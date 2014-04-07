Apr 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 4, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arham Petrochem Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Associated Dyestuff Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 117.5 Revised from CARE A4 (reduced from 14.70 CR) Bharat Parenterals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from Rs.13.00 crore) Bhavani Cotspin ST Bk Fac CARE A4 14.8 Reaffirmed Binayak Tex Processors Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 265 Reaffirmed Canara Robeco Mutual Fund ST Bk Fac* CARE A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to 10 debt schemes of Canara Robeco Mutual Fund CJ Corporation ST Bk Fac - CARE A3 110 Reaffirmed Non-fund Based Davangere Sugar Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed Dilip Buildcon Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 2000 Revised from CARE A3 Effiel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Elecon Engineering Company Ltd ST Bk Fac #CARE A1+(SO) 306.5 Assigned # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee of Eimco Elecon India Ltd Elecon Engineering Company Ltd ST Debt / CP issue CARE A1+ 800 Reaffirmed (STD/CP) Carved out of tied-up working capital facility Elektrolites (Power) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 205 Assigned Etco Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed F Havells India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 4400 Reaffirmed Gemini Dyeing And Printing Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Revised from CARE A4 (reduced from 3.00 CR) Geo Miller & Co Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 733 Reaffirmed GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 405 Reaffirmed Hetero Drugs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3200 Reaffirmed Hetero Labs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 9900 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 780 CR) IKF Finance Ltd CP backed by stand CARE A1+(SO) 400 Reaffirmed by LOC (SBLC) from Central Bk of India Indian Gratings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 600 Reaffirmed Indocount Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3740 Reaffirmed Jainsons (India) Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 115 Assigned Jsw Steel Coated Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+(SO) 2700 Assigned Kancor Ingredients Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 372.5 Assigned KEC International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 78500 Reaffirmed Macurex Sensors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (NFB) CARE A4+ 66 Assigned Mantra Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - Non CARE A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Fund based MEP Infrastructure Developers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3500 Reaffirmed Mohan Seeds Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Multi Max Engineering Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 110 Reaffirmed Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 26499 Revised from CARE D Network Systems And Technologies Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Omkar Realtors And Developers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac-TL CARE A3 750 Reaffirmed Omkar Realtors And Developers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac-NFB CARE A3 500 Reaffirmed Orient Abrasives Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.30 CR) PAE Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Revised from CARE A4+ Parker Tiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed PNC Infratech Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 12500 Reaffirmed Prem Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Reaffirmed Raajratna Ventures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Assigned Raajratna Ventures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO) 110 Revised from CARE A3(SO) Sabar Conductors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Assigned Sachin Pulses ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10.5 Assigned Sanford Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 25 Revised from CARE A4 Satguru Foundations (Regd) ST Bk Fac CARE A4 34.5 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 2.80 CR) Satya Prakash Builders Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Shivam Cot Fibres Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 0.4 Reaffirmed Shree Balajee Landmark Hotels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Reaffirmed Shree Sita Ram Paper Mill Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 26 Assigned Shubhalakshmi Polyester Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1782.8 Reaffirmed Smita Exim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 160 Reaffirmed Sylvanus Properties Ltd Proposed CP Issue CARE A1+(SO) 500 Assigned ** ** The In-principle rating is subject to the execution of deed of guarantee by IBREL to the Subscriber/ Security Trustee for the Commercial Paper of Rs.50 crore issuance of Sylvanus Properties Limited. Techno Engineering ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 assigned Tempsens Instruments (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 135 Reaffirmed The Ruby Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 128 Reaffirmed Transstroy (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5526.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 563.05 CR) TRV Global Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200.2 Reaffirmed Valiant Glass Works Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 550 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- F Havells India Ltd FD CARE AA+ (FD) 1000 Assigned QRG Enterprises Ltd FD CARE A (FD) 500 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aapas Systems & Services LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 46.1 Assigned Ajay Plastic Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Ajay Plastic Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 31 Assigned A4+ Ajay Tube Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned Arham Petrochem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 17.8 Reaffirmed Arham Petrochem Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 75 Reaffirmed A4+ Arun Steel Agencies Bk Fac - - Suspended Asian Construction Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Asian Construction Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE 40 Reaffirmed A4+ Associated Dyestuff Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 25 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 3.25 CR) Bharat Parenterals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 105.