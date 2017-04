Apr 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 8, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baker Circle (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 12.5 Reaffirmed Baldev Alloys (P) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 166 Reaffirmed Bindlas Duplex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Bio Med Heathcare Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 165 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 13.70 Cr) Bridal Jewellery Mfg. Co ST Bk Fac CARE A4 315 Reaffirmed Coreline Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4 170 Assigned Derewala Jewellery Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1215 Reaffirmed Hind Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5 Revised from CARE A4+ Indostar Capital Finance Pvt Ltd CP CARE A1+ 3000 Outstanding Isinox Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1012.5 Assigned ITL Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed @ Suspension revoked Komal Amin Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1591 Reaffirmed M/S. Nalli Chinnasami Chetty ST Bk Fac CARE A2 60 Reaffirmed Micropark Logistics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 64 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.90 Cr) OM Gems And Jewels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Reaffirmed (reduced from 23 Cr) OM Metals Infraprojects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Oyster Printers And Publishers Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Revised from CARE A4 (reduced from 4.61 Cr) Palladium Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 100 Revised from CARE A4+ Panyam Cements And Mineral Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 93.2 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 3 Cr) Petryc International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Pratisthan Coal Bricket ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned Precision Granite Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.70 Cr) Reliance Big Entertainment Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Reaffirmed RMP Fab Sourcing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 260 Assigned Rosmerta Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 350 Revised from CARE A4+ Samdariya Builders Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Revised from CARE A4 Satrac Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Reaffirmed Shivek Labs Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 290 Reaffirmed Shyam Tex Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Sintech Precision Products Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 49.1 Reaffirmed Spy Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.00 Cr) Sree Gouranga Himghar Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Assigned Steel Exchange India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2610 Assigned Super Multicolor Printers P Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Supreme & Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 675 Reaffirmed Tata Mutual Fund ST Bk Facility* CARE A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed *Facility is extended to 7 debt schemes of Tata Mutual Fund Techfab International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 310 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 21.00 Cr) Uni-Com India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 300 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 10 Cr) Vitrag Foam Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 66.3 Assigned Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (FB and CARE A2 (SO) 325 Reaffirmed Non-FB Limit)* *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of P.N. Writer & Company Private Limited LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A N Traders Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - Suspended Adilabad Expressway Pvt. Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended ASF Insignia Sez Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO)* 1765.5 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO)* * Backed by escrow of receivables from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Annik Technologies Services Pvt Ltd (Annik); along with a Structured Payment Mechanism (SPM). Baker Circle (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 81.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 8.53 Cr) Baker Circle (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 5.8 Assigned /CARE A3 Baldev Alloys (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 1115.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 97.94 Cr) Behari Colds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 48.5 Reaffirmed Bindlas Duplex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 368.6 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 37.61) Bio Med Heathcare Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 202.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 13.29 Cr) Brilliant Grammar School Educational LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 85.9 Reaffirmed Society (reduction from 10.75 Cr) Derewala Jewellery Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 171.3 Reaffirmed Derewala Jewellery Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 130 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Dhanuka Clothing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 90 Revised from CARE B+ Dharwad Bioenergy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 445 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 38.50 Cr) Gujarat Steel & Pipes Long/ST Bk Fac # CARE B+/ 240 Reaffirmed/ CARE A4 Assigned # Suspension revoked, # The ratings assigned to the aforementioned bank facilities were previously suspended on March 11 2014 as the company had not furnished adequate information to CARE for monitoring of the ratings. However, subsequently, with the availability of requisite information to carry out the review, the suspension of the ratings is revoked and long term rating is reaffirmed and short term rating is assigned. Haveri Bioenergy Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 445 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 38.50 Cr) Hind Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 302 Revised from CARE BB+ (Reduced from 36.60 Cr) Indian Machine Tools