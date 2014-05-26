May 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 23, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kaygaon Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47.5 Reaffirmed Prince Marine Transport Services Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3300 Reaffirmed Ltd SE Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ECL Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA 4000 Assigned Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd NCD CARE AA 1000 Assigned Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd LT debt - 500 Withdrawn Kaygaon Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 226.6 Reaffirmed Prince Marine Transport Services Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B 86.1 Revised from Ltd CARE BB Rukminirama Steel Rolling Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 200 Assigned SE Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 351.2 Assigned Star Engineers LT Bk Fac CARE B 133 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)