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.6.72 crore) Bharat Parenterals Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 10 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB/CARE A3 Bhavani Cotspin LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 159.3 Revised from CARE B Bhavani Cotspin LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 40 Revised from CARE A4 CARE B* *reclassified from LT to LT/ST Binayak Tex Processors Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.0.55 crore) Brassco Estates Pvt. Ltd NCD issue - - withdrawn C. Lal Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 114.5 Reaffirmed CJ Corporation LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB- 63.9 Reaffirmed CJ Corporation LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Davangere Sugar Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 682.6 Reaffirmed Dilip Buildcon Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 8165.8 Revised from CARE BBB Dilip Buildcon Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 14000 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB / CARE A3 Effiel Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Elecon Engineering Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2959 Reaffirmed Elecon Engineering Company Ltd NCD-I CARE A+ 250 Reaffirmed Elecon Engineering Company Ltd NCD-II CARE A+ 250 Reaffirmed Elecon Engineering Company Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 2112.5 Reaffirmed A1+ Elektrolites (Power) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 65.8 Reaffirmed Elektrolites (Power) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 100 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Etco Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1054.9 Reaffirmed F Havells India Ltd Issuer Rating - - withdrawn* * Issuer rating assigned to Havells India Ltd was placed on 'Notice of Withdrawal' for a period of one year. Upon expiry of the said notice period, the issuer rating of the company stands withdrawn with immediate effect. F Havells India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 3240 Revised from CARE AA Gayatri Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE BB^ 206.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 21.18 CR) ,^Suspension Revoked Gemini Dyeing And Printing Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 225 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 20.51 CR) Geo Miller & Co Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 12 Reaffirmed Golden Jubilee Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 4950 Reaffirmed Golden Jubilee Hotels Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 500 Reaffirmed GVK Coal (Tokisud) Company Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2250 Reaffirmed GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 24000 Reaffirmed HDB Financial Services Ltd Series A PTC CARE AA(SO) 1459 Assigned Hetero Drugs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 3957.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 463.83 CR) Hetero Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 15148 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1232.45 CR) Highways Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 1030 Assigned Highways Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 77.5 Assigned /CARE A3+(SO) IKF Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1760 Reaffirmed IKF Finance Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6 Cr) Indian Gratings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 811.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 54.54 CR) Indocount Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1454 Revised from CARE C Indocount Industries Ltd NCD CARE B 192.2 Revised from CARE C Jaiko Industries Bk Fac - - Suspended JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 11500 Assigned JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-(SO) 1300 Assigned /CARE A1+(SO) Kamineni Steel And Power India Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 17779.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 965.52 CR) Kancor Ingredients Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1185.2 Assigned Kancor Ingredients Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 204.3 Assigned /CARE A3 KEC International Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 12923.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1,303.90 CR) Kiran Global Chems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1143.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 65.80 CR) Kiran Global Chems Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1130 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (enhanced from 74.50 CR) Macurex Sensors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Macurex Sensors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 2.7 Assigned Mahalaxmi Vidyut Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 260.2 Revised from CARE BB+ (Reduced from 34.94 CR) Maharashtra Border Check Post Network LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 11410 Reaffirmed Ltd Mantra Exports Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - Fund CARE BBB+ 230 Revised from based CARE BBB MEP Infrastructure Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 463.9 Revised from CARE BBB Modern Road Makers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 7138.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 530.45 CR) Modern Road Makers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A13500 Reaffirmed Mohan Seeds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Assigned MP Jaypee Coal Ltd LT Fac@ CARE A(SO) 4300 Assigned @ backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL, rated CARE A/CARE A1) Multi Max Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 124.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 12.82 CR) Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 7690.3 Revised from CARE D Nanda Automobiles (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Network Systems And Technologies Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE BBB 186 Reaffirmed (reduced from 24.87 CR) Omkar Realtors And Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 17800 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 206 CR) ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 25080* Reaffirmed *ECB of USD 60 million is carved of the rupee term loan of Rs.2508 crore ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac External CARE A+ 12500# Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowing #rupee equivalent of USD 250 million Orient Abrasives Ltd ST TL - - withdrawn* * CARE, has withdrawn the rating assigned to Short-term Term Loan of Orient Abrasives Ltd, with immediate effect, as the company has fully repaid the amounts under the said bank facilities and there is no amount outstanding