May 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of May 20, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ashish Ship Breaker Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 300 Assigned
Aegis Gas (Lpg) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac# CARE A1+(SO) 150 Assigned
#Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee provided by the Aegis
Logistics Ltd [ALL, rated CARE AA- / A1+]
Aegis Gas (Lpg) Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac## CARE A1+(SO) 100 Assigned
##Backed by an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee to be provided by the
Aegis Logistics Ltd [ALL, rated CARE AA- / A1+]
Chartered Hotels Pvt Ltd ST non fund based CARE A4+ 260 Assigned
Bk Fac (BG)
CLS Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 60 Revised from
CARE A4
Drive India Enterprise Solutions Ltd ST Bk Fac (Non - 1500 Withdrawn
Fund Based)
E.I.T.A India Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 25 Assigned
Kalya Constructions Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 12.5 Assigned
Nipman Fasteners Industries Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ 35 Reaffirmed
Seedworks India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 50 Revised from
CARE A2+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alex Spectrum Radiation Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 462.8 Assigned
Chartered Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac (TL) CARE BB+ 3294.1 Assigned
CLS Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 72 Revised from
CARE B
CLS Industries Pvt Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE D 20 Revised from
CARE B/CARE A4
Drive India Enterprise Solutions Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac - 390 Withdrawn
(Non Fund Based)
Drive India Enterprise Solutions Ltd Long / ST Bk Fac - 1360 Withdrawn
(Non Fund Based)
guaranteed by TTSL and TTML
E.I.T.A India Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 345 Assigned
Kalya Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 60 Assigned
Nipman Fasteners Industries Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 473.9 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 44.15 Cr)
Seedworks India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ 20 Revised from
CARE A-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
