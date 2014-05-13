May 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 12, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Lux Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 15 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hhp Broadcasting Services Pvt. Ltd. LT Fac (TL) CARE BBB- (SO) 276.5* Assigned *The facilities are backed by joint and several corporate guarantee extended by ultimate holding company Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd (SABTNL, rated CARE BBB-/CARE A3) and parent company TV Vision Limited Khushi Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 79 Assigned Lux Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 3100 Assigned Moraj Infratech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ - Withdrawn Rajalakshmi Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 722.5 Assigned Sagar Samrat Sea Foods LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 8.3 Reaffirmed Sagar Samrat Sea Foods LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 86 Reaffirmed A4 Salet Sea Foods Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 216 Reaffirmed A4 Sg Estates Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 524.5 Assigned Templeton India Low Duration Fund Open-Ended Income CARE AA+ mfs - Revised from Scheme CARE AAAmfs Tv Vision Ltd. LT Fac (TL-1) CARE BBB- (SO) 101# Assigned #The facilities are backed by joint and several guarantee extended by parent company Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd (SABTNL, rated CARE BBB-/A3) and group company i.e. Westwind Realtors Private Limited Tv Vision Ltd. LT Fac (TL-2) CARE BBB- (SO) 50.5* Assigned *The facilities are backed by joint and several guarantee extended by SABTNL and promoters -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)