Apr 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Class Marbles India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Alok Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac - TL CARE A3 12202.2 Reaffirmed Alok Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A3 26250 Reaffirmed Non-fund Based Amri Hospitals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed Bansal Iron & Steel Traders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned BCC Infracon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.50cr) Bharat Power Inc LT Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Assigned Donear Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned Friends Salt Works & Allied IndustriesST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Revised from CARE A4 Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 30 Reaffirmed GH Crop Science Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 280 Assigned Ginni Filaments Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Golden Rock Granites Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 195 Reaffirmed Greenbrilliance Energy Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Revised from CARE A4+ India Pesticides Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 75 Reaffirmed Integrated Rubian Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Kripa Telecom ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Mak Controls And Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Revised from CARE A4+ Metkore Alloys And Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed MG Tex Fab Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.10 Cr) Mittal Clothing Company ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 67.7 Revised from CARE A4 Nakoda Steel ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned NAPC Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 700 Reaffirmed (reduced from 107.0cr) Orissa Manganese And Minerals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ % 219 (enhanced from 78.0 Cr) Pradeep Industrial Packers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80.7 Reaffirmed Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ % 6000 Rathi Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Renown Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 24 Reaffirmed (reduced from 3.50cr) RHC Holding Pvt Ltd CP issue CARE A1 2000 Assigned RHC Holding Pvt Ltd NCDs CARE A1 1000 Assigned RHC Holding Pvt. Ltd ST NCD (NCD)^ CARE A1(SO) 2000 Assigned ^ Repayable at the end of 364 days from the date of allotment along with accrued interest RHC Holding Pvt. Ltd ST NCD (NCD) - - Withdrawn RKI Builders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Reaffirmed RSB Castings Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 50 Assigned S. Chand & Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 115 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.11.55 crore) S. Chand & Company Pvt Ltd ST Instrument (CP) CARE A1 200 Reaffirmed Sanjayuttam Agro Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Satya Deeptha Pharmaceuticals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4.0cr) SBI Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed * Facility is extended to four debt schemes of SBI Mutual Fund Shamanur Sugars Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 400 Revised from CARE D Shiv Mahal Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Shivani Locks Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Revised from CARE A4+ (enhanced from 1 Cr) Siddhi Vinayak Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 29 Revised from CARE A4 Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 330 Reaffirmed Tathva Projects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.00cr) Twenty First Century Wire Rods Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A 3 1100 Reaffirmed Welspun Pipes, Inc ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 750 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 4 Genius Minds LT Bk Fac CARE C 125 Revised from CARE B (Enhanced from Rs.10.49 Cr) A Class Marbles India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 139.2 Reaffirmed Accurate Transformers Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A4- Suspended Action Ispat And Power Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 735 Assigned Alok Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BBB 101823 Reaffirmed Alok Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac - FB CARE BBB 45584.4 Reaffirmed AM Realty Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B - Suspended Amri Hospitals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1798 Reaffirmed (reduced from 215.8cr) Amri Hospitals Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 10 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Apollo Conveyor Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 98.3 Assigned Aryavrat Housing Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 162.5 Reaffirmed* *Suspension revoked Assotech Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 350 Assigned B. Odhavji And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Baba Global Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB - Withdrawn Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company CPA/Financial CARE AAA (In) - Assigned Ltd. Strength Bansal Iron & Steel Traders LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Reaffirmed BCC Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.00cr) Best Builders & Developers Bk Fac CARE B - Suspended Bhandary Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 245.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 21.53cr) Bharat Power Inc LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Assigned CFC Carriers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.50cr) Cirex Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac FB CARE BBB- 360 Reaffirmed Cirex Pharmaceuticals Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Non-fund Based /CARE A3 (enhanced from 27cr) Donear Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2700 Assigned Eastern Healthcare Bk Fac CARE BB+ /CARE - Suspended A4+ Ekdant Buildtech Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE - Suspended A4 Empee Distilleries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 255.6 Revised from CARE B Empire Mall Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 1365.4 Reaffirmed Excel Vehicles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 266.