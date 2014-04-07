Apr 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of April 4, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arham Petrochem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed
Associated Dyestuff Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 117.5 Revised from
CARE A4
(reduced from 14.70 CR)
Bharat Parenterals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Revised from
CARE A3
(enhanced from Rs.13.00 crore)
Bhavani Cotspin ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14.8 Reaffirmed
Binayak Tex Processors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 265 Reaffirmed
Canara Robeco Mutual Fund ST Bk Fac* CARE A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed
*Facility is extended to 10 debt schemes of Canara Robeco Mutual Fund
CJ Corporation ST Bk Fac - CARE A3 110 Reaffirmed
Non-fund Based
Davangere Sugar Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed
Dilip Buildcon Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2000 Revised from
CARE A3
Effiel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd ST Bk Fac #CARE A1+(SO) 306.5 Assigned
# backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Eimco Elecon India Ltd
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd ST Debt / CP issue CARE A1+ 800 Reaffirmed
(STD/CP) Carved
out of tied-up working capital facility
Elektrolites (Power) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 205 Assigned
Etco Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed
F Havells India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4400 Reaffirmed
Gemini Dyeing And Printing Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Revised from
CARE A4
(reduced from 3.00 CR)
Geo Miller & Co Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 733 Reaffirmed
GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 405 Reaffirmed
Hetero Drugs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3200 Reaffirmed
Hetero Labs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 9900 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 780 CR)
IKF Finance Ltd CP backed by stand CARE A1+(SO) 400 Reaffirmed
by LOC (SBLC) from
Central Bk of India
Indian Gratings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 600 Reaffirmed
Indocount Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3740 Reaffirmed
Jainsons (India) Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 115 Assigned
Jsw Steel Coated Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 2700 Assigned
Kancor Ingredients Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 372.5 Assigned
KEC International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 78500 Reaffirmed
Macurex Sensors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (NFB) CARE A4+ 66 Assigned
Mantra Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non CARE A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Fund based
MEP Infrastructure Developers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3500 Reaffirmed
Mohan Seeds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned
Multi Max Engineering Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed
Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 26499 Revised from
CARE D
Network Systems And Technologies Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 300 Reaffirmed
Omkar Realtors And Developers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac-TL CARE A3 750 Reaffirmed
Omkar Realtors And Developers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac-NFB CARE A3 500 Reaffirmed
Orient Abrasives Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 12.30 CR)
PAE Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Revised from
CARE A4+
Parker Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed
PNC Infratech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 12500 Reaffirmed
Prem Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Reaffirmed
Raajratna Ventures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned
Raajratna Ventures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO) 110 Revised from
CARE A3(SO)
Sabar Conductors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned
Sachin Pulses ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.5 Assigned
Sanford Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 25 Revised from
CARE A4
Satguru Foundations (Regd) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 34.5 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 2.80 CR)
Satya Prakash Builders Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned
Shivam Cot Fibres Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.4 Reaffirmed
Shree Balajee Landmark Hotels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed
Shree Sita Ram Paper Mill Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 26 Assigned
Shubhalakshmi Polyester Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1782.8 Reaffirmed
Smita Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 160 Reaffirmed
Sylvanus Properties Ltd Proposed CP Issue CARE A1+(SO) 500 Assigned
**
** The In-principle rating is subject to the execution of deed of guarantee by IBREL to the
Subscriber/ Security Trustee for the Commercial Paper of Rs.50 crore issuance of Sylvanus
Properties Limited.
