Mar 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 14, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adico Forge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 57.5 Revised from CARE A4 (SO) Amul Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Bengal Tools Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 520 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 41 cr) Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 704.2 Revised from CARE A3 IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co. ST Non-fund Based CARE A3 15000 Reaffirmed Ltd Bk Fac - BG JPW Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 10.94cr) Mahajan Engineering Works ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd Non FB Fac CARE A3 1000 Assigned Opel Sulz Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Rajshree Polypack Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 24 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.90cr) Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd Non FB Fac CARE AAA 65000 Assigned Shapers Construction Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 170 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 26cr) Sigma Industrial Corporation ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.4 crore) Silver Spark Apparel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 150 Reaffirmed Sitarganj Fibers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Sterling Addlife India Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1 Reaffirmed Stuti Processors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Reaffirmed Super Industrial Lining Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Topline Lamination Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 82.5 Reaffirmed Tulip Telecom Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 600 Reaffirmed Tulsi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adico Forge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 96.8 Revised from CARE BB+ (SO) Amul Auto Components Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB(SO) 90 Revised from CARE BB+ (SO) Amul Crankcase Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Withdrawn Amul Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 482.3 Revised from CARE BB+ Arihant Pulp And Papers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE C - Suspended Artheon Battery Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B- - Suspended Awate Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE - Suspended A4 Bengal Tools Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1008.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 54.00cr) Bengal Tools Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Dhariwal Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac -TL* CARE BBB 26025 Reaffirmed * includes sub-limit of term-loan (Non fund based facility of Rs.1,690 crore) Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 4016.5 Revised from CARE BBB- Farmers Fortune (India) Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2500 Assigned Haveli Restaurant & Resorts Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ - Suspended IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co. LT FB Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 5387.1 Reaffirmed Ltd IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co. LT FB Bk Fac - CC CARE BBB- 5500 Reaffirmed Ltd Indian Clothing League Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB - Suspended Integrated Livestock Village Farm Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- (SO) 156 Assigned Ltd Ishita Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 100 Assigned ITL Industries Ltd Bk facility CARE BB /CARE - Suspended A4 JKM Infra Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1500 Reaffirmed JKM Infra Projects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 3920 Reaffirmed A3+ JPW Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 46 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 1.04cr) K.S. Glass Industries Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 632.8 Assigned Kartikeya Paper Distributors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 220 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.17.10cr) Kayval Krupa Petroleum LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Krishna Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned Lord Shiva Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 137.5 Revised from CARE BBB- (Reduced from 15.55cr) Mahajan Engineering Works LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Mangal Paper Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned Mideast Integrated Steels Ltd Fund based Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Assigned Mitra Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 56.5 Assigned Nakoda Unique Gold Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE - Suspended A4 NCML Industries Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended NM Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Opel Sulz Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 67 Reaffirmed Padmavati Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Reaffirmed Rachana Construction Company LT/ST Bk Facility CARE BB+/CARE 170 Assigned A4+ /Reaffirmed Radhalaxmi Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Assigned Rajlaxmi Agrotech India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B- /CARE - Suspended A4 Rajshree Polypack Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 330 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 30cr) Reliance Capital Protection Oriented Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Assigned Fund - Plan A Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Scheme Reliance Capital Protection Oriented Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Assigned Fund - Plan B Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Scheme Reliance Capital Protection Oriented Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Assigned Fund - Plan C Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Scheme Reliance Capital Protection Oriented Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Assigned Fund - Plan D Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Scheme Reliance Capital Protection Oriented Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Assigned Fund - Plan E Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Scheme Reliance Capital Protection Oriented Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Assigned Fund - Plan F Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Scheme Reliance Capital Protection Oriented Close-Ended CARE AAAmfs - Assigned Fund - Plan F Capital Protection (SO) Oriented Scheme Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd Fund based Bk Fac CARE AAA 35000 Assigned Rohan Packaging Industries Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE - Suspended A4 Sagardeep Alloys Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 150 Reaffirmed Samrat Wires Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE - Suspended A4 Sapthagiri Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 254 Reaffirmed Shapers Construction Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 10 Reaffirmed Shree Bharka India Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE - Suspended A4+ Shree Bharka Synthetics Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4- Suspended Shri Ganesh Foundry Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE - Suspended A4 Sigma Industrial Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.8.50 crore) Silver Spark Apparel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 916 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.46.91 crore) Sitarganj Fibers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 342.5 Assigned SPR & RG Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 850 Assigned (Proposed) Star Agri Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac-TL CARE BBB+ 500 Assigned Star Agriwarehousing And Collateral LT Bk Fac CARE A- 500 Assigned Management Ltd Ltd Sterling Addlife India Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 409.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.52.59 crore) Stuti Processors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 357.7 Revised from CARE B Super Industrial Lining Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 39.1 Assigned Tata Motors Ltd NCDs CARE AA+ 66000 Revised from CARE AA Topline Lamination Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 52.7 Reaffirmed Tulip Telecom Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 6868.3 Reaffirmed Tulip Telecom Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE D 5894.2 Reaffirmed Tulip Telecom Ltd NCDs (NCD) CARE D 3000 Reaffirmed (various issues) Tulsi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 480 Revised from CARE BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.