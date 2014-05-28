May 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asm Traxim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Enginering Corporation India ST Bk Fac CARE A3 870 Assigned Pvt Ltd Helios Photo Voltaic Ltd (Formerly ST Bk Fac CARE D 476 Reaffirmed Kwons As Moser Baer Photo Voltaic Ltd) Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 13253 Revised from CARE A2+ Moser Baer Solar Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1781 Reaffirmed Ozon Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18 Reaffirmed Timblo Drydocks Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE AA- (FD) 150 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asm Traxim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 600 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from45cr) Bhushan Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 180.8 Revised from CARE BBB Helios Photo Voltaic Ltd (Formerly LT Bk Fac CARE D 8629 Reaffirmed Kwons As Moser Baer Photo Voltaic Ltd) Hi-Tech Enginering Corporation India LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 287.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Hopewell Tableware Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 391.4 Assigned Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 22308 Reaffirmed Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE A12000 Revised from CARE A- / CARE A2+ Moser Baer Solar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 10634 Reaffirmed Naiknavare Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 350 Assigned Ozon Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 16.03cr) Timblo Drydocks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 500 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)