May 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 20, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashish Ship Breaker Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Assigned Aegis Gas (Lpg) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac# CARE A1+(SO) 150 Assigned #Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by the Aegis Logistics Ltd [ALL, rated CARE AA- / A1+] Aegis Gas (Lpg) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac## CARE A1+(SO) 100 Assigned ##Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by the Aegis Logistics Ltd [ALL, rated CARE AA- / A1+] Chartered Hotels Pvt Ltd ST non fund based CARE A4+ 260 Assigned Bk Fac (BG) CLS Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 60 Revised from CARE A4 Drive India Enterprise Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non - 1500 Withdrawn Fund Based) E.I.T.A India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 25 Assigned Kalya Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Assigned Nipman Fasteners Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 35 Reaffirmed Seedworks India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 50 Revised from CARE A2+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alex Spectrum Radiation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 462.8 Assigned Chartered Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 3294.1 Assigned CLS Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 72 Revised from CARE B CLS Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Revised from CARE B/CARE A4 Drive India Enterprise Solutions Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac - 390 Withdrawn (Non Fund Based) Drive India Enterprise Solutions Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac - 1360 Withdrawn (Non Fund Based) guaranteed by TTSL and TTML E.I.T.A India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 345 Assigned Kalya Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned Nipman Fasteners Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 473.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 44.15 Cr) Seedworks India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 20 Revised from CARE A- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.