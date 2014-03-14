Mar 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ala Industrial Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 74 Assigned Ample Textile Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8.9 Assigned Indian Additives Ltd Proposed CP Issue CARE A1+ 50 Reaffirmed (carved out of the working capital limits) Indian Additives Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 165 Reaffirmed Kamdar & Associates ST Bk Fac CARE A3 800 Revised from CARE A4+ Panchvati Ship Breakers ST Bk Fac CARE A3 710 Revised from CARE A4+ Sagar Laxmi Ship Breakers ST Bk Fac CARE A3 620 Revised from CARE A4+ SE Forge Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 700 Assigned Shree Gajanan Paper Boards Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 61.5 Reaffirmed Trinity Beverages Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 278 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ala Industrial Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 8.7 Assigned Ample Textile Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 389 Assigned Bellwether Microfinance Fund Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD* CARE BBB- 700 Assigned *Proposed NCD with bullet repayment after 83 months Bellwether Microfinance Fund Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 200 Assigned Indian Additives Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 250 Reaffirmed Indian Additives Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/ 40 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Kamdar & Associates LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Revised from CARE BB Nathella Sampath Jewelry Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3050 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Panchvati Ship Breakers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 90 Revised from CARE BB Pawan Edifice Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 185 Reaffirmed Rgvn (North East) Microfinance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 730.6 Assigned Sagar Laxmi Ship Breakers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 75 Revised from CARE BB SE Forge Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE C 6135.7 Assigned Shiv Shakti Float Glasses Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 110.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.04 CR) Shree Gajanan Paper Boards Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 152 Reaffirmed (reduced from 16.78 CR) Shree Gajanan Paper Boards Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 7.5 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Siskaa Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE B 150 Reaffirmed (reduced from 20.00 CR) * CARE A4 rating assigned to the short-term bank facilities were withdrawn upon its extinguishment Teach For India Education & Research LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 74.3 Reaffirmed Samiti (reduced from 8.70 CR) Transstroy Bhopal Bypass Tollways Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2107 Reaffirmed Ltd (reduced from 213.0 CR) Trinity Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 592.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 45.33 CR) Upper Ganges Sugar & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3739.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 370.84 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)