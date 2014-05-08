May 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of May 7, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bihani Binayake Cotex Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 25 Reaffirmed
DS Enterprises ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned
RNR Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Assigned
Somochem India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 45 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Goel Ganga Developers (India) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 1000 Assigned
Bihani Binayake Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 100 Reaffirmed
DCP India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac - - Withdrawn
DS Enterprises LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 100 Assigned
Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 770 Assigned
RNR Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 30 Assigned
Sheela Agro Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 91.4 Assigned
Shree Chanakya Education Society LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 686.4 Assigned
Somochem India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 35 Assigned
