Apr 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 15, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd ST Bk Fac @ CARE A1 (SO) 950 Revised from CARE A2+ (SO) (@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate guarantee of Adani Enterprises Ltd & Welspun Corp Ltd. in the ratio of 65:35 respectively Amines And Plasticizers Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 210 Assigned (Non-Fund Based) Aradhan Chemtech ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Brilliant Hotel & Infrastructure Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Revised from Ltd CARE A4 Babu Banarasi Das Northern India ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Institute Of Technology (reduced from 11.50 r) Best Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 222.1 Revised from CARE A2+ Dodsal Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 85 Reaffirmed Elljay Textiles Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 20 Reaffirmed Eswari Electricals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 49 Reaffirmed Enershell Alloys & Steel Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 102 Reaffirmed Future Agrovet Ltd ST Bk Facility CARE A1 (SO) 150 Assigned (Non Fund based) Future Agrovet Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A2 (SO) 200 Reaffirmed *Under Credit Watch@Backed by Letter of Comfort from Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd Future Agrovet Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A2 (SO) 150 Reaffirmed *Under Credit Watch @Backed by Letter of Comfort from Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd Future Agrovet Ltd ST Bk Fac@ CARE A2 (SO) 20 Revised from CARE A3 @Backed by Letter of Comfort from Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd Gjs Infratech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 70 Assigned Global Energyfood Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 220 Reaffirmed Grasim Bhiwani Textiles Ltd CP issue * CARE A1+ 150 Assigned *Carved out of sanctioned working capital limits Indo Shell Cast Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1.5 Reaffirmed Interjewel Pvt Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A3 16 Reaffirmed Iqra Educational And Charitable Trust ST Bk Fac CARE D 10 Revised from CARE A4 J. V. Gokal & Co. Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1360.2 Reaffirmed Jailaxmi Casting & Alloys Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Revised from CARE A4+ (reduced from 27 Cr) Jaypee Sports International Ltd Non-fund Based ST CARE A3 3240.4 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Jsw Severfield Structures Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Revised from CARE A3+ K. R. Patel & Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 14) Kairali Granites ST Bk Fac CARE A4 11.5 Assigned Kerala Balers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Noble Tech Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 755 Revised from CARE A4+ Pattabhi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 2000 Reaffirmed Pearl Beverages Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Revised from CARE A3 Pearl Bottling Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Revised from CARE A3 Pearl Drinks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Revised from CARE A3 Rainbow Spinners Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 29 Assigned Rieco Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1000 Reaffirmed Sagar Cements Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 150 Assigned Seam Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO)@ 300 Reaffirmed @ backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Sunil Hitech Engineers Limited Sky Cotex India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50.6 Assigned Sumangal Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed Tbz Nirmal Zaveri Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 3.8 Reaffirmed (Non-Fund Based) Tirupati Inks Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1040 Assigned Zenstar Jewellery Llp ST Bk Fac CARE A3 160 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd LT Bk Fac # CARE A- (SO) 1700 Reaffirmed # backed by Letter of Comfort of Adani Enterprises Ltd. & Welspun Corp Ltd. in the ratio of 65 : 35 respectively Adani Welspun Exploration Ltd LT Bk Fac @ CARE A- (SO) 750 Reaffirmed (@ backed by unconditional and irrevocable Corporate guarantee of Adani Enterprises Ltd. & Welspun Corp Ltd. in the ratio of 65:35 respectively Amines And Plasticizers Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 71.4 Assigned Amines And Plasticizers Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BB+ 570 Assigned Based) Aradhan Chemtech LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Babu Banarasi Das Northern India LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 69.8 Reaffirmed Institute Of Technology Bareilly Highways Project Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB- 13500 Revised from (Senior Debt) CARE BB+ Bareilly Highways Project Ltd Long- term Bk Fac CARE BB- 500 Revised from (Subordinate Debt) CARE BB+ Best Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 1357.4 Revised from CARE BBB+ (reduced from 143.40 Cr) Best Finance Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Reaffirmed Brilliant Hotel & Infrastructure Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE D 501.8 Revised from Ltd CARE BB Chandigarh Distillers & Bottlers Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 853.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.71.25 crore) Delhi Cargo Service Centre Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac - Suspended Dodsal Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 484.7 Reaffirmed Dodsal Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB(SO) 500 Reaffirmed (@Irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee extended by Dodsal Engineering and Construction Pte. Limited, (DECPL, operating out of Dubai, UAE) for the facilities aggregating to Rs.652 crore Dodsal Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac@ CARE 6020 Reaffirmed BBB(SO)/CARE A3+(SO) (@Irrevocable and unconditional corporate guarantee extended by Dodsal Engineering and Construction Pte. Limited, (DECPL, operating out of Dubai, UAE) for the facilities aggregating to Rs.652 crore Elljay Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 70.3 Reaffirmed Enershell Alloys & Steel Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 444.7 Reaffirmed Eswari Electricals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Revised from CARE B+ Future Agrovet Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) - 13.3 Withdrawn Future Agrovet Ltd LT Bk Fac ( CC) - 200 Withdrawn Future Agrovet Ltd LT Bk Fac** CARE A- (SO) 600 Revised from In principle CARE A (SO) ** The rating is an in principle rating based on the Unconditional and Irrevocable guarantee to be provided by Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd. The rating will be confirmed on receipt of the duly executed guarantee document to the satisfaction of CARE Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd. The rating wi Future Agrovet Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ 420 Reaffirmed *Under Credit Watch@Backed by Letter of Comfort from Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd Future Agrovet Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac@ CARE BBB+ (SO) 100 Reaffirmed /CARE A2 (SO) *Under Credit Watch@Backed by Letter of Comfort from Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd Future Value Retail Ltd Compulsorily - Withdrawn Convertible Debenture Gangotri Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 8200 Revised from CARE D GJS Infratech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 100 Assigned Global Energyfood Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 225.2 Reaffirmed Govind Milk And Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 367.