Manufacturers' LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1855.3 Reaffirmed Association (enhanced from 12.4 crore) Indostar Capital Finance Pvt Ltd LT Debt Programme^*CARE AA- 24500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.1,950) ^including long term bank facilities and Non Convertible Debentures (NCD). *The enhanced amount of long term debt programme includes earlier rated amount of long term. Isinox Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 157.5 Assigned ITL Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BB 3.5 Reaffirmed (@ Suspension revoked (reduced from 1.06 Cr) ITL Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac@ CARE BB/ 175 Reaffirmed @ Suspension revoked CARE A4 Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd LT Bk Fac(Rupee CARE BBB- 48830 Assigned TL/ECBs) Jindal India Thermal Power Ltd LT Bk CARE BBB- 2980 Assigned Fac(Subordinate Debt) M/S. Nalli Chinnasami Chetty LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 83.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 11.71 Cr) M/S. Nalli Nkr Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 88.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.76 Cr) Maha Sakthi Educational Trust Bk Fac CARE B Suspended Mani Square Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 610 Reaffirmed Micropark Logistics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 235.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 29.52 Cr) Muthayammal Educational Trust And Bk Fac CARE BB+ Suspended Research Foundation OM Gems And Jewels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Reaffirmed OM Metals Infraprojects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1357.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 135.86) OM Metals Infraprojects Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 4150 Reaffirmed A2+ Oyster Printers And Publishers Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 70 Revised from CARE BB Palladium Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1200 Revised from CARE BB+ Panchkroshi Shikshan Mandal LT Bk Fac CARE B 74.1 Revised from CARE D (reduced from 8.24 Cr) Panyam Cements And Mineral Industries LT Bk Fac CARE C 808.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Pattabhi Rama Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 67.9 Assigned Petryc International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 117.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 13.75 Cr) Platinum Resort Bk Fac CARE B Suspended Pratisthan Coal Bricket LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Precision Granite Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 280.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 9.63 Cr) R.B. Contractors And Developers Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE D 251.2 Assigned Ltd R.J Feeds Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 199.7 Reaffirmed Reliance Big Entertainment Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 400 Reaffirmed RMP Fab Sourcing Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 153.9 Assigned Rosmerta Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Revised from CARE BB+ Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 700 Assigned Samdariya Abhushan Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 250 Revised from CARE BB (SO)@ (@rating was backed by irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee of Samdariya Builders Pvt. Ltd.(SBPL) Samdariya Builders LT Bk Fac CARE D 70.6 Revised from CARE BB- (reduced form 10 CR) Samdariya Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 329.8 Revised from CARE BB (reduced form 37.70 Cr) Satrac Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 108.6 Reaffirmed Shanti Realty Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 225 Assigned Shivek Labs Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 380.7 Reaffirmed Shyam Tex Exports Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 97.8 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.9.50 crore) Simhadri Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 580 Assigned Sintech Precision Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 45 Reaffirmed Spy Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 2302 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 198.02 Cr) Sree Gouranga Himghar Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 49.8 Assigned Steel Exchange India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3088 Assigned Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd NCDs - Series CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned XI(Proposed) Super Multicolor Printers P Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 557 Reaffirmed Supreme & Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 509 Reaffirmed (reduced from 51.86 Cr) Supreme & Company Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 1251.6 Reaffirmed A3 Tata Steel Odisha Ltd LT Rupee TL *@ CARE AA+ (SO) 228000 Reaffirmed In-Principle * 80% of the Rupee Term Loan by way of Letter of Credit (LC)/ Letter of Commitment (LoC), as a sub limit of the Rupee Term Loan @ The rating is in-principle as the company is yet to sign the transaction documents which includes the Right To Use agreement. Tgb Banquets And Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1111.2 Reaffirmed Transstroy Dindigul-Theni-Kumili LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1980 Placed on Tollways Pvt Ltd Credit Watch Uni-Com India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 450 Reaffirmed Unique Estates Development Company LtdLT Bk Fac CARE A 3250 Revised from CARE A- Vidyaa Vikas Educational And Medical Bk Fac CARE BB Suspended Charitable Trust - Thanjai Vishal Enterprise LT Bk Fac CARE BB 83.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 16.65 Cr) Vishal Enterprise LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/ 35 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4 Cr) CARE A4 Vitrag Foam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 33.5 Assigned Writer Safeguard Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC)* CARE BBB+ (SO) 30 Reaffirmed *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee of P.N. Writer & Company Private Limited Zonac Knitting Machines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 203.7 Assigned Zonac Knitting Machines Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 20 Assigned A3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.