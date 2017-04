Apr 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 14, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aran Kitchen World India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Archean Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 150 Reaffirmed Birla Ericsson Optical Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO) 1280 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 80cr) Digvijay Chemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 90 Reaffirmed Gangakhed Sugar & Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 700 Reaffirmed Gangotri Sarangpur Sujalpur Tollway ST Bk Fac CARE A4 33.7 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Garden Silk Mills Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5530 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.480.00 crore) Insco Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2250 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 160cr) Jakhau Salt Company Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 250 Reaffirmed JSW Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3950 Revised from CARE A3+ Kamat Construction And Resorts Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A3 (SO )@ 70 Assigned @ backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Kamat Construction Private Limited KIE Engineering Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 20 Revised from CARE A3 National Collateral Management ServiceST Bk Fac CARE A1 150 Reaffirmed Ltd. (enhanced from Rs.10cr) Navkar Builders Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 33.8 Assigned Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Netmagic It Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 40 Assigned Nirmala Polyropes India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 24 Reaffirmed Parmarth Iron Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed *rating for standby line of credit has been withdrawn Precot Meridian Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 470 Assigned Quality Engineering Works. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned RD Forge (A Unit Of Rd Chemicals Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Ltd) Rishi Fibc Solutions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 139.1 Revised from CARE A3 S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd CP issue* CARE A1+ (SO) 1000 - * credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Ltd. S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed CP issue* CARE A1+ (SO) 1250 Reaffirmed * credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable Corporate Guarantee provided by Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Ltd. Samson Maritime Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.29.50cr) Santosh Overseas Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 20 Revised from CARE A4+ Shiva Corporation (India) Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 130 Reaffirmed Shree Prakash Textiles (Gujarat) Pvt LST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 10 Assigned Shri Colonizers & Developers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned Sunil HI Tech Engineers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 1575 Reaffirmed Techfab (India) Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 150 Reaffirmed TVS Motor Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 3207.2 Reaffirmed Vindhya Telelinks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 2609.7 Reaffirmed (Non-fund Based) (enhanced from 179.50cr) West Coast Foods ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjali Aluminium Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 49.7 Assigned Anush Finlease & Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 823.9 Revised from CARE C Aran Kitchen World India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 60 Reaffirmed Archean Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 87.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 15.15cr) Baramati Agro Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7150.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 660cr) Best Cure Pvt Ltd LT instruments - CARE B+ 100 Assigned NCD (Proposed) Bharat Graphite Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 65.3 Revised from CARE BB- Bharath Salt Refineries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 171.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 26.91cr) Birla Ericsson Optical Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 400 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) (enhanced from 25cr) Budhia Auto Associate Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 86.8 Assigned BVG India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 9594 Revised from CARE A- (enhanced from 735.71CR) Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating CARE AA+ (Is) - Reaffirmed DB Power (MP) Ltd. Bk Fac CARE BBB - Withdrawn DB Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 56880 Reaffirmed Dehradun Highways Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5284.5 Revised from CARE BB+ Deluxe Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB 72 Assigned Digvijay Chemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 149 Reaffirmed (reduced from 16.99cr) Dion Global Solutions Ltd PTC CARE A+ (SO) - Withdrawn Dr. Jain Video On Wheels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 493.6 Revised from CARE B+ Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 153 Reaffirmed Gangakhed Sugar & Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 3420.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 391.47cr) Gangotri Sarangpur Sujalpur Tollway LT Bk Fac CARE B- 200 Revised from Pvt. Ltd CARE B Ganjam Trading Company Pvt. Ltd. Long-TL CARE BB- 315 Reaffirmed Garden Silk Mills Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B 15793.8 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from Rs.1326.42 crore) Green Infra Btv Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 428.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 51.43cr) Green Infra Wind Energy Theni Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 250 Reaffirmed (reduced from 29.17cr) Haridwar Highways Project Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB 6906 Revised from CARE BB+ IFCI Ltd LT Bonds CARE A 12000 Reaffirmed IFCI Ltd Redeemable Non CARE A 2500 Reaffirmed Convertible TBs IFCI Ltd Bonds (including CARE A 7050.3 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Bonds) IFCI Ltd NCDs CARE A 5000 Reaffirmed IFCI Ltd LT Sub. Bonds CARE A- 10449.7 Reaffirmed Indiasign Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 94.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 15.82cr) Insco Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 15cr) Jakhau Salt Company Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 276.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 51.00cr) Jakhau Salt Company Pvt Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 150 Reaffirmed A4+ JSW Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 16555.8 Revised from CARE BBB (Enhanced from 1,305.58cr) Kamat Construction And Resorts Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- (SO 549.3 Assigned )@ @ backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Kamat Construction Private Limited Kamat Construction Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50 Assigned Kesoram Industries Ltd NCDs (NCD) CARE A- 6000 Assigned KIE Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 108.6 Revised from CARE BBB- Kufri Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 258.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 11.30cr) L&T Western Andhra Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 2281.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 232.15cr) Metro Eco Green Resorts Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 750 Assigned National Collateral Management ServiceLT Bk Fac CARE A+ 4125.7 Reaffirmed Ltd. (enhanced from Rs.362.57 crore) Navkar Builders Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 224.7 Assigned Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 600 Reaffirmed Netmagic It Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 947.1 Assigned Nirmala Polyropes India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 160.6 Reaffirmed Noida Software Technology Park Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 370.1 Reaffirmed Noida Software Technology Park Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 107.5 Reaffirmed A4 Olive Bar & Kitchen Pvt Ltd Issuer Rating CARE BBB- (Is) - Assigned Parmarth Iron Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 125 Revised from CARE B- Phoenix Ventures LT Bk Fac CARE D 75 Revised from CARE B+ (reduced from 10.00CR) Precot Meridian Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2419.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 268.33cr) Precot Meridian Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 1790 Reaffirmed A3 (enhanced from 145cr) Quality Engineering Works. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 65 Assigned R. B. Construction LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 105 Assigned RD Forge (A Unit Of Rd Chemicals Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 16 Reaffirmed Ltd) (reduced from 2.15cr) RD Forge (A Unit Of Rd Chemicals Pvt LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 80 Reaffirmed Ltd) A4 Rishi Fibc Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 490 Reaffirmed Ruchi Hospitality Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 617.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 72.00cr) S N Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 334 Reaffirmed (reduced from 35.50cr) Sahara School Holding Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 469.3 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 59.65cr) Samson Maritime Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 7099.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.362.09 crore) Santosh Overseas Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2954.6 Revised from CARE BB+ Sapphire Industrial Infrastructure PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 367.5 Reaffirmed Ltd. (reduced from 42.87cr) Shiva Corporation (India) Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Shree Prakash Textiles (Gujarat) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 121.7 Assigned Shri Anand Swaroop Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 172.4 Revised from CARE BBB Shri Colonizers & Developers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 110 Assigned Sunil HI Tech Engineers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2905 Reaffirmed (reduced from 311.65cr) Sunil HI Tech Engineers Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 5775 Reaffirmed /CARE A2+ Techfab (India) Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 221.7 Reaffirmed TVS Motor Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 1135 Reaffirmed (reduced from 208.10cr) TVS Motor Co. Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/CARE 2250 Reaffirmed A1+ Vindhya Telelinks Ltd LT Bk Fac (FB) CARE BBB 950 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from 65cr) West Coast Foods LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 21.9 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)