Apr 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 29, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amul Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals CPs CARE A1+ 2500 Ratings Corporation Ltd placed on Credit Watch Dicode Infra Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 75 Assigned P.N. Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 450 Assigned Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3cr) Rico Jinfei Wheels Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 105 Reaffirmed Shraddha Energy & Infraprojects Pvt LtST Bk Fac CARE A3 280 Reaffirmed Shri Rathi Agro Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 1.4 Assigned Topworth Steel & Power Pvt. Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 4964 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amul Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 632.3 Reaffirmed Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals NCDs CARE AA 5000 Ratings Corporation Ltd placed on Credit Watch Dicode Infra Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 40 Assigned Gera Developments Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 500 Reaffirmed (reduced from 55cr) Gera Developments Pvt Ltd NCD CARE A+ 1000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 20cr) Hubtown Bus Terminal (Adajan) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 500 Assigned Indian Potash Ltd Bk Fac and CP issue- - Suspended P.N. Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 586.1 Assigned P.N. Gadgil Jewellers Pvt Ltd LT/ ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE A2850 Assigned Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 323.1 Reaffirmed (reduced from 64.39cr) Precision Automation And Robotics IndiLT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 780.9 Revised from Ltd CARE A- (reduced from 78.10cr) Precision Automation And Robotics IndiLT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 1920 Revised from Ltd /CARE A2 CARE A- / CARE A2 (reduced from 192.56cr) Ptc Engineering (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 240 Assigned Rasa Autocom Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ (SO) 362.5 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) Rico Jinfei Wheels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Revised from CARE BB+ Rico Jinfei Wheels Ltd LT Bk Fac * CARE BB+ (SO) 191.5 Revised from CARE BBB- (SO) * backed by the unconditional and irrevocable shortfall guarantee and letter of comfort given by RICO Auto Industries Limited Rrb Energy Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 1249.7 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 151cr) Rrb Energy Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac CARE B/CARE A4 400 Reaffirmed (reduced from 60cr) Shraddha Energy & Infraprojects Pvt LtLT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1910.8 Reaffirmed (reduced from 204.92cr) Shri Rathi Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 154.3 Assigned Topworth Steel & Power Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 2866.6 Reaffirmed