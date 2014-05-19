May 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 16, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- P. M. Dwarkadass ST Bk Fac CARE A4 90 Assigned Rei Agro Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 100 Revised from CARE A4+ Rei Agro Ltd ST Debt (incl. CP)*CARE D - Withdrawn *carved out of working capital limits of the company Rohan Rajdeep Highways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 35.6 Assigned RPP Infra Projects Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 600 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BBCL Constructions India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 500 Assigned GVK Emergency Management And Research LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 175 Reaffirmed Institute (enhanced from 3.75 CR) GVK Emergency Management And Research LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB- 340 Reaffirmed Institute /CARE A3 (enhanced from 4.00 CR) India Infoline Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA 30950 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 2,695 CR) Madhya Pradesh Financial Corporation LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+(SO) 100@ Reaffirmed @backed by unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Government of Madhya Pradesh P. M. Dwarkadass LT Bk Fac CARE BB 60 Assigned Precision Autocastings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 80 Assigned Rei Agro Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 3514 Revised from CARE BB+ Rei Agro Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 42500 Revised from CARE BB+ / CARE A4+ Rei Agro Ltd Outstanding NCDs CARE D 5545 Revised from CARE BB+ Rohan Rajdeep Highways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 730 Assigned RPP Infra Projects Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 650 Assigned Shivalik Shulz Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 57.5 Assigned Trichy Tollway Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE A-(SO) 5040 Assigned @ backed by sponsor/promoter undertaking to the tune of Rs.75 crore in addition to an upfront Debt Service Reserve (DSR) creation undertaking at the time of first disbursement (approximately Rs.17.8 crore) which shall be valid till March 31, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)