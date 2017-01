Mar 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 19, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anantha Pvc Pipes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Reaffirmed Anmol Spintex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac @ CARE A3+(SO) 23.2 Assigned @ backed by job work agreement dated February 1, 2014, executed with Arvind Limited (Arvind; rated - CARE A / CARE A1). Ashaganga Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Assigned Big Bags (Bangalore) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Clear Water Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Revised from CARE A4+ Essar Offshore Subsea Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4(SO) 5050 Revised from CARE A2(SO) Gujarat Foils Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Revised from CARE A4+ Karur K.C.P. Packkagings Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 930 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 84.25) KPC Medical College & Hospital ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Fund Based) Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 14 Reaffirmed Nav Durga Fuel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Reaffirmed NJ Textile Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Paluri Narayana Murthy ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14.4 Assigned Phenil Sugars Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CARE A1+ 34350 Reaffirmed Programme R.S. Infra-Transmission Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 470 Revised from CARE A4+ Raj Engineering Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4 117.5 Assigned Shri Ramchander Straw Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 6 Reaffirmed Synco Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Uppal Housing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed West Bengal State Electricity ST debt (including CARE A1 600 Reaffirmed Transmission Company Ltd. CP) Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.15 crore) Zicomsaas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO) 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ushdev Engitech Ltd (Erstwhile Suzlon Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1097.5 Assigned Engitech Ltd) Achal Spinning Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB(SO) 1210 Assigned @ backed by job work agreement dated July 1, 2013, executed with Arvind Limited (Arvind; rated - CARE A / CARE A1) Alliance Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Assigned Anantha Pvc Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Reaffirmed Anmol Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB(SO) 1160 Assigned @ backed by job work agreement dated February 1, 2014, executed with Arvind Limited (Arvind; rated - CARE A / CARE A1). Ashaganga Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 21.4 Assigned Beeta Infocom Pvt Ltd NCD CARE D 910 Reaffirmed Big Bags (Bangalore) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 148.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.16.56 CR) Clear Water Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 10 Revised from CARE BB+ Clear Water Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 75 Revised from A4 CARE BB+/ CARE A4+ (Reduced from 10 CR) Essar Offshore Subsea Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB(SO) 161 Revised from CARE A-(SO) Essar Offshore Subsea Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB(SO) 350 Revised from /CARE A4(SO) CARE A-(SO) /CARE A2(SO) Essar Projects (India) Ltd And Essar ST Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Offshore Subsea Ltd Essar Projects (India) Ltd And Essar LT Bk Fac CARE BB 34810 Revised from Offshore Subsea Ltd CARE A- Essar Projects (India) Ltd And Essar LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 31700 Revised from Offshore Subsea Ltd A4 CARE A- / CARE A2 Future Market Networks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2868 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.190 crore) Gujarat Foils Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1339.3 Revised from CARE BB+ Jakson Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15 CR) Jakson Engineers Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 680.4 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from 60 CR) Jakson Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 310 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.136 crore) Jakson Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- /CARE 1851.4 Reaffirmed A1+ (enhanced from Rs.65 crore) Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 13312.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,384.25cr) Karur K.C.P. Packkagings Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1568.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 136.10cr) Karur K.C.P. Packkagings Ltd LT Bond Issue CARE BB 500 Assigned Kitty Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 98.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 13.67 CR) KPC Medical College & Hospital LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB- 1188.7 Revised from CARE B+ Kubs Safes And Locks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 351.5 Assigned Magnam Netlink Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Revised from CARE BB- Magnam Netlink Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 80 Revised from A4 CARE BB-/ REAFFIRMED Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 266.4 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 95.5 Reaffirmed A3+ Mahendra Brothers Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 9000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 800 CR) Mbmg Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE A-(SO) 800 Assigned *Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Mahendra Brothers Exports Pvt Ltd (CARE A-) Nav Durga Fuel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1007.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 99.50) NJ Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 9.3 Reaffirmed NJ Textile Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 225 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from Rs.18 crore) Paluri Narayana Murthy LT Bk Fac CARE B 46.8 Assigned Phenil Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 700 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 50 crore) Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CARE AAA 495650 Reaffirmed Programme for FY14 R.S. Infra-Transmission Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 114.2 Revised from CARE BB+ R.S. Infra-Transmission Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 180 Revised from A4 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Raj Engineering Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB 35.1 Assigned Raymond Ltd NCD* CARE AA- 1000 Reaffirmed *the NCDs are repayable in April 2017 Senthur Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 83.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 8.28cr) Shri Ramchander Straw Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.03 CR) Shriram City Union Finance Ltd NCD CARE AA 2000 Assigned Sunil & Company LT Bk Fac CARE B 75 Revised from CARE B+ Synco Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 50 Reaffirmed Uppal Housing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1400 Reaffirmed Walia Traders Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1032.6 Assigned West Bengal State Electricity Proposed Secured - 500 Withdrawn Transmission Company Ltd. Redeemable Bonds - Series II Tranche II West Bengal State Electricity Proposed Secured - 3000 Withdrawn Transmission Company Ltd. Redeemable Bonds - Series III West Bengal State Electricity LT Bk Fac CARE A 1876.4 Reaffirmed Transmission Company Ltd. West Bengal State Electricity Secured Redeemable CARE A 1281 Reaffirmed Transmission Company Ltd. Bonds - Series I Tranche I West Bengal State Electricity Proposed Secured CARE A 170 Reaffirmed Transmission Company Ltd. Redeemable Bonds - Series I Tranche II West Bengal State Electricity Secured Redeemable CARE A 2500 Reaffirmed Transmission Company Ltd. Bonds- Series II Tranche I West Bengal State Electricity Issuer rating CARE A - Reaffirmed Transmission Company Ltd. West Bengal State Electricity LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A / 2500 Reaffirmed Transmission Company Ltd. CARE A1 Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - - Withdrawn Zicom Electronic Security Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB/NFB) CARE BBB+ 1272.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.105 crore) Zicomsaas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 518.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.24.10 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.