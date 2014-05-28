GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps, shares rally on French election relief
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
May 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 27, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asm Traxim Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 50 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Enginering Corporation India ST Bk Fac CARE A3 870 Assigned Pvt Ltd Helios Photo Voltaic Ltd (Formerly ST Bk Fac CARE D 476 Reaffirmed Kