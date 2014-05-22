May 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gupta Exim India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Hubtown Bus Terminal (Ahmedabad) Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 406.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Seedworks International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO) 200 Revised from CARE A2+ (SO) Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. Series A1 PTCs CARE A (SO) 1053.5 Assigned Gupta Exim India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 4833.6 Assigned Hubtown Bus Terminal (Ahmedabad) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AAA (SO) 2020 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 52 Cr) @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Reliance Capital Limited Seedworks International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 250 Revised from CARE A- (SO) Shreeram Jayaram Syndicate Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE B 95 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 231 Revised from CARE BB- Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 205 Revised from A4+ CARE BB-/ CARE A4 Unilazer Media Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 100 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)