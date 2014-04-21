Apr 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 18, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amtek Auto Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 1180 Reaffirmed and credit watch removed Accord Communications Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Reaffirmed Avartanah Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Babu Banarasi Das Educational Society ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Bharat Hotels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Bird Automotive Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Reaffirmed Delphi-Tvs Diesel Systems Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 1400 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 139.00 CR) Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 495 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 30 CR) Godavari Biorefineries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1070 Reaffirmed (increased from Rs.94.20 crore) Indo Shell Mould Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 250 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 13.00 CR) P.N. Gadgil Jewellers ST Bk Fac CARE A3 500 Withdrawn Rb Knit Exports ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 103 Reaffirmed Rb Knit Exports (Exports Wing) (Rbke) ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 3.00 cr) Sandeep Motors Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4 Assigned Stellar Parks Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 5 CR) The State Trading Corporation Of IndiaST Bk Fac CARE A4 40000 Assigned Ltd Ucal Polymer Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Amtek Auto Ltd NCD V - - Withdrawn Amtek Auto Ltd NCD VI - - Withdrawn Amtek Auto Ltd CP/ST Debt - - Withdrawn (Carved out of working capital limits) Amtek Auto Ltd CP/ST Debt - - Withdrawn LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amtek Auto Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 72711.5*Reaffirmed and credit watch removed * Including External Commercial Borrowings of USD343.33 mn converted @ Rs.62 per USD Amtek Auto Ltd NCD I CARE AA 2500 Reaffirmed and credit watch removed Amtek Auto Ltd NCD II CARE AA 800 Reaffirmed and credit watch removed Amtek Auto Ltd NCD III CARE AA 2000 Reaffirmed and credit watch removed Amtek Auto Ltd NCD IV CARE AA 8000 Reaffirmed and credit watch removed Jayaram Textiles LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 235.7 Assigned Accord Communications Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 84.1 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 9 CR) Avartanah Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 65 Assigned A4 Avr Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 468.5 Reaffirmed Babu Banarasi Das Educational Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 351 Reaffirmed Bharat Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 7856 Reaffirmed Bharat Hotels Ltd NCD CARE BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Bird Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 261.1 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 33.61 CR) Delphi-Tvs Diesel Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 5197.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 473.62 CR) Delphi-Tvs Diesel Systems Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A150.1 Reaffirmed Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 2000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 149 CR) Godavari Biorefineries Ltd Long-TL CARE BBB- 2580 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs.320 crore) Godavari Biorefineries Ltd LT Bk Fac (Fund CARE BBB- 3870 Reaffirmed based) (increased from Rs.381.75 crore) Gwalior Bypass Project Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2013.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from 209.17 CR) Indo Shell Mould Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1333.8 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 106.79 CR) Indo Shell Mould Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 300 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Kannammal Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE D 78.8 Revised from CARE BB Noida International University LT Bk Fac CARE BB 120 Assigned Olympia Tech Park (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Olympia Tech Park (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 2145.2 Assigned P.N. Gadgil Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1000 Withdrawn Pink City Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 19659.7 Reaffirmed Ptc India Financial Services Ltd NCD* CARE A+ 3000 Reaffirmed *out of which Rs.159.60 crore is currently outstanding while the remaining is proposed Rb Knit Exports LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Rb Knit Exports (Exports Wing) (Rbke) LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 14.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 2.89 cr) Sandeep Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 133.1 Assigned Shree Bhavani Power Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 156 Reaffirmed Siro Clinpharm Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - - Withdrawn Siro Clinpharm Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 75 Revised from A4 CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Stellar Parks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 85.1 Revised from CARE B (reduced from 23.95 CR) The State Trading Corporation Of IndiaLT Bk Fac CARE BB 20000 Assigned Ltd Ucal Polymer Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 113.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 14.31 CR) West Haryana Highways Projects (Pvt) LT Bk Fac (Senior CARE BB 3941.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Debt) (reduced from 404.24 CR) West Haryana Highways Projects (Pvt) LT Bk Fac CARE BB 282.7 Reaffirmed Ltd (Subordinate debt) (reduced from 28.99 CR) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.