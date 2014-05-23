May 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 22, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mermer Italia Building Products Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.5 Assigned Ltd Roto Auto Engineering Solutions Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned Ltd Sau. Mathurabai Bhausaheb Thorat ST Bk Fac CARE A4 165 Assigned Sevabhavi Trust Shubham Builders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Himalayan Heli Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 149.5 Assigned Mermer Italia Building Products Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B 42.8 Assigned Ltd Nashik District Maratha Vidya PrasarakLT Bk Fac CARE A 147.2 Assigned Samaj Roto Auto Engineering Solutions Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B 65 Assigned Ltd Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD issues CARE BBB - Withdrawn Sau. Mathurabai Bhausaheb Thorat LT Bk Fac CARE BB 763.8 Assigned Sevabhavi Trust Shubham Builders LT Bk Fac CARE B- 140 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)