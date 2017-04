Apr 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 10, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Infraprojects Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Reaffirmed Aeon Telectronics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 55 Reaffirmed Ashutosh Fibre Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Assigned Chemithon Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Core Fab Projects Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 70 Assigned E.P. Industrial And Agro Products Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 1.53 Cr) Focus Shares & Securities Pvt Ltd BG CARE A4 300 Reaffirmed Him Alloys And Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Assigned JSW Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 117440 Reaffirmed JVL Agro Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 21815 Revised from CARE A3 (enhanced from 2,085.65 Cr) K. Sevantilal & Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 171 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.50 Cr) Mahindra Cie Automotive Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3% 211 Maritime Energy Heli Air Services Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 8.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Modicon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 40 Revised from CARE A3 Modison Copper Pvt.Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 72 Reaffirmed Modison Metal Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 125 Reaffirmed National Plastic Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 65 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 3.50 crore) Prasad International Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 75 Assigned Ramani Timber Mart ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned RCL Technologies Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27.5 Assigned Sevantilal & Sons ST Bk Fac CARE A3 121 Reaffirmed Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 3330 Reaffirmed Shri Renuga Textiles Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Reaffirmed Simplex Engineering & Foundry Works PvST Bk Fac CARE A2 1700 Reaffirmed Ltd (Non-Fund Based) Tania Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 107 Revised from CARE A4+ Tantia Sanjauliparkings Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Assigned Ulka Sea Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 265 Reaffirmed Viral Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 60 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Reaffirmed Adel Landmarks Project Ltd Bk Fac - - Suspended Aeon Telectronics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 42.4 Reaffirmed Anand Diagnostic Laboratory LT Bk Fac CARE BB 240.3 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 7.58 Cr) Ashutosh Fibre Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 96 Assigned Ashutosh Fibre Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A435 Assigned C. L. Engineering Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 72.5 Assigned C. L. Engineering Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 12.5 Assigned A4 Chemithon Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 89.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 6.37 Cr) City Mall Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 455.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 47.3 Cr) Core Fab Projects Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 102.1 Assigned Dharmadev Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 650 Assigned E.P. Industrial And Agro Products Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 4 Cr) Future Brands Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2800 Revised from BBB Him Alloys And Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 495.5 Assigned JSW Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 229958 Reaffirmed JSW Steel Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE AA /CARE 99002 Reaffirmed A1+ JVL Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3066.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 311.80 Cr) K. Sevantilal & Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Kalyan Jewellers India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB Suspended Katihar Medical College LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 156.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 17.0 crore) Kedia Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Reaffirmed L&T Rajkot Vadinar Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 8269.7 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 876 Cr) Mahindra Cie Automotive Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB% 1086.5 Mahindra Engineering Services Ltd. Bk Fac CARE AA- Suspended Maritime Energy Heli Air Services Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 159.8 Revised from Ltd CARE BB- Mds Air Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 85.2 Reaffirmed (reduced from 9.31 Cr) Meenakshi Ammal Trust Bk Fac Suspended Modicon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 220 Revised from CARE BBB- Modison Copper Pvt.Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 79 Reaffirmed Modison Metal Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 377.8 Reaffirmed National Plastic Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 216.6 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.8.05 crore) New India Infra Buildtech Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended /CARE A3 Patel Knr Heavy Infrastructures Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - 2876.6 Withdrawn Patel Knr Heavy Infrastructures Ltd NCDs (NCDs) CARE AAA (SO) 4000 Reaffirmed Patel Knr Heavy Infrastructures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA (SO) 1063.6 Revised from (External CARE A Commercial Borrowing) Phoenix Projects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 85 Assigned Phoenix Projects Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 315 Assigned A4+ Platina Steels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 146.6 Revised from CARE B- (reduced from Rs 16.00 crores) Prasad International Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 180 Assigned A4+ Precision Electronics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 28 Revised from CARE BB- Precision Electronics Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Priority Jewels Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1100 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Ramani Timber Mart LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 20 Assigned RCL Technologies Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Assigned Saptasringi Steel Rolling Mills Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 95.9 Revised from Ltd CARE BB (reduced from 10.67 Cr) Sathy Silks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 355 Assigned Sevantilal & Sons LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 90 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.00 Cr) Shere Punjab Jewellers Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 121.3 Assigned Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 375 Reaffirmed Shree Nandhi Silks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 11 Assigned Shree Nandhi Silks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE BBB- (SO) 160 Assigned (@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by Sathy Silks Private Limited (SSPL) rated CARE BBB- Shri Pandurang Sahakari Sakhar KarkhanLT Bk Fac CARE BB 2341 Assigned Ltd Shri Renuga Textiles Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 2526.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 258.71 Cr) Simplex Engineering & Foundry Works PvCP (by carving out - 500 Withdrawn Ltd fund based working capital limits) * *Not placed Simplex Engineering & Foundry Works PvLT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Based) Skyvision Welfare Society Bk Fac - - Suspended Somila Texfab (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 62.6 Assigned Sri Muthukumaran Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE D 1127.3 Reaffirmed Swathi Traders LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB- (SO) 280 Assigned @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantees issued by Sathy Silks Private Limited (SSPL) rated 'CARE BBB-' and Shree Nandhi Silks Private Limited (SNSPL) rated 'CARE BBB-/ CARE BBB Swathi Traders LT Bk Fac# CARE BBB- (SO) 150 Assigned # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee issued by Sathy Silks Private Limited (SSPL) rated CARE BBB- Tania Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 120 Revised from CARE BB+ Tantia Sanjauliparkings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Assigned Ujjivan Financial Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 15000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 1,000 Cr) Ulka Sea Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 81.5 Reaffirmed Unique Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 310 Assigned Usha Breco Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 350 Assigned Usher Eco Power Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+ Suspended Viral Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 65 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 