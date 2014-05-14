May 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 13, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- KEC International Ltd Proposed CP (CP) CARE A1 750 Assigned Issue * * Based on the undertaking that the entire CP outstanding along with the fund based bank facilities shall be within the sanctioned fundbased working capital limits with banks Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 38.5 Assigned Shiva Industrial Security Agency (Guj)ST Bk Fac CARE A4 4 Reaffirmed^ Pvt Ltd ^ Suspension revoked Suprint Textiles (Jaipur) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 60 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arvind Kumar Nand Kumar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 44.3 Reaffirmed Arvind Kumar Nand Kumar Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac* CARE BB-/CARE 5.1 Reaffirmed A4 *Facilities have been reclassified from short-term to long-term / short-term H. G. Luxury Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 52 Assigned Rambhajo'S LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 170 Reaffirmed Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 79.6 Assigned Shipla Textile Prints LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 44.2 Assigned Shiva Industrial Security Agency (Guj)LT Bk Fac CARE BB 92.8 Reaffirmed^ Pvt Ltd ^ Suspension revoked/(Increased from 8.43cr) Sundaram Bnp Paribas Home Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA+ 8350 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 775cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)