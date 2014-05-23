May 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of May 22, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Mermer Italia Building Products Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 37.5 Assigned
Ltd
Roto Auto Engineering Solutions Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 30 Assigned
Ltd
Sau. Mathurabai Bhausaheb Thorat ST Bk Fac CARE A4 165 Assigned
Sevabhavi Trust
Shubham Builders ST Bk Fac CARE A4 10 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Himalayan Heli Services Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 149.5 Assigned
Mermer Italia Building Products Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B 42.8 Assigned
Ltd
Nashik District Maratha Vidya PrasarakLT Bk Fac CARE A 147.2 Assigned
Samaj
Roto Auto Engineering Solutions Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B 65 Assigned
Ltd
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd NCD issues CARE BBB - Withdrawn
Sau. Mathurabai Bhausaheb Thorat LT Bk Fac CARE BB 763.8 Assigned
Sevabhavi Trust
Shubham Builders LT Bk Fac CARE B- 140 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)