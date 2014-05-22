US STOCKS-Wall St rises as earnings take focus from geopolitics
* Dow up 0.83 pct, S&P 500 up 0.80 pct, Nasdaq up 0.81 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
May 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 21, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gupta Exim India Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 5 Assigned Hubtown Bus Terminal (Ahmedabad) Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 406.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Seedworks International Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A2 (SO) 200 Revised from CARE A2+ (SO) Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 20 Revised from CARE A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. Series A1 PTCs CARE A (SO) 1053.5 Assigned Gupta Exim India Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B 4833.6 Assigned Hubtown Bus Terminal (Ahmedabad) Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE BB 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Reliance Broadcast Network Ltd LT Bk Fac@ CARE AAA (SO) 2020 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 52 Cr) @ Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Reliance Capital Limited Seedworks International Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 250 Revised from CARE A- (SO) Shreeram Jayaram Syndicate Jewellers LT Bk Fac CARE B 95 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 231 Revised from CARE BB- Sudiva Spinners Pvt Ltd LT /ST Bk Fac CARE BB+/CARE 205 Revised from A4+ CARE BB-/ CARE A4 Unilazer Media Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AAA (SO) 2000 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 100 Cr) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Gold rallied earlier to 5-month high on safe-haven appeal * Spot silver falls from 5-month peak * Platinum above 200-day moving average at 6-week top (Recasts, updates prices, adds comment) By Marcy Nicholson and Sethuraman N R NEW YORK/BENGALURU, April 17 Gold pared gains from a five-month high on Monday, losing steam as U.S. Treasury yields turned higher and the dollar came off its lows, after rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea spurred earlier saf