as on date. Orient Abrasives Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 369.3 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 42.37 CR) Orient Refractories Ltd Bk Fac - - withdrawn* Oscar Investments Ltd NCD issue - - withdrawn Padam Shree Tex Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Reaffirmed PAE Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 200 Revised from CARE BB+ Parker Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 121.9 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 13.60 CR) PNC Infratech Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 7500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 650) Polylace India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 10 Reaffirmed Polylace India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 320 Reaffirmed A4 Prajay Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Instruments CARE B+ 105 Assigned Prayag Polymers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Prem Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B 11.3 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 2.55 CR) Prem Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B / 90 Revised from CARE A4 CARE BB- / CARE A4 QRG Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 469.2 Revised from CARE BBB+ R.C.P Infratech Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 241.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 40.1 CR) Raajratna Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 140 Assigned Raajratna Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 37.5 Revised from CARE BBB-(SO) Raajratna Ventures Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 280 Revised from /CARE A3+(SO) CARE BBB-(SO) / CARE A3(SO) Rohtak Hissar Tollway Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 9524 Assigned /CARE A3 S. Jogani Exports Pvt Ltd LT FB Limits CARE BBB- 1250 Reaffirmed Sabar Conductors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned Sachin Pulses LT Bk Fac CARE B 70 Reaffirmed Samata Lok Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 414.9 Reaffirmed Sandeep Metalcraft Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Sanford Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 196.1 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from 23.05 CR) Sarvoday Sat Isabgol Factory LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/ 150 Reaffirmed CARE A4 Satchidananda Educational Society Bk Fac - - Suspended Satguru Foundations (Regd) LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 72 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 6.32 CR) Satya Prakash Builders Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 45 Assigned Shivam Cot Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 64.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 6.80 CR) Shree Balajee Landmark Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 489.4 Reaffirmed Shree Saraswati Education Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE C 48.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.73 CR) Shree Sita Ram Paper Mill Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 81.5 Assigned Shree Swaminarayan Shishu Sahayak KendLT Bk Fac CARE C 11.5 Revised from CARE B- Shubhalakshmi Polyester Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5586.8 Reaffirmed Signode India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 100 Assigned Signode India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 200 Assigned A1+ Sri Bhagirath Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 37.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.4.71 crore) Sri Bhagirath Textiles Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 320 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Sri Sakthi Educational Trust Bk Fac - - Suspended Sylvanus Properties Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A+(SO) 2000 Assigned * The bank facilities are backed by unconditional irrevocable guarantee from Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL, rated CARE A+ / CARE A1+). Symatic Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE AA- 1254.2 Reaffirmed Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCD* CARE AA- 50 Reaffirmed *The outstanding NCDs have tenure of six years with repayment in equal yearly instalments at the end of fourth, fifth and sixth year from the date of allotment. Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCD** CARE AA- 250 Reaffirmed **The outstanding NCDs have tenure of six years with repayment in equal yearly instalments at the end of fourth, fifth and sixth year from the date of allotment. Both the issuer and the subscriber will have put-call option at the end of third year. Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCD^ CARE AA- 250 Assigned ^ The outstanding NCDs have tenure of six years with repayment in equal yearly instalments at the end of fourth, fifth and sixth year from the date of allotment. Both the issuer and the subscriber will have put-call option at the end of third year Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd LT NCD^^(proposed) CARE AA- 250 Assigned ^^The proposed NCDs shall have tenure of six years with repayment in equal yearly instalments at the end of fourth, fifth and sixth year from the date of allotment. Both the issuer and the subscriber shall have put-call option at the end of third year. TDT Copper Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Techno Engineering LT Bk Fac CARE BB 580 Assigned Tempsens Instruments (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 212.3 Reaffirmed The Ruby Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 5700.3 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from Rs.600.85 crore) Titan Timeproducts Ltd Bk Fac - - Assigned Transstroy (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 9383.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1014.41 CR) Transstroy (India) Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 17302 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Tril Infopark Ltd LT Bk facility - - withdrawn Trimurti Concast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 133 Reaffirmed (reduced from 14.33 Cr) U B Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Valiant Glass Works Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 49.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.7.11crore) Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 327.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 47.75 CR) VGS Realty Construction (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 900 # @ Credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Omkar Realtors & Developers Ltd , # In Principle Rating changed to Final rating as VGS Realty Construction Ltd has submitted the corporate guarantee deed" Welspun Urja Gujarat Pvt. $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 