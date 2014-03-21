Mar 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 20, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhel Electrical Machines Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Bindals Papers Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1112 Revised from CARE D (Enhanced from 88.70cr) Frost International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 34400 Reaffirmed Lahoty Buildcon Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Malwa Oxygen And Industrial Gases Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 17.8 Revised from Ltd CARE A3 Prashant Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 630 Reaffirmed Shah Concast Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 Reaffirmed Shahlon Silk Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Placed under (Erstwhile Shahlon Silk Mills Pvt Ltd) Credit Watch Shree Nm Electricals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 270 Reaffirmed Titan Engineering Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Revised from CARE A4+ (enhanced from Rs. 7.50cr) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakriti Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1000 Assigned Bhel Electrical Machines Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 40 Reaffirmed Bindals Papers Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 4305.6 Revised from CARE D (Enhanced from 350.75cr) Dwarka Gems Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B-/ 122.7 Revised from CARE A4 CARE B / CARE A4 Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd (Emfpl) Series A1 PTCs CARE BBB (SO) - Assigned Frost International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 173.8 Reaffirmed Gangotri Deherdha Ishagarh Tollway PvtBk Fac CARE B - Withdrawn Ltd Goyal Cotton Fiber LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 74.5 Revised from CARE B (reduced from Rs.7.75cr) Gulmohar Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Reaffirmed Gulmohar Traders LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 50 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Jugal Kishore Vanaspati Product Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed Kwality Agro Products LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 153.8 Assigned Lahoty Buildcon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Reaffirmed Lahoty Buildcon Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB / 40 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Malwa Oxygen And Industrial Gases Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 12.3 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- Malwa Oxygen And Industrial Gases Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 18 Revised from Ltd A3+ CARE BBB-/CARE A3 MG Dairy Ltd Bk Fac CARE B - Suspended Penna Cement Industries Ltd Proposed NCD CARE A+ 1500 Assigned Safari Bikes Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE - Suspended A4+ Sai Leela Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 270.8 Reaffirmed Savlon Sulz Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 152.6 Reaffirmed Shah Concast Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Revised from CARE B Shahlon Silk Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ % 156.3 (Erstwhile Shahlon Silk Mills Pvt Ltd) Shree Nm Electricals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 707.9 Reaffirmed Shree Seco Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 68.6 Revised from CARE B- Shree Seco Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE C / 65 Revised from CARE A4 CARE B- / CARE A4 Simec Indus Resources Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BB / - Withdrawn CARE A4 Society Trucking Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 253 Assigned SRM Spinners Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 296.5 Assigned Titan Engineering Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from Rs. 7.50cr) Wadhawan Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 435.4 Reaffirmed Zaveri & Company Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Zen Intratrade Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B / - Suspended CARE A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.