Mar 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 18, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abp Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1120 Reaffirmed Anjani Portland Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 207 Placed on credit watch Annapurna Earcanal Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Assigned Annapurna Imports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 4.50) Banwari Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15.5 Reaffirmed Bright Autoplast Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 70 Reaffirmed Drish Shoes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 940 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 91.00) Firestone Tvs Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Focuz Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed Gopi Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.6.00 crore) Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Proposed CP Issue CARE A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Indo Shell Cast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1.5 Reaffirmed Integra Micro Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Assigned Loyal Textile Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2080 Reaffirmed Mother Dairy Fruit And Vegetable Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3810 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 378.5 Cr Pattabhi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2000 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from 18.30) Precision Metals ST Bk Fac (FB) CARE A2+ 80 Revised from CARE A3+ Precision Metals ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 30 Revised from CARE A3+ Prem Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 530 Reaffirmed Resins & Allied Products ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Sandip Nanavati ST Bk Fac CARE A4 Reaffirmed Sarthak Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 165 Reaffirmed Saumya Mining Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 778 Assigned Shalimar Paints Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 82.5 Placed on credit watch Shivagrico Implements Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Revised from CARE A3 Shree Somnath Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5.8 Assigned Shree Somnath Paper Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5.8 Assigned Sudhir Constructions ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6) Thangavelu Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 83 Reaffirmed Vennar Ceramics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 10 Placed on credit watch Venus Wire Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 224 Revised from CARE A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABP Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 4244 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 355.5) ABP Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 2400 Reaffirmed Anagha Pharma Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- - Suspended /CARE A3 Anjani Portland Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1378.9 Placed on credit watch Anjani Synthetics Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE - Suspended A4 Annapurna Earcanal Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Assigned Annapurna Imports LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 3.45) Anupam Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 371.4 Reaffirmed Anupam Industries Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3620 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ (enhanced from Rs.343 crore) Apg Shimla University LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 555.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 35) Arunoday Sales LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.50) Ashford Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Banwari Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 59.7 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 5.58) Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Capital Protection - - Withdrawn Oriented Fund - Series 8 Bright Autoplast Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1649.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.198.46 crore) Devi Prasad Steel & Services Llp LT Bk Fac - - Assigned Drish Shoes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 139.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10.41) Emerging Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 93.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.85) Firestone Tvs Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 95.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.09) Focuz Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 443.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 45.88 ) Fortune Infraheight Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Gopi Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 650.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.55.04 crore) Grain Milling Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 252.8 Reaffirmed Gujarat Steel And Pipes Bk Fac CARE B+ - Suspended Hariprasad Gopikrishna Jewellers Pvt. LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 600 Revised from Ltd A4 CARE BB+ /CARE A4+ India Today Fashions Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE - Suspended A4 Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd LT NCD - 1000 Withdrawn Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd LT NCD - 4000 Withdrawn Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd LT NCD - 4580 Withdrawn Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Proposed TL / NCDs CARE A+ 15192.6 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd LT NCD CARE A+ 8000 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd LT Bk Fac (BG) CARE A+ 1457.4 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd LT FB Bk Fac (TL) CARE A+ 350 Assigned Indo Shell Cast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 20.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 2.59) Indo Shell Cast Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Integra Micro Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Assigned Javery Incorporation LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Assigned Kotsons Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Laxmi Vishal Fabrics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- - Suspended Loyal Textile Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 4330.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 493.11) Loyal Textile Mills Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 250 Reaffirmed A3 M/S. Parthas Bk Fac CARE BB - Suspended Mother Dairy Fruit And Vegetable Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 11290 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,206.50) Prem Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 609.2 Reaffirmed Resins & Allied Products LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Sabari Alloys & Metals India Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE - Suspended A4 Samrat Feed Mills Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE - Suspended A4 Sandip Nanavati LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10.9 Reaffirmed Sanghvi Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 540 Reaffirmed Sarthak Industries Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 10 Reaffirmed A4+ Sarthak Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac # Withdrawn # The rating assigned to the long term bank facility of Rs.1 crore has been withdrawn as the company had surrendered the said sanction limit Saumya Mining Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 532 Assigned Shalimar Paints Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 1150 Placed on credit watch Shalimar Paints Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 685.5 Placed on credit watch Shivagrico Implements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 73.1 Revised from CARE BBB- Shree Jagannath Expressways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 10586 Reaffirmed Shree Somnath Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 76.1 Assigned Shree Somnath Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 76.1 Assigned Singla Concast Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE D - Suspended Sudhir Constructions LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 92.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7) Surya Cotton Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 87.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.62) Terra Infra Development Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 92.8 Reaffirmed A4 Thangavelu Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 69.1 Reaffirmed Thunga Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C - Assigned Tirupati Balaji Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 782.4 Assigned Tvs Novotema Elastomeric Engineered LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 119.4 Revised from Products Pvt Ltd CARE BBB- (reduced from 14.62 Cr) TVS Novotema Elastomeric Engineered LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 10 Revised from Products Pvt Ltd A3+ CARE BBB-/ CARE A3 Unison Hotels Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE - Suspended A4+ Vennar Ceramics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 466 Placed on credit watch Venus Wire Industries Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 305.8 Revised from A2+ CARE BBB/ CARE A3+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)