May 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 8, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mohan Fabtex Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Assigned Nipko Engineering Services Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 100 Assigned Palmar Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 15 Assigned Signet Products Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Sukhras Machines Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hdb Financial Services Ltd Series A PTCs CARE AA (SO) 1459 Assigned Mohan Fabtex Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 50 Assigned Nipko Engineering Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 80 Assigned Palmar Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 111.1 Assigned Signet Products Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 110 Assigned Sivadharshini Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 195.1 Assigned Sks Microfinance Ltd And Janalakshmi Series A PTCs CARE A+ (SO) 1615 Assigned Financial Services Pvt Ltd Sukhras Machines Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 90 Reaffirmed Teil Projects Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac* CARE AA- 460 Reaffirmed (SO)/CARE A1+ (SO) * proposed to be backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by Engineers India Limited (EIL) (rated 'CARE AAA/ CARE A1+') and Tata Projects Limited (TPL). The rating continues to be in principle and will be confirmed by CARE after the copy of executed guarantee is provided by EIL and TPL. Teil Projects Ltd Long/ST Bk Fac* CARE AA- 40 Assigned (SO)/CARE A1+ (SO) * backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by Engineers India Limited (EIL) (rated 'CARE AAA/ CARE A1+') and Tata Projects Limited (TPL) in equal proportion. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)