Apr 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 9, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agson Global Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 520 Reaffirmed Allcargo Logistics Park Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac (BG)* CARE A1+(SO) 110 Revised from CARE A2+ (SO) * The ratings mentioned above are NOT standalone ratings of Allcargo Logistics Park Pvt. Ltd. The rating is based on credit enhancement/proposed credit enhancement (in case of proposed facilities) in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee extended by Allcargo Logistics Ltd. (ALL) to the lenders of Allcargo Logistic Park Pvt. Ltd. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Aurionpro Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Reaffirmed BCL Industries And Infrastructures LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed Best Knitting Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8 Assigned Bindals Sponnge Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 229.4 Reaffirmed Delton Cables Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 216 Reaffirmed Devi Construction Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 + 250 Revised from CARE A4 Envirox Protection Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 480 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.68 crore) Exedy India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 21.9 Reaffirmed Hira Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 6.5 Reaffirmed Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 225000 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs.20141.5 crore) Invent Bio Med Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 - Withdrawn Jindal Fine Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 93 Reaffirmed Lulu Flight Kitchen Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Revised from CARE A3 Maharashtra State Power Generation Co.ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 2750 Reaffirmed Ltd Mass Tech Controls Pvt Ltd Short -term Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Millenium Marbles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4.50cr) R&D Multiples Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed Ring Plus Aqua Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non CARE A1+ 119 Reaffirmed Fund Based) Ring Plus Aqua Ltd ST Bk Fac (TL) - 40 Withdrawn Sahanu Sponge & Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3 Reaffirmed Sahdev Jewellers Bk Fac CARE A4 - Suspended Sanghi Brothers (Indore) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Revised from CARE A3 Surya Global Steel Tubes Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1500 Reaffirmed Tehri Pulp & Paper Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 157.5 Reaffirmed Thangavelu Fabrics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 113 Reaffirmed Themis Medicare Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 632.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.67.75 crore) Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 565.2 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs. 55.75 crore) Zuventus Healthcare Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agson Global Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3926.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 396.25CR) Allcargo Logistics Park Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) ) CARE AA- (SO) 10 Reaffirmed Proposed (in principle)* * The ratings mentioned above are NOT standalone ratings of Allcargo Logistics Park Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 175.2 Reaffirmed Aurionpro Solutions Ltd Longterm Bk Fac CARE BBB- 580 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.59.66 crore) BCL Industries And Infrastructures LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1505.1 Reaffirmed Best Knitting Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 244.5 Assigned Bindals Sponnge Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 472.4 Reaffirmed Chandi Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 52.5 Assigned Chettinad Builders Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac * CARE 150 Revised from A(SO)/CARE CARE A- A1(SO) (SO)/ CARE A2+ (SO) *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from South India Corporation Private Limited Chhabra Syncotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 121.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 14.08 cr) Debt Issue Of Magma Fincorp Ltd Proposed Unsecured CARE AA 335 Assigned Subordinated Tier II debt Delton Cables Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 166.4 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from Rs.9.62 crore) Delton Cables Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 543.6 Revised from CARE BB+/A4 (reduced from Rs.62.04 crore) Devi Construction Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 49 Revised from CARE BBB Dhanush Infotech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Reaffirmed Dungsam Cement Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 3517.1 Revised from CARE BB+ Elektromed India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB-/ - Suspended CARE A4 Envirox Protection Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 174.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.35 crore) Exedy India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 164 Reaffirmed Gloabtel Convergence Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE - Suspended A4 Hetero Windpower Ltd LT Bk Fac^ CARE A (SO) 1800 Assigned ^ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable, joint and several corporate guarantee of Hetero Labs Ltd (rated CARE A /CARE A1) and Hetero Drugs Ltd (rated CARE A-/CARE A2). Hetero Windpower Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A (SO) 1000 Assigned *Unconditional and irrevocable, joint and several corporate guarantee documents of Hetero Labs Ltd (rated CARE A /CAREA1) and Hetero Drugs Ltd (rated CAREA-/CAREA2) is yet to be executed Hetero Windpower Ltd LT Bk Fac** CARE A (SO) 50 Assigned **Unconditional and irrevocable, corporate guarantee documents of Hetero Labs Ltd (rated CARE A /CARE A1) is yet to be executed Highbar Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 220 Assigned Hira Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 337.7 Revised from CARE BBB Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative LT Bk Fac CARE AA 55000 Reaffirmed Ltd Intellectual Building Systems Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B - Suspended Invent Bio Med Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 104 Revised from CARE BB- Jakraya Sugar Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Jindal Fine Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Revised from CARE BB- L&T Uttaranchal Hydropower Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A % 7830* * Including sub-limit of Letter of Credit facilities of Rs.250 crore Lavasa Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 190 Assigned LCL Logistix (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB - 166.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.19.96 crore) LCL Logistix (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (CC) CARE BBB - 600 Reaffirmed LCL Logistix (India) Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB 230 Reaffirmed -/CARE A3 Lovable Lingerie Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 234.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.29.83 crore) Lulu Flight Kitchen Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 50 Revised from CARE BBB- Lulu Flight Kitchen Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 150 Reclassified A3+ and revised from CARE A3 Maharashtra State Power Generation Co.LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 16503.7 Reaffirmed Ltd Mass Tech Controls Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 32.1 Assigned Millenium Marbles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.80cr) Modern Insecticides Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 177 Reaffirmed A4 Naman Mall Management Co. (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL CARE BB 724.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 76.00cr) Property Solutions (India) Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 200 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 (SO) R&D Multiples Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 129 Revised from CARE BB- Ring Plus Aqua Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 723.8 Reaffirmed Sahanu Sponge & Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 143.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 15cr) Sanghi Brothers (Indore) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 867.7 Revised from CARE BBB- Satnam Rice Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Shree Jay Ambe Steel Yard Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 70 Assigned Shree Jay Ambe Steel Yard Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 130 Assigned Shri Sidhdata Steel Tubes Bk Fac - - Suspended Shri Sudershan Tubes Bk Fac - - Suspended SNJ Breweries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1066.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 104.75CR) SNJ Distillers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 809.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 98.50cr) Sunrise Gold Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Assigned Sunteck Realty Ltd NCD CARE A 200 Reaffirmed Surya Global Steel Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE A- (SO) 627.5 Reaffirmed * Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Surya Roshni Ltd (CARE A- /CARE A2+) (reduced from 93.54cr) Surya Global Steel Tubes Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2052.5 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 177.25cr) Tarunika Gaur Housing & Construction LT Bk Fac CARE B- 40 Assigned Tarunika Gaur Housing & Construction LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B-/CARE A459.7 Assigned Tehri Pulp & Paper Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 814.4 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 99.11cr) Thangavelu Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 119.1 Reaffirmed Themis Medicare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 131 Reaffirmed Themis Medicare Ltd LT Rupee TL CARE D 361.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.37.95 crore) Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 7048.8 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs.692.04 crore) Zuventus Healthcare Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 437.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 32.81cr) Zuventus Healthcare Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE 150 Reaffirmed A2+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)