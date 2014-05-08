May 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 7, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bihani Binayake Cotex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed DS Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned RNR Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned Somochem India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Goel Ganga Developers (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Assigned Bihani Binayake Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed DCP India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn DS Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 770 Assigned RNR Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned Sheela Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 91.4 Assigned Shree Chanakya Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 686.4 Assigned Somochem India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)