May 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 2, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Rhc Holding Pvt. Ltd ST NCD (NCD)^ CARE A1 (SO) 2000* Reaffirmed ^ Repayable on or before 364 days from the date of allotment along with accrued interest. * Out of issue size of Rs. 200 crore, the company has finally placed Rs. 100 crore. Adico Forge Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 (SO) 57.5 Revised from CARE D Madhu Overseas ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Navinchandra Laxmichand Shah ST Bk Fac CARE A4 460 Reaffirmed Shree Ginger Enterprises Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 300 Reaffirmed Shree Radha Govind Agro Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adico Forge Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB (SO) 126.8 Revised from CARE D Madhu Overseas LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 30 Assigned Oriental Hotels Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A+ 1000 Assigned Shree Ginger Enterprises Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Shree Laxmi Pulse Rice & Roller Flour LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+/CARE A483 Assigned Mills Shree Radha Govind Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 60 Assigned The India Cements Ltd CP issue CARE A1+ /CARE - Withdrawn A1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)