Apr 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 22, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahmednagar Forging Ltd CP - - Withdrawn Ltd Amtek India Ltd CP - - Withdrawal Amtek India Ltd CP / NCD - - Withdrawal Radiant Corporation Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 40 Assigned Amtek India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 880 Reaffirmed Ansaldo Caldaie Boilers India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4(SO) 1200 Reaffirmed Ahmednagar Forging Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 620 Reaffirmed Ltd Creative Garments Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A3+ 177.6 Reaffirmed Non-fund Based Creative Textile Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac - CARE A3+ 231.2 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Creative Portico (India) PvNon-fund Based Ltd) Damati Plastics ST Bk Fac CARE A4 89.3 Assigned Emmbi Industries Ltd (Erstwhile Emmbi ST Bk Fac CARE A3 10 Reaffirmed Polyarns Ltd) Endurance Technologies Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ 5877.5 Revised from CARE A3+ (enhanced from563.25CR) Ireo Grace Realtech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 100 Assigned Jagdamba Liquified Steels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 22.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 4.25 CR) Jayashree Electromech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Assigned Kesar Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2 Reaffirmed Narbheram Power & Steel Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2+ (SO) 97.5 Reaffirmed Neokraft Global Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 75 Reaffirmed NV Distilleries & Breweries (North ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed East) Pvt Ltd NV Distilleries & Breweries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 17.5 Reaffirmed NV Resorts Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Reaffirmed Orange City Water Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 400 Reaffirmed Rajshila Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 229 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 15.00 CR) Swastik Lumbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Assigned Videocon Industries Ltd ST FB Bk CARE A1 20000 Assigned Welspun Energy Pvt. Ltd. (Formerly ST Bk Fac - CARE A3+(SO) 1000 Revised from Known As Welspun Energy Ltd.) Non-fund Based CARE A3 Welspun Solar Ap Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac* CARE A3+(SO) 1550 Revised from CARE A3 (SO) *Backed by corporate guarantees provided by Welspun Energy Private Ltd. (WEL; rated CAREA3+) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------ Bhubaneshwar Expressways Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1550 Reaffirmed Radiant Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 39.5 Assigned Radiant Corporation Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A+ /CARE 660 Assigned A1+ Amtek India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 40381.2 Reaffirmed Amtek India Ltd NCD I CARE AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Amtek India Ltd NCD II CARE AA- 2000 Reaffirmed Amtek India Ltd Foreign Currency CARE AA- - Reaffirmed Convertible Bonds (FCCB) Anant Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 75 Assigned Ansaldo Caldaie Boilers India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C(SO) 90 Revised from CARE B(SO) Ansaldo Caldaie Boilers India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE 300 Revised from C(SO)/CARE CARE B(SO) / A4(SO) CARE A4(SO) Bharat Ultimate Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 157.6 Assigned Choudhary And Company LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 25.8 Assigned Choudhary And Company LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB- /CARE 35 Assigned A4 Ahmednagar Forging Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- 31894.8 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 2268.68CR) Creative Garments Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac - FBCARE BBB /CARE 700 Reaffirmed A3+ Creative Garments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac - TL - Withdrawn Creative Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac - FBCARE BBB /CARE 1115 Reaffirmed (Erstwhile Creative Portico (India) Pvt A3+ Ltd) Damati Plastics LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30.3 Assigned Damati Plastics LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 57 Assigned A4 Damodar Valley Corporation LT Bond programme CARE AAA(SO) 16000 Withdrawn Emmbi Industries Ltd (Erstwhile Emmbi LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 896.2 Reaffirmed Polyarns Ltd) (Enhanced from 82 CR) Endurance Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 2279.6 Revised from CARE BBB (reduced from 441.93CR) G.S.R. Motors Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 55 Assigned Gammon India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 9490.5 Revised from CARE B Gammon India Ltd NCD CARE C 3240 Revised from CARE B Gammon India Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE C /CARE A4103550 Revised from CARE B / CARE A4 Girdhari Lal Aggarwal Contractors Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 250 Revised from Ltd CARE BB+ (enhanced from 15 CR) Ireo Grace Realtech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 475 Assigned Jagdamba Liquified Steels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 192.4 Revised from CARE BB+ (enhanced from 0.98 CR) Jayashree Electromech Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 84.4 Assigned Kesar Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 663 Revised from CARE BB Kesar Enterprises Ltd Long-TL CARE BB- 1019.3 Revised from CARE BB (reduced from 128.81 CR) Modern Packaging Concept LT Bk Fac CARE BB 125.9 Assigned Narbheram Power & Steel Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A(SO) 591.9 Revised from CARE A-(SO) (reduced from Rs.60.00 CR) Neokraft Global Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Northwest Energy Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 502.5 Revised from CARE BBB- NV Distilleries & Breweries (North LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 3475 Reaffirmed East) Pvt Ltd NV Distilleries & Breweries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 2928.6 Revised from CARE C NV Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE C 211.2 Reaffirmed Orange City Water Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 2430 Reaffirmed Orchid Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals LLT Bk Fac CARE C 10354.3 Revised from CARE D Orchid Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals LST Bk Fac CARE C 13598.7 Revised from CARE D Rajdeep Info Techno Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO) 80 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+(SO)* Rajdeep Info Techno Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB(SO)* 53 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.00 CR) @ backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Rajdeep Buildcon Private Limited Rajshila Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 20 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 1.20 CR) Saraf Export Palace LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 125 Assigned Shree Mandvi Vibhag Sahakari Khand LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 565.5 Assigned Udyog Mandli Ltd Swastik Lumbers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 32.5 Assigned Videocon Industries Ltd LT FB Bk/FIs CARE A 212220 Assigned Videocon Industries Ltd Long/ST Non-fund CARE A /CARE A111900 Assigned Based Bk VIL Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 1750 Revised from CARE BBB+ VIL Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB /CARE 3250 Revised from A3+ CARE BBB+ / CARE A2 Welspun Energy Pvt. Ltd. (Formerly LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE A+(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Known As Welspun Energy Ltd.) Welspun Energy Pvt. Ltd. (Formerly LT Bk Fac NFB CARE AA-(SO) 750 Reaffirmed Known As Welspun Energy Ltd.) Welspun Energy Pvt. Ltd. (Formerly LT Bk Fac NFB CARE BBB+(SO) 2000 Revised from Known As Welspun Energy Ltd.) CARE BBB(SO) Welspun Solar Ap Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BBB+(SO) 3914.9 Revised from CARE BBB-(SO) *Backed by corporate guarantees provided by Welspun Energy Private Ltd. (WEL; rated CAREA3+) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 