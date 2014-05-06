May 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 5, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Electromech ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Geetanjali University ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 56 Assigned Innovative Cuisine Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 3.5 Revised from CARE A1(SO) Shree Transformers ST Bk Fac CARE A4 40 Assigned Stone India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 98 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Nahar Homes Llp LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 375 Assigned AES Saurashtra Windfarms Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac - TL CARE A- 319.9 Revised from CARE BBB Allengers Medical Systems Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed Allengers Medical Systems Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed /CARE A3+ Electromech LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 25 Assigned Fortpoint Automotive (Cars) Pvt. Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B- 288.3 Assigned Geetanjali University LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 140 Assigned India Infoline Finance Ltd Bk Fac - 166.7 Withdrawn (backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by India Infoline Ltd.) India Infoline Housing Finance Ltd Bk Fac - 1450 Withdrawn (backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by India Infoline Ltd.) Innovative Cuisine Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 236.2 Revised from CARE A(SO)* (enhanced from 9.87 CR) *the earlier Structured Obligation rating was assigned considering the corporate guarantee extended by Deepkiran Foods Private Limited for the rated bank facilities" Deepkiran Foods Private Innovative Cuisine Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 125 Revised from /CARE A2 CARE A(SO)/ CARE A1(SO) (enhanced from 6.50 CR) Mangalam Infracon (Gujarat) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Packaging India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 663 Assigned Seven Star Hotel And Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 115.1 Assigned Shree Transformers LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 22.5 Assigned Sri Ranga Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 69.9 Assigned Stone India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 310 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)