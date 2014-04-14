Apr 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 11, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshata Mercantile Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4400 Reaffirmed Arkkays National Engineering And ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 410 Reaffirmed Foundry Company Arvind Techno Engineers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 125 Reaffirmed Calista Properties Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Reaffirmed Champalalmotilal Steel Company Pvt.LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Chhaparia Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Revised from CARE A4 Delicacies International ST Bk Fac CARE A4 130 Assigned DC Industrial Plant Services Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE D 1942.5 Assigned Filteration Engineers India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 62.5 Reaffirmed Firstsource Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1320 Revised from CARE A3+ Firstsource Solutions Ltd CP* CARE A2+ 500 Revised from CARE A3+ *carved out of sanctioned working capital limits G4S Secure Solutions India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 225 Reaffirmed Jupiter Wagons Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 850 Reaffirmed MDC Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Reaffirmed ONGC Tripura Power Company Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 6950 Reaffirmed Pheoniximpexpvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Poscho Steels Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 700 Reaffirmed Prince Marine Transport Services Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Revised from Ltd CARE A3 Priority Gold Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 1200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.80.00 crore) Ribo Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 5 Revised from A4 Scigenics (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Sindia Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 185 Reaffirmed Sree Sakthi Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 275 Reaffirmed The Ravalgaon Sugar Farms Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Downgraded from CARE A4+ Trident Tools Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Reaffirmed Urbanedge Hotels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 90 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshata Mercantile Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Allahabad Waste Processing Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 218 Reaffirmed Amrapali Leisure Valley Developers PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2250 Assigned Ltd Amrapali Smart City Developers Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2250 Assigned Anand Textiles Bk Fac CARE BBB- Suspended Arkkays National Engineering And LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 393.1 Reaffirmed Foundry Company (reduced from 45.82 Cr) Arvind Techno Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ Withdrawn Arvind Techno Engineers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1300 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 Bhilwara Jaipur Toll Road Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- (SO) 2060 Reaffirmed Calista Properties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 156.5 Reaffirmed Champalalmotilal Steel Company Pvt.LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Chettinad Logistics Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A/CARE A1 3475 Reaffirmed Chhaparia Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 294.5 Revised from CARE B+ Chidambaram Mulraj & Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 235 Reaffirmed Darbhanga Motihari Transmission CompanLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 6300 Assigned Ltd DC Industrial Plant Services Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE D 655 Assigned Delicacies International LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2.6 Assigned Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE Withdrawn Ltd A4+ Dolphin Offshore Shipping Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+(SO) Withdrawn /CARE A4+ (SO) Emerald Lands (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1036 Revised from CARE BB+ (Reduced from 165 Cr) Era Buildsys Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE Suspended A4+ Fahrenheit Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 313.7 Reaffirmed Fahrenheit Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE 10 Reaffirmed A4 Filteration Engineers India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 30 Revised from CARE B+ Firstsource Solutions Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A- /CARE 1475 Revised from A2+ CARE BBB+/CARE A3+ G4S Secure Solutions India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 100 Reaffirmed Gangotri Jhabua Jobat Kukshi Tollway LT Bk Fac CARE B- 870 Revised from Pvt. Ltd CARE B Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 350 Revised from CARE BB- Harikrushna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Assigned Housing Development Finance Corporation LT Fixed Income CARE MLD AA Reaffirmed Bonds Issue IKF Finance Ltd. Series A1 PTCs CARE A- (SO) Assigned IKF Finance Ltd. Series A2 PTCs# CARE BB+ (SO) Assigned Jai Prakash Sewa Sansthan LT Bk Fac CARE A 1042.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.122.24 crore) Jaikumar Real Estate Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 165 Revised from CARE BB- Jupiter Wagons Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Laxmi Diamond Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB/CARE 6249.8 Upgraded from A3+ CARE BBB-/CARE A3 Lotus Landmarks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Revised from CARE BB- Man Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 400 Reaffirmed (reduced from 70 Cr) Mathura Nagar Waste Processing Co. LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 137 Reaffirmed Mayar Infrastructure Development Pvt LLT Bk Fac CARE BB- 1894.9 Revised from CARE BB+ MDC Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 83.6 Reaffirmed Micro Polypet Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3251 Reaffirmed Mifl Securitisation Trust-V Series A1 PTCs CARE AA (SO) Assigned Mifl Securitisation Trust-V Series A2 PTCs CARE AA (SO) Assigned Minesource India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 109.1 Assigned Moser Baer Energy And Development Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1430.7 Reaffirmed Ojaswi Marbles & Granites Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 100 Assigned Omid Engineering Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 160 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 13 Cr) ONGC Tripura Power Company Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 32350 Reaffirmed Pheoniximpexpvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Platinum Trust -December 2013 -Tranche Series A1 PTCs CARE AAA (SO) 3441 Assigned 3 (Originated By Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd) Poscho Steels Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Precious Energy Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1423.2 Reaffirmed Prince Marine Transport Services Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 86.1 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- (reduced from 10.64 Cr) Ribo Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 240 Revised from CARE B+ Scigenics (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 27.4 Reaffirmed Sharda Solvent Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB 52.5 Assigned Sharda Solvent Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BB 1050 Assigned Sharda Solvent Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB+ (SO) 1000 Assigned Shree Prahalad Ahuja Foundation LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Assigned Shree Sai Organic Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 140 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Second Loss CARE A- (SO) 230.9 Assigned Facility Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE AA (SO) 5497.5 Assigned Sicom Investments & Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1250 Reaffirmed Sindia Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 35 Reaffirmed SJP Global Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 143.5 Revised from CARE B Solitaire Energies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1424.9 Reaffirmed Somanda Vineyards & Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 85 Assigned SR Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 311.9 Reaffirmed Sree Sakthi Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 284.7 Revised from CARE BBB Sree Sakthi Paper Mills Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 105 Revised from A3 CARE BBB/CARE A3 (reduced from 32.13 Cr) Tagore Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 411.1 Reaffirmed Tara Health Foods Ltd Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE Suspended A4 Tarapore And Company LT Bk Fac CARE A 250 Assigned The Ravalgaon Sugar Farms Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 239.8 Reaffirmed Tractor Loan Receivables Originated BySecond Loss CARE BBB (SO) Assigned Magma Itl Finance Ltd Facility Trident Tools Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 296.8 Reaffirmed Urbanedge Hotels & Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 420.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 46.50 Cr) Urbanedge Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 1761.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 178.86 Cr) Viking Textiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB Suspended Vrishabh Cotton Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - Suspended Western MP Infrastructure And Toll LT Bk Fac CARE A- 7400 Assigned Roads Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 