US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as earnings roll in
April 18 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors weighed quarterly earnings and a possible delay in tax reforms, while keeping an eye on geopolitics.
May 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 14, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Industries ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 27 Assigned Balarka Fabricon Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned Sheikh Bhullan Carpets Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 207.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Industries LT Bk Fac CARE BB 102.8 Assigned Balarka Fabricon Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 76.9 Assigned Cns Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 70.5 Assigned Ikf Finance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CARE A(SO) 187.1 Assigned Ikf Finance Ltd Series A2 PTCs CARE BB+(SO) 8.3 Assigned Power Finance Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA/CARE 440000 Assigned Programme for FY15 A1+ (includes Short-term borrowing aggregating Rs.5000 crore as sub-limit to the total borrowing programme) Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Market Borrowing CARE AAA/CARE 370000 Assigned Programme for FY15 A1+ (includes Short-term borrowing including bank guarantee aggregating Rs.5000 crore as sub-limit to the total borrowing programme) Saraswati Timber Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 71.7 Assigned Saraswati Timber Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE B+ /CARE 10 Assigned A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
April 18 U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors weighed quarterly earnings and a possible delay in tax reforms, while keeping an eye on geopolitics.
LONDON, April 18 UK stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, with the bluechip FTSE 100 poised for its sharpest one-day drop since the aftermath of last year's Brexit referendum, after Prime Minister Theresa May called for an early election.