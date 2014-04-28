Apr 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 25, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Strips Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 3250 Reaffirmed Anantshree Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 2.5 Assigned Modepro (India) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 46.5 Assigned Muskaan Power Infrastructure Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 16 Assigned Punjab Velocity Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 32.5 Assigned Sahara Hospitality Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 200 Revised from CARE A3 Siddheshwar Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 177.5 Reaffirmed (reduced from 20 Cr) Sonia Overseas Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Strips Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 5464.2 Reaffirmed Anantshree Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 83.3 Assigned Aryavrat Trading Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE BB (SO) 160 Assigned *based on credit enhancement in the form of unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of Wearit Global Ltd (WGL -rated CARE BB/ CARE A4) Frontier Trucks Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 99.9 Assigned Gail Gas Ltd LT Proposed Bond CARE AA 2500 Assigned Issue Indiabulls Infrastructure Credit Ltd NCD CARE AA+ 5000 Assigned Jagdamba Agro Food Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 220.3 Assigned Janam Steels & Alloys LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Assigned Jindal Dyechem Industries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE BBB / - Withdrawn care A3+ Modepro (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 18 Assigned Muskaan Power Infrastructure Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 157 Assigned Prime Insulators Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 40 Assigned Prime Insulators Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B /CARE A450 Assigned Punjab Velocity Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Assigned Rewa Pathways Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 230 Assigned S.K. Bikes Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 122.7 Reaffirmed (reduced from 13.19 Cr) S.K. Bikes Pvt. Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BB+ / 32.7 Reaffirmed CARE A4+ S.K. Metal Works LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 69.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.16 Cr) Sahara Hospitality Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 6293.3 Revised from CARE BBB- Samrudhi Sugars Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 489.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from 59.51) Siddheshwar Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 892.4 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 71.91 Cr) Sonia Overseas Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 75 Assigned Sovereign Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 375 Reaffirmed (reduced from 39.90 cr) Sovereign Pharma Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A- / 25 Reaffirmed CARE A2 Teemage Builders Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 280 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)