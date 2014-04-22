Apr 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accel Frontline Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 930 Reaffirmed Baba Ispat Pvt. Ltd. ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5.5 Assigned Bird Worldwide Flight Services (I) PvtST Bk Fac* CARE A3 - Withdrawal Ltd *the rating withdrawn due to extinguishment of short-term bank facility Bochem Healthcare Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Deccan Hyderabad Tradeimpex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Metecno (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 180 Revised from A4 Oberoi Realty Ltd Proposed ST CP CARE A1+ 1000 Assigned Orient Craft Sweaters Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Simhadri Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 330 Assigned Sonal Apparels Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A3 415 Reaffirmed Nonfund Based Tamil Nadu Urban Finance And ST Bk Fac CARE A2 100 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd Track Shoes Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 67.5 Reaffirmed Trinetra Cement Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 900 Placed under Credit Watch Viraj Exports Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Reaffirmed (reduced from 17.50cr) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Tamil Nadu Urban Finance And Fixed Deposits CARE BBB+ (FD) 120.4 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aachi Spices And Foods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 74.2 Reaffirmed Accel Frontline Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 792.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 77.00cr) Adwalpalkar Construction And Resorts LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ashiana Landcraft Realty Pvt Ltd NCDs 2 CARE BB- 290.1 Assigned Ayodhya Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 140 Assigned Baba Ispat Pvt. Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BB 119.5 Assigned Bharat Engineering Construction CompanLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 175 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB- Bharat Engineering Construction CompanLT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A4150 Revised from Pvt Ltd CARE BB-/ CARE A4 Bhartiyam Education And Social WelfareLT Bk Fac CARE B+ 88.3 Assigned Society Bird Worldwide Flight Services (I) PvtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 542.1 Revised from Ltd CARE BBB- Bochem Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 146.3 Assigned Foundation For Life Sciences And LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 483.9 Reaffirmed Business Management (Enhanced from 32.80cr) Globeground (I) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 50.6 Revised from CARE BBB- (reduced from 18.38cr) Hardayal Milk Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 695.5 Assigned Incline Realty Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT NCDs CARE AA+ (SO) 7500 Assigned Kuubera Dal And Besan Mills LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 66.7 Assigned Lokmangal Sugar Ethanol And LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2645.5 Assigned Cogeneration Industries Ltd Mahendra Travels LT Bk Fac CARE B 140 Assigned Metecno (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 370 Revised from CARE B+ Orient Craft Sweaters Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 199.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 20.05cr) Origin Formulations Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 235 Assigned Origin Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 122.9 Assigned Puranik Buildcon Pvt Ltd. LT Bk Fac CARE BBB (SO) 350# Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) # backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee by Puranik Builders Pvt Ltd Puranik Builders (P) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 650 Revised from CARE BBB- Rane (Madras) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 187.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 24.94 cr) Rane (Madras) Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE A /CARE A1545 Reaffirmed (reduced from 59.00cr) Shree Jay Jagdamba Flour Mill LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.3 Assigned Simhadri Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 250 Reaffirmed (reduced from 58cr) Sonal Apparels Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac - FBCARE BBB- 140 Reaffirmed /CARE A3 Tamil Nadu Urban Finance And LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 3841.1 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (reduced from 406.86cr) Tamil Nadu Urban Finance And Issuer Rating CARE BBB+ (Is) - Reaffirmed Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd Track Shoes Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 45 Reaffirmed Trinetra Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) * CARE A- (SO)% 2356.7 * Rating is backed by credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from The India Cements Ltd which would be released on fulfilment of certain operational and financial covenants as specified in the lenders agreement. Trinetra Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB% 500 Unnati Fortune Hotmart Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 250 Assigned Welspun Renewables Energy Pvt Ltd LT Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 3500 Revised from (Erstwhile Welspun Renewables Energy CARE BBB- (SO) Ltd) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)