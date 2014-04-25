Apr 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 23, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Kumar Nand Kumar Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5.1 Assigned Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 203 Assigned Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ (SO) 3850 Assigned Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1+ 26000 Assigned Kayess Flour Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 13.5 Assigned Maithon Power Ltd CP (Standalone) CARE A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed (enhancement from 100.00cr) Manali Petrochemicals Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 752.5 Reaffirmed Safepack Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 50.6 Assigned Shyam Jee Lumbers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 140 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. K. Spintex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 75 Assigned Arvind Kumar Nand Kumar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 39.5 Assigned Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA* (SO) 100 - *Based on credit enhancement in the form of Letter of Comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) Avanse Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA* (SO) 900 Reaffirmed *Based on credit enhancement in the form of Letter of Comfort issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) Darode Jog Realties Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 570 Revised from CARE BB+ (reduced from 72cr) Decent Laminates Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 5 Assigned Decent Laminates Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 55 Assigned A4 Delhi International Airport Pvt Ltd LT Bk Facility CARE A- (SO) 9400.2 Assigned Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 6641.8 Assigned Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 783.2 Assigned Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 3000 Assigned Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA- (SO) 1380 Assigned Doosan Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA- 5476.5 Assigned (SO)/CARE A1+ (SO) Essar Pellets Marketing Ltd LT Non-fund Based CARE BB 900^ Assigned Bk Facility ^ Export Performance Bank Guarantee (EPBG) equivalent to USD 150 million, considering USD 1 = INR 60 Ganesh Ramchandra Apte LT Bk Fac CARE BB 280 Revised from CARE BB- Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE AA-/ 5000 Reaffirmed CARE A1+ Kayess Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 90 Reaffirmed Maithon Power Ltd LT/ST Fund Based CARE A+/ 400 Reaffirmed Bk Fac CARE A1+ Manali Petrochemicals Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 247.5 Reaffirmed Mutha Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 183.5 Assigned Ratnagarbha Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 113.9 Assigned Safepack Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 113.7 Assigned Saipavani Constructions India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 150 Assigned Saipavani Constructions India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/ 50 Assigned CARE A4 Sharda Construction And Corporation PvLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 930 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from 57cr) Shyam Jee Lumbers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)