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 26.95cr) Friends Salt Works & Allied IndustriesLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2527.6 Reaffirmed Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 742.5 Reaffirmed General Optics (Asia) Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 180 Reaffirmed A2+ GH Crop Science Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 50 Assigned Ginni Filaments Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2289.4 Reaffirmed Golden Rock Granites Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 35.7 Reaffirmed Greenbrilliance Energy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 73.3 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 4.95cr) Greenbrilliance Energy Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE BB/ 75 Revised from CARE A4 CARE BB+/CARE A4+ IDF Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- Term CARE BB 369 Assigned Loan IDF Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac- CC CARE BB 350 Assigned India Pesticides Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 225 Revised from /CARE A3+ CARE BBB/CARE A3+ Integrated Rubian Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 44.7 Reaffirmed Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 14949.1 Continues to be on credit watch K.M. School Of Marine Engineering B.TECH MARINE - - withdrawn ENGINEERING COURSE Kripa Telecom LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Reaffirmed Kshem Kalyani Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 135 Assigned Liberty Retail Revolutions Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) - Suspended Lucky Automotives Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Revised from CARE BB- Madhav (Sehora Silodi Corridor) LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 630 Assigned Highways Pvt Ltd Madhya Pradesh Jaypee Minerals Ltd LT Fac@ CARE A(SO) 1500 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Jaiprakash Associates Ltd Maha Hotel Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 175 Reaffirmed (reduced from 30cr) Mahakaleshwar Knowledge InfrastructureBk Fac CARE B - Suspended Pvt. Ltd Mak Controls And Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 80 Revised from CARE BB+ Mak Controls And Systems Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 130 Revised from A3 CARE BB+ /CARE A4+ Masterway Consultants Ltd NCDs (NCD)* CARE BB- (SO) 1000 Reaffirmed * Backed by joint and several unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of AT Invofin India Private Limited and Cellphone Credit and Securities India Private Metkore Alloys And Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 350 Reaffirmed MG Tex Fab Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 96.3 Revised from CARE B (enhanced from 7.75 Cr) Nakoda Steel LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 76.1 Assigned NAPC Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 900 Reaffirmed (reduced from 122.66cr) NAPC Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A/ 2982 Reaffirmed (reduced from 391.40cr) CARE A2+ Navneet Motors LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Reaffirmed Nutrient Marine Foods Ltd LT/Short - term Bk CARE BB- 200 Revised from Fac /CARE A4 CARE B+/Reaffirmed Ongole Arogya Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 380 Assigned Orissa Manganese And Minerals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- % 1243.5 (enhanced from 1020.3 Cr) Pengvin Ceramics LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50.9 Assigned Pengvin Ceramics LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 13 Assigned A4 Popawala Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ - Suspended Pradeep Industrial Packers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 155 Reaffirmed Prestige Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 142.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 20.35cr) Puneet Cotton Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 47.4 Assigned Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA % 3000 Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd LT Instruments CARE AA % 5000 Rathi Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 846.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 78.09cr) Renown Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 334 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 30.50cr) Renown Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B / 60 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.50cr) CARE A4 Rishabh Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 925 Reaffirmed RKI Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Revised from CARE B+ Rohini Micronutrient Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned RSB Castings Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 368 Assigned RSB Castings Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB-(SO) 319.3 Assigned S. Chand & Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 507.5 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs.41.22 crore) Sanjayuttam Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 102 Assigned Satish Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 55.3 Reaffirmed Satya Deeptha Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 190.4 Revised from CARE BB- (enhanced from 16.14cr) Shamanur Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 646.8 Revised from CARE D Shantha Projects Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ - Suspended Shiv Mahal Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 135 Reaffirmed Shivani Locks Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 219.5 Revised from CARE BB ( reduced from 24.49 Cr) Shree Jay Jagdamba Stainless Steel LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 648.8 Reaffirmed Shree Parmeshwar Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 49 Assigned Shree Parmeshwar Steels Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE 20 Assigned A4+ Shreeji Exports LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 32.3 Reaffirmed Shri Anand Industries Katni Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Siddhi Vinayak Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 62.7 Revised from CARE BB- Taneja Developers And Infrastructure Bk Fac - - Withdrawn (Panipat) Ltd Tathva Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 1.00cr) Twenty First Century Wire Rods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1900 Reaffirmed Universal Infra & Agri Oils Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE BB+ 372.5 Revised from CARE BB Uttam Strips Ltd Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A4 - Suspended Vilas Javdekar Eco Homes LT Bk Fac CARE BB 115 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced from Rs.13.60cr) Vilas Javdekar Eco Homes Issuer Rating CARE BB (Is) - Revised from CARE BB-(Is) Welspun Pipes, Inc LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 2931.3 Reaffirmed Welspun Pipes, Inc LT Bk Fac^ CARE AA- (SO) 194.5 Reaffirmed ^ Backed by the unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by the parent company, Welspun Corp Ltd. (WCL, rated CARE AA-/A1+), to the lenders of WPI -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 