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 44.01 Cr) Green Field Material Handling Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 79.7 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 7.70 Cr) Indo Shell Cast Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 50.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.07 Cr) Indo Shell Cast Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 130 Reaffirmed A3 Interjewel Designs LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 560 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Interjewel Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2160 Reaffirmed Iqra Educational And Charitable Trust LT Bk Fac CARE D 87.5 Revised from CARE B+ J. V. Gokal & Co. Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 79.3 Reaffirmed Jailaxmi Casting & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 820.3 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 79.32 Cr) Jailaxmi Casting & Alloys Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/CARE A410 Revised from CARE BB+/ CARE A4+ Jaypee Sports International Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) # CARE A (SO) 2356.5 Reaffirmed # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (rated CARE A/CARE A1) Jaypee Sports International Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) #@ CARE A (SO) In 2500 Assigned Principle # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee from Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (rated CARE A/CARE A1) (@ In-principle rating will be confirmed Jaypee Sports International Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB 8855.5 Reaffirmed Jaypee Sports International Ltd Non-fund Based LT CARE BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Jaypee Sports International Ltd LT Instruments CARE BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed (CCDs)$ $ CCDs rank subordinate to senior debt with reference to annual debt service obligations Josco Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 500 Assigned JSW Severfield Structures Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 3530 Revised from CARE BBB+ K.R.K Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE D 342.2 Revised from CARE B+ Kairali Granites LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 87.8 Assigned Kerala Balers Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4140 Assigned L&T Ahmedabad Maliya Tollway Ltd LT Senior Bk Fac@ CARE A-(SO) 11970 Reaffirmed (@ L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited (LTIDPL, rated CARE AA), a 97.45% subsidiary of L&T has provided a sponsor support undertaking to the lenders of LAM to infuse funds (a) to cover cash flow shortfall arising out of cost overrun up to an extent of 5% of the project cost and (b)to bring additional funds to the extent of Rs.30 cr to meet cash deficit during the initial three full years of operation and to maintain DSCR of 1.2x, in each case L&T Ahmedabad Maliya Tollway Ltd NCDs(NCDs)# CARE AA(SO) 600 Reaffirmed # backed by PUT option from LTIDPL. The above rating will expire on exercise of PUT option by the investor and purchase of NCDs by LTIDPL. L&T Ahmedabad Maliya Tollway Ltd LT Subordinate Bk CARE BBB+(SO) 500 Reaffirmed Fac@ (@ L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited (LTIDPL, rated CARE AA), a 97.45% subsidiary of L&T has provided a sponsor support undertaking to the lenders of LAM to infuse funds (a) to cover cash flow shortfall arising out of cost overrun up to an extent of 5% of the project cost and (b)to bring additional funds to the extent of Rs.30 cr to meet cash deficit during the initial three full years of operation and to maintain DSCR of 1.2x, in each case L&T Vadodra Bharuch Tollway Ltd LT Bk Fac - Senior - 7557.8 Withdrawn Debt L&T Vadodra Bharuch Tollway Ltd LT Fac - Senior CARE A- 2571.3 Reaffirmed Debt (reduced from 293.77 Cr) Motilal Yadav Memorial Samaleswari LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 43.6 Assigned Hospital Nalli Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1077.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 62.52 Cr) Narbheram Vishram LT Bk Fac CARE A 3532 Revised from CARE A- (reduced from 270.0 Cr) Noble Tech Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1099.3 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 114.64 Cr) Noble Tech Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 180 Revised from A4 CARE BB+ /CARE A4+ Pattabhi Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 500 Assigned Pearl Beverages Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 666.3 Revised from CARE BBB- (enhanced from Rs.57.40 crore) Pearl Bottling Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 285.1 Revised from CARE BBB- Pearl Drinks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from Rs.10.0 crore) Rainbow Spinners Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 154.2 Assigned Rideema Toll Bridge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2354.7 Assigned Rieco Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 353.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 35.42 Cr) Sagar Cements Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2773 Assigned Seam Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO)@534.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 54.51 Cr) @ backed by unconditional & irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Sunil Hitech Engineers Limited Shri Gargi Buildcon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Assigned Shrotra Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 342.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs.28.95 crore) Signature Automobiles India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 75.1 Assigned Sitaram Maharaj Sakhar Karkhana Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 728.7 Reaffirmed Sky Cotex India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 781.9 Assigned Sree Selvavinaayaga Charitable And LT Bk Fac CARE D 69.5 Reaffirmed Educational Trust Sumangal Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sumangal Polymers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 200 Reaffirmed Supreme Poultry Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 47 Reaffirmed (reduced from 5.24 Cr) Surya Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned TBZ Nirmal Zaveri Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB 195 Reaffirmed Based) The Alleppey Co. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4207 Assigned Tirupati Inks Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 950 Assigned Unison Metals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 80 Assigned Vega Jeweldiam Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned YCH Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 281 Reaffirmed Zenstar Jewellery Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 22.7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 