Techno Engineering ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 assigned
Tempsens Instruments (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 135 Reaffirmed
The Ruby Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 128 Reaffirmed
Transstroy (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5526.3 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 563.05 CR)
TRV Global Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200.2 Reaffirmed
Valiant Glass Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 550 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
F Havells India Ltd FD CARE AA+ (FD) 1000 Assigned
QRG Enterprises Ltd FD CARE A (FD) 500 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aapas Systems & Services LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 46.1 Assigned
Ajay Plastic Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Ajay Plastic Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 31 Assigned
A4+
Ajay Tube Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned
Arham Petrochem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 17.8 Reaffirmed
Arham Petrochem Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 75 Reaffirmed
A4+
Arun Steel Agencies Bk Fac - - Suspended
Asian Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 62.5 Reaffirmed
Asian Construction Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 40 Reaffirmed
A4+
Associated Dyestuff Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 25 Revised from
CARE BB
(reduced from 3.25 CR)
Bharat Parenterals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 105.7 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs.6.72 crore)
Bharat Parenterals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 10 Revised from
A3+ CARE BBB/CARE
A3
Bhavani Cotspin LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 159.3 Revised from
CARE B
Bhavani Cotspin LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 40 Revised from
CARE A4 CARE B*
*reclassified from LT to LT/ST
Binayak Tex Processors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1.2 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.0.55 crore)
Brassco Estates Pvt. Ltd NCD issue - - withdrawn
C. Lal Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 114.5 Reaffirmed
CJ Corporation LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 63.9 Reaffirmed
CJ Corporation LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Davangere Sugar Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 682.6 Reaffirmed
Dilip Buildcon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 8165.8 Revised from
CARE BBB
Dilip Buildcon Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 14000 Revised from
/CARE A3+ CARE BBB /
CARE A3
Effiel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2959 Reaffirmed
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd NCD-I CARE A+ 250 Reaffirmed
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd NCD-II CARE A+ 250 Reaffirmed
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 2112.5 Reaffirmed
A1+
Elektrolites (Power) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 65.8 Reaffirmed
Elektrolites (Power) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3
Etco Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1054.9 Reaffirmed
F Havells India Ltd Issuer Rating - - withdrawn*
* Issuer rating assigned to Havells India Ltd was placed on 'Notice of Withdrawal' for a period
of one year. Upon expiry of the said notice period, the issuer rating of the company stands
withdrawn with immediate effect.
F Havells India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 3240 Revised from
CARE AA
Gayatri Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB^ 206.8 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 21.18 CR) ,^Suspension Revoked
Gemini Dyeing And Printing Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 225 Revised from
CARE BB
(enhanced from 20.51 CR)
Geo Miller & Co Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 12 Reaffirmed
Golden Jubilee Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4950 Reaffirmed
Golden Jubilee Hotels Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 500 Reaffirmed
GVK Coal (Tokisud) Company Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2250 Reaffirmed
GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 24000 Reaffirmed
HDB Financial Services Ltd Series A PTC CARE AA(SO) 1459 Assigned
Hetero Drugs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3957.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 463.83 CR)
Hetero Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 15148 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 1232.45 CR)
Highways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 1030 Assigned
Highways Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 77.5 Assigned
/CARE A3+(SO)
IKF Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1760 Reaffirmed
IKF Finance Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 6 Cr)
Indian Gratings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 811.4 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 54.54 CR)
Indocount Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1454 Revised from
CARE C
Indocount Industries Ltd NCD CARE B 192.2 Revised from
CARE C
Jaiko Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended
JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 11500 Assigned
JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 1300 Assigned
/CARE A1+(SO)
Kamineni Steel And Power India Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 17779.1 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 965.52 CR)
Kancor Ingredients Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1185.2 Assigned
Kancor Ingredients Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 204.3 Assigned
/CARE A3
KEC International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 12923.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 1,303.90 CR)
Kiran Global Chems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1143.1 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 65.80 CR)
Kiran Global Chems Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1130 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3
(enhanced from 74.50 CR)
Macurex Sensors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB+ 100 Assigned
Macurex Sensors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 2.7 Assigned
Mahalaxmi Vidyut Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 260.2 Revised from
CARE BB+
(Reduced from 34.94 CR)
Maharashtra Border Check Post Network LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 11410 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mantra Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE BBB+ 230 Revised from
based CARE BBB
MEP Infrastructure Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 463.9 Revised from
CARE BBB
Modern Road Makers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 7138.8 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 530.45 CR)
Modern Road Makers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A13500 Reaffirmed
Mohan Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Assigned
MP Jaypee Coal Ltd LT Fac@ CARE A(SO) 4300 Assigned
@ backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Jaiprakash
Associates Ltd (JAL, rated CARE A/CARE A1)
Multi Max Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 124.4 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 12.82 CR)
Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 7690.3 Revised from
CARE D
Nanda Automobiles (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned
Network Systems And Technologies Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 186 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 24.87 CR)
Omkar Realtors And Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 17800 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 206 CR)
ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 25080* Reaffirmed
*ECB of USD 60 million is carved of the rupee term loan of Rs.2508 crore
ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac External CARE A+ 12500# Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowing
#rupee equivalent of USD 250 million
Orient Abrasives Ltd ST TL - - withdrawn*
* CARE, has withdrawn the rating assigned to Short-term Term Loan of Orient Abrasives Ltd, with
immediate effect, as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said bank facilities and
there is no amount outstanding as on date.
