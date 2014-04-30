Apr 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of April 29, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amul Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals CPs CARE A1+ 2500 Ratings
Corporation Ltd placed on
Credit Watch
Dicode Infra Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned
P.N. Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 450 Assigned
Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 3cr)
Rico Jinfei Wheels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 Reaffirmed
Shraddha Energy & Infraprojects Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A3 280 Reaffirmed
Shri Rathi Agro Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.4 Assigned
Topworth Steel & Power Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4964 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amul Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 632.3 Reaffirmed
Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals NCDs CARE AA 5000 Ratings
Corporation Ltd placed on
Credit Watch
Dicode Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned
Gera Developments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 55cr)
Gera Developments Pvt Ltd NCD CARE A+ 1000 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 20cr)
Hubtown Bus Terminal (Adajan) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 500 Assigned
Indian Potash Ltd Bk Fac and CP issue- - Suspended
P.N. Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 586.1 Assigned
P.N. Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE A2850 Assigned
Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 323.1 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 64.39cr)
Precision Automation And Robotics IndiLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 780.9 Revised from
Ltd CARE A-
(reduced from 78.10cr)
Precision Automation And Robotics IndiLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1920 Revised from
Ltd /CARE A2 CARE A- /
CARE A2
(reduced from 192.56cr)
Ptc Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 240 Assigned
Rasa Autocom Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 362.5 Revised from
CARE BBB- (SO)
Rico Jinfei Wheels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Revised from
CARE BB+
Rico Jinfei Wheels Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BB+ (SO) 191.5 Revised from
CARE BBB- (SO)
* backed by the unconditional and irrevocable shortfall guarantee and letter of comfort given by
RICO Auto Industries Limited
Rrb Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1249.7 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from 151cr)
Rrb Energy Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 400 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 60cr)
Shraddha Energy & Infraprojects Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1910.8 Reaffirmed
(reduced from 204.92cr)
Shri Rathi Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 154.3 Assigned
Topworth Steel & Power Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2866.6 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
