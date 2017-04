Apr 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 16, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acil Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 20 Reaffirmed Bhopal Switchgears Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Assigned DBL Ashoknagar Vidisha Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO) 42.7 Revised from CARE A3 (SO) DBL Bankhalafata Dogawa Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO) 50 Revised from CARE A3 (SO) DBL Jaora - Sailana Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO) 61.5 Revised from CARE A3 (SO) DBL Mundi Sanawad Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO) 60.1 Revised from CARE A3 (SO) DBL Uchera - Nagod Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+(SO) 56.3 Revised from CARE A3 (SO) Everest Metals Fze ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 625.4 Revised from CARE A3(SO) Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 5264.9 Assigned Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd CP/STD - 750 Withdrawn Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd CP/STD (carved out - 5000 Withdrawn of sanctioned working capital limit) L B Kunjir ST Bk Fac CARE A4 120 Revised from CARE A4+ Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 717.2 Reaffirmed P.P. Rolling Mills Manufacturing Co. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd Pilot Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Revised from CARE A3 Png Jewellery & Gems ST Bk Fac CARE A3 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from10cr) Precision Forging And Stamping ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Raj-Sneh Auto India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 107.2 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5.20cr) Ratnapriya Impex Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 400 Reaffirmed Shera Metal Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 80 Assigned Shri Siddhi Vinayak Trust ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3.4 Reaffirmed Sonear Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 320 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20.5cr) Sreekanth Trading Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Assigned Stylam Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 510 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 23.10cr) Surya Vikas Plywood Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 72.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.0cr) Sylvanus Properties Ltd CP Issue CARE A1+(SO) 500 - Taxmann Publications Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 137.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2cr) Tebma Shipyard Ltd Financial Strength Grade 6 (Six) - Reaffirmed Grading The West India Power Equipment Pvt LtdST Bk Fac CARE A4 21 Reaffirmed Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Assigned Welspun Steel Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 1937.5 Revised from CARE A2 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acil Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 12733.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 941.23) Ambit Concrete Pvt Ltd LT Bk CARE BB+/CARE 200 Assigned Fac/Shortterm Bk A4+ Fac Apex Welcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 111.2 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 10.37cr) Ashiana Housing Ltd Issuer Rating CARE BBB+ (Is) - Reaffirmed Bhavani Gems Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB/CARE 3700 Reaffirmed/ Based) A3+ Revised from CARE A2 (reduced from Rs.414cr) Bhopal Switchgears Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 68.4 Assigned Blue Star Diamonds Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7060 Assigned Concept Cartonz Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 147.5 Assigned DBL Ashoknagar Vidisha Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 660 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) DBL Bankhalafata Dogawa Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 860 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) DBL Jaora - Sailana Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 950 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) DBL Mundi Sanawad Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 1030 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) DBL Nadiad Modasa Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 1500 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) DBL Uchera - Nagod Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 800 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 885.1 Assigned Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd LT Fac (fund based)CARE C 15000 Revised from CARE D Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd LT/ST Fac CARE C /CARE A453000 Revised from (Non-fund based) CARE D Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd LT Fac (TL) CARE D 21502.2 Reaffirmed Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd LT Fac (TL) CARE D 8750 Reaffirmed (reclassified from ST to LT) Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd NCD I CARE D 1000 Reaffirmed Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd NCD II CARE D 1200 Reaffirmed Jalan Maple Shelters LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 250 Reaffirmed Jet Airways India Ltd Proposed LT CARE BBB (SO) 200* Assigned Foreign Currency TL # # backed by international card sales receivables*Dollar-denominated facilities of USD 400 million converted using exchange rate, 1USD= Rs.62.50 Jet Airways India Ltd Proposed LT CARE BBB (SO) 938^ Assigned Foreign currency TL% % facility backed by UK BSP (Billing and Settlement Plan) receivables/^ Dollar-denominated facilities of USD 150 million converted using exchange rate, 1USD= Rs.62.50 Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (FBL) CARE BBB 310 Reaffirmed Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac (NFBL)CARE BBB /CARE 1245 Reaffirmed A3+ Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL 1) CARE BBB+ (SO) 62.2 Reaffirmed Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL 2) CARE BBB+ (SO) 297.7 Reaffirmed Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL 3) CARE BBB+ (SO) 575.6 Reaffirmed Kalyan Toll Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL 4) CARE BBB+ (SO) 1148.1 Reaffirmed L B Kunjir LT Bk Fac CARE BB 404.6 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 45.21cr) L&T Interstate Road Corridor Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 2144.2 Revised from CARE AA (SO) (reduced from 215.39cr) Lokmangal Agro Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 165.7 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 20.88cr) Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 1782.8 Reaffirmed MB Power (Madhya Pradesh) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 49300 Reaffirmed Mumbai Nasik Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE BBB 4936.6 Revised from debt) CARE BBB+ Mumbai Nasik Expressway Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1710.3 Assigned (Subordinated debt) P.P. Rolling Mills Manufacturing Co. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90.3 Revised from Pvt. Ltd CARE BB- P.P. Rolling Mills Manufacturing Co. LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB/A4 200 Revised from Pvt. Ltd CARE BB-/Reaffirmed Parry Enterprises India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 483.1 Assigned Pilot Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1694.3 Revised from CARE BBB (enhanced from 107.34CR) Pilot Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+/CARE 100 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB/CARE A3 PNG Jewellery & Gems LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 600 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 38.63cr) Pravara Renewable Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BBB - 1916.7 Reaffirmed Precision Forging And Stamping LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55.1 Assigned R.K. Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70 Assigned R.K. Industries LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A430 Assigned Raj-Sneh Auto India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 304.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 23.71cr) Ratnapriya Impex Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Reaffirmed Savitribai Phule Shikshan Prasarak LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE D 1309.8 Reaffirmed Mandal Shakti Breeding India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 87 Assigned Shakti Investcap Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB 250 Reaffirmed *Proposed bank overdraft facilities of Rs. 25 crore to be used for trading in debt securities and backed by collateral of debt securities Shambhu Mahadev Sugar And Allied LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 300 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Shera Metal Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 215 Assigned Shera Metal Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 2.5 Assigned A4 Shri Siddhi Vinayak Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB 133.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 14.07cr) Shrinath Shikshan Prasarak Mandal LT Bk Fac CARE D 146 Reaffirmed Shrirang Kisanlal Sarda LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 86.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 10.65cr) Sinhgad Technical Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE D 4893.4 Reaffirmed Sipping Spirits Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 60.3 Revised from CARE BB Sonear Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 76.08cr) Sreekanth Trading Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 50 Assigned Stylam Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 384.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 62.64cr) Surya Vikas Plywood Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 380 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 30.0cr) Suryavanshi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 91.4 Revised from CARE BBB (SO) Suryavanshi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/Shortterm Bk FacCARE 2.6 Revised from BBB+(SO)/CARE CARE BBB A3+ (SO) (SO)/CARE A3 (SO) Taxmann Publications Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 40 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3cr) The West India Power Equipment Pvt LtdLT Bk Fac CARE BB 248.5 Revised from CARE B+ Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2326.9 Reaffirmed (reduced from 256.23cr) Vardhman Sales Agency Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) - Suspended /CARE A4 (SO) Welspun Steel Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2462.5 Reaffirmed Wondervalue Realty Developers Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac - TL CARE BB 2800 Assigned Wondervalue Realty Developers Pvt Ltd LT Non-fund Based CARE BB 200 Assigned Bk Fac - BG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.