Orient Abrasives Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 369.3 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 42.37 CR)
Orient Refractories Ltd Bk Fac - - withdrawn*
Oscar Investments Ltd NCD issue - - withdrawn
Padam Shree Tex Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Reaffirmed
PAE Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Revised from
CARE BB+
Parker Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 121.9 Revised from
CARE B+
(reduced from 13.60 CR)
PNC Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 7500 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 650)
Polylace India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Polylace India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 320 Reaffirmed
A4
Prajay Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Instruments CARE B+ 105 Assigned
Prayag Polymers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Prem Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 11.3 Revised from
CARE BB-
(reduced from 2.55 CR)
Prem Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B / 90 Revised from
CARE A4 CARE BB- /
CARE A4
QRG Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 469.2 Revised from
CARE BBB+
R.C.P Infratech Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 241.4 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 40.1 CR)
Raajratna Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 140 Assigned
Raajratna Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 37.5 Revised from
CARE BBB-(SO)
Raajratna Ventures Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 280 Revised from
/CARE A3+(SO) CARE BBB-(SO)
/ CARE A3(SO)
Rohtak Hissar Tollway Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 9524 Assigned
/CARE A3
S. Jogani Exports Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits CARE BBB- 1250 Reaffirmed
Sabar Conductors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned
Sachin Pulses LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Reaffirmed
Samata Lok Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 414.9 Reaffirmed
Sandeep Metalcraft Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Sanford Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 196.1 Revised from
CARE BB-
(reduced from 23.05 CR)
Sarvoday Sat Isabgol Factory LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 150 Reaffirmed
CARE A4
Satchidananda Educational Society Bk Fac - - Suspended
Satguru Foundations (Regd) LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 72 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from 6.32 CR)
Satya Prakash Builders Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 Assigned
Shivam Cot Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 64.8 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 6.80 CR)
Shree Balajee Landmark Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 489.4 Reaffirmed
Shree Saraswati Education Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE C 48.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 7.73 CR)
Shree Sita Ram Paper Mill Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 81.5 Assigned
Shree Swaminarayan Shishu Sahayak KendLT Bk Fac CARE C 11.5 Revised from
CARE B-
Shubhalakshmi Polyester Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5586.8 Reaffirmed
Signode India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 100 Assigned
Signode India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 200 Assigned
A1+
Sri Bhagirath Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 37.8 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.4.71 crore)
Sri Bhagirath Textiles Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 320 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3
Sri Sakthi Educational Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended
Sylvanus Properties Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A+(SO) 2000 Assigned
* The bank facilities are backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real
Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE A+ / CARE A1+).
Symatic Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA- 1254.2 Reaffirmed
Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCD* CARE AA- 50 Reaffirmed
*The outstanding NCDs have tenure of six years with repayment in equal yearly instalments at the
end of fourth, fifth and sixth year from the date of allotment.
Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCD** CARE AA- 250 Reaffirmed
**The outstanding NCDs have tenure of six years with repayment in equal yearly instalments at
the end of fourth, fifth and sixth year from the date of allotment. Both the issuer and the
subscriber will have put-call option at the end of third year.
Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCD^ CARE AA- 250 Assigned
^ The outstanding NCDs have tenure of six years with repayment in equal yearly instalments at
the end of fourth, fifth and sixth year from the date of allotment. Both the issuer and the
subscriber will have put-call option at the end of third year
Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCD^^(proposed) CARE AA- 250 Assigned
^^The proposed NCDs shall have tenure of six years with repayment in equal yearly instalments at
the end of fourth, fifth and sixth year from the date of allotment. Both the issuer and the
subscriber shall have put-call option at the end of third year.
TDT Copper Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended
Techno Engineering LT Bk Fac CARE BB 580 Assigned
Tempsens Instruments (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 212.3 Reaffirmed
The Ruby Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5700.3 Revised from
CARE BB
(reduced from Rs.600.85 crore)
Titan Timeproducts Ltd Bk Fac - - Assigned
Transstroy (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 9383.2 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 1014.41 CR)
Transstroy (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 17302 Reaffirmed
/CARE A3
Tril Infopark Ltd LT Bk facility - - withdrawn
Trimurti Concast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 133 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 14.33 Cr)
U B Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Reaffirmed
Valiant Glass Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 49.6 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs.7.11crore)
Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 327.5 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 47.75 CR)
VGS Realty Construction (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 900 #
@ Credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Omkar
Realtors & Developers Ltd , # In Principle Rating changed to Final rating as VGS Realty
Construction Ltd has submitted the corporate guarantee deed"
Welspun Urja Gujarat Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1700 Assigned
Worlds Window Trading Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - withdrawn*
Worlds Window Wardha Infrastructure Bk Fac - - Suspended
Pvt Ltd
