3
(enhanced from 100cr)
Soktas India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 484.3 Assigned
Soktas India Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Assigned
/CARE A3
Sonaa Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 15 Revised from
CARE BB+
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 87.4 Assigned
Network Ltd
Sri Ramalingeswara Rice And Oil Mills LT Bk Fac - - - Withdrawn
Working Capital
Demand Loan
Sri Ramalingeswara Rice And Oil Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 220 Reaffirmed
Suncity Sheets Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 436 Assigned
Sundaram Select Debt Short Term Asset Open-Ended Income CARE AAAmfs - Assigned
Plan Scheme
Taxmann Allied Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB-(SO) 30 Assigned
@backed by corporate guarantee provided by Taxmann Publications Private Limited
The Lake Palace Hotels And Motels Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1374.3 Reaffirmed
Ltd
The Motwane Manufacturing Company Pvt LT Bk Fac# CARE BBB- (SO) 81.8 Reaffirmed
Ltd
#backed by Letter of Comfort from Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd (NPIL).
Transline Technologies Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Ttl Minerals Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Revised from
CARE B+
Unitech Power Transmission Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE - Suspended
A4
Vaibhavlaxmi Clean Energy Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB 532 Reaffirmed
Vasishta Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 560 Reaffirmed
Vasishta Constructions Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/A4 1625 Reaffirmed
Velani Oils Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed
Yalamanchili Software Exports Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB - Withdrawn
