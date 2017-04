Mar 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 12, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arihant Fibres ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned Ashish Vessel Demolition Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Assigned Atc Tires Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 750 Revised from CARE A2+ B L Agro Oils Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 620 Assigned B. N. Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Bharat Ship Breakers Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 663 Revised from CARE A4 Bhilosa Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A1+ 6805 Reaffirmed Non-fund Based Bhilosa Industries Pvt Ltd CP (Carved out) CARE A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Indiamco LT Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Kataria Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Placed under Credit Watch Kesar Multimodal Logistics Ltd ST Bk Fac ( CARE A3 (SO) 90 Reaffirmed Non-fund Based) M.P.K. Ispat India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 65 Assigned Mahakaleshwar Construction ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Mamata Machinery Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 12.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2.35) Nandeshwari Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Revised from CARE A4 New Gujarat Polyplast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Om Yarn Plus Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Orient Cement Ltd Bk Fac CARE A1+ Suspended Pharmatech Process Equipments ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Powerdeal Energy Systems (I) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 250 Reaffirmed Raja Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.10 crore) Ravi Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.50) Rohan Rajdeep Infrastructure ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Metal And Power Pvt LtdST Bk Fac@ CARE A3 (SO) 150 Reaffirmed (@backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Shree Vaishnav Industries Private Limited and Shree Vaishnav Casting Private Limit Shree Vaishnav Wire And Rod Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A3 (SO) 394.8 Reaffirmed (@backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Shree Vaishnav Ispat Private Limited and Shree Vaishnav Alloys Private Limited. Shree Vijaya Meenakshi Timber Traders Bk Fac CARE A4 Suspended Sintex Industries Ltd ST Debt / CP CARE A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed (Standalone) Sintex Industries Ltd ST Debt / CP CARE A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed (Carved Out) Sks Microfinance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A1+ (SO) 500 Assigned Timex Art Décor Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Vijay Ship Breakers Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 337.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwal Rice Mills Bk Fac CARE B Suspended Arihant Fibres LT Bk Fac CARE B 66.9 Assigned Ashirbad Agro Products Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE Suspended A4 Atc Tires Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 3882.5 Revised from CARE A (reduced from 407.38 Cr) B L Agro Oils Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1274.5 Assigned B. N. Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Reaffirmed B2B Connections Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Bagherwal Electrodes Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE Suspended A4 Barnala Builders & Property ConsultantBk Fac CARE BB- Suspended Bharat Ship Breakers Corporation LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 90 Revised from A4+ CARE BB- / CARE A4 Bharathi Soap Works Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended Bhilosa Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE A+ 12341.3 Revised from CARE AA- Bhilosa Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE A+ 3795 Revised from CARE AA- Bil Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) Bil Infratech Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 1000 Revised from A4+ CARE BBB-(SO) /CARE A3(SO) Bil Infratech Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 360 Revised from A4+ CARE BBB-(SO) CARE A3 (SO) Cheer Sagar Exports Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE Suspended A4 Commercial Carriers Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE Suspended A4 Crackers India (Alloys) Ltd. Bk Fac CARE D Suspended D. P. Wires Pvt Ltd Bk Fac Suspended D. Raja Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 663 Revised from CARE B (Enhanced from Rs.59.86 crore) D. Raja Cotton Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 87 Revised from A4 CARE B / CARE A4 (enhanced from Rs.8.50 crore) Dee Control & Electric Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE Suspended A4 Eastman Cast & Forge Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 Granite Zone India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4 Suspended Hester Biosciences Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 80.2 Reaffirmed Hester Biosciences Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 250 Reaffirmed A3+ Hurricane Windfarms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 95 Revised from CARE BB Jai Gears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 177.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 19.32) Jaycon Infrastructure Ltd Bk Fac CARE C /CARE A4 Suspended Jindal Chemicals Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Jmt Auto Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE Suspended A3+ Kataria Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Placed under Credit Watch Kataria Industries Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 150 Placed under A4 Credit Watch Kesar Multimodal Logistics Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB-(SO) 991.1 Reaffirmed Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure Ltd. LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed M.P.K. Ispat India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 236.8 Reaffirmed Mahakaleshwar Construction LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 130 Reaffirmed A4 (Enhanced from 9) Mahavir Educational Society Bk Fac CARE B Suspended Mamata Machinery Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 197.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 21.14) Mamata Machinery Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 229 Reaffirmed A3 (enhanced from 7.25) Mansi Realty Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended Moon Steels And General Industries PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 182.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 22.46) Nallapaneni Ramesh Kumar Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE Suspended A4 Nandeshwari Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 166.5 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 14.15) National Capsules Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B Suspended New Gujarat Polyplast Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 400 Reaffirmed A4 Om Yarn Plus Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 147.6 Revised from CARE BB- (Enhanced from 14.61) Palette International LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed Palm Grove Beach Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2332.8 Reaffirmed Panem Steels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE Suspended A4+ Paramex Transformers Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Parsoli Motor Works Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended /CARE A3 Pharmatech Process Equipments LT Bk Fac CARE BB 49.5 Reaffirmed Powerdeal Energy Systems (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 479 Reaffirmed Prognosys Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE Suspended A4 Ragavs Diagnostic And Research Centre Bk Fac CARE BB- Suspended Pvt Ltd Raja Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 600 Revised from CARE B+ Ramdev Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 98.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8.72) Ratnagiri Wind Power Project Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2706.9 Reaffirmed Ravi Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 34.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.80) Ravi Timber Agency Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4 Suspended Raymond Ltd Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 385 Withdrawn A1+ Reddy Housings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB- (SO) 400 Assigned Rising Hotels Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ Suspended Rohan Rajdeep Infrastructure LT Bk Fac CARE BB 107.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 17.49 Cr) Royal Appliances Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Salasar Polytex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 278.2 Revised from CARE B (Reduced from 33.25) Satya Deeptha Pharmaceuticals Ltd Bk Fac Suspended Sewa Hotel And Resorts LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 98 Assigned Shree Chakra Papers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Shree Papers Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Shree Vaishnav Metal And Power Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB-(SO) 393.4 Reaffirmed (@backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Shree Vaishnav Industries Private Limited and Shree Vaishnav Casting Private Limit Shree Vaishnav Wire And Rod Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB-(SO) 879.2 Reaffirmed (@backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Shree Vaishnav Ispat Private Limited and Shree Vaishnav Alloys Private Limited. Sintex Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 37686.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced by Rs.1,220.00 crore) Sintex Industries Ltd Proposed LT Debt CARE AA 5000 Assigned including NCDs Sintex Industries Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 3000 Reaffirmed A1+ Skl Hotels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B Suspended Sree Mallikarjuna Tempo Sales And LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 45 Assigned Service Sriman Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE Suspended A4 Srivalli Shipping & Transport Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D Suspended Tarachand International Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 500 Reaffirmed Texplas India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4 Suspended Tharaj Castings Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE Suspended A4 Timex Art Décor Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 76.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.9.75) Vijay Ship Breakers Corporation LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 45 Revised from A4 CARE BB- / CARE A4 Yuvi Impex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.20 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 