May 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE)
for local debt instruments as of May 23, 2014.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------- ---------- ------ ------- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Kaygaon Paper Mills Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 47.5 Reaffirmed
Prince Marine Transport Services Pvt ST Bk Fac CARE A4 3300 Reaffirmed
Ltd
SE Power Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 25 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ECL Finance Ltd Subordinate Debt CARE AA 4000 Assigned
Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd NCD CARE AA 1000 Assigned
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd LT debt - 500 Withdrawn
Kaygaon Paper Mills Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 226.6 Reaffirmed
Prince Marine Transport Services Pvt LT Bk Fac CARE B 86.1 Revised from
Ltd CARE BB
Rukminirama Steel Rolling Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 200 Assigned
SE Power Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 351.2 Assigned
Star Engineers LT Bk Fac CARE B 133 Assigned
