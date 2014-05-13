May 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of May 12, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Lux Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 15 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Hhp Broadcasting Services Pvt. Ltd. LT Fac (TL) CARE BBB- (SO) 276.5* Assigned
*The facilities are backed by joint and several corporate guarantee extended by ultimate holding
company Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd (SABTNL, rated CARE BBB-/CARE A3) and
parent company TV Vision Limited
Khushi Foods Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 79 Assigned
Lux Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A 3100 Assigned
Moraj Infratech Pvt Ltd Bk Fac CARE B+ - Withdrawn
Rajalakshmi Educational Trust LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 722.5 Assigned
Sagar Samrat Sea Foods LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 8.3 Reaffirmed
Sagar Samrat Sea Foods LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB-/CARE 86 Reaffirmed
A4
Salet Sea Foods Pvt Ltd LT / ST Bk Fac CARE BB /CARE 216 Reaffirmed
A4
Sg Estates Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 524.5 Assigned
Templeton India Low Duration Fund Open-Ended Income CARE AA+ mfs - Revised from
Scheme CARE AAAmfs
Tv Vision Ltd. LT Fac (TL-1) CARE BBB- (SO) 101# Assigned
#The facilities are backed by joint and several guarantee extended by parent company Sri
Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd (SABTNL, rated CARE BBB-/A3) and group company i.e.
Westwind Realtors Private Limited
Tv Vision Ltd. LT Fac (TL-2) CARE BBB- (SO) 50.5* Assigned
*The facilities are backed by joint and several guarantee extended by SABTNL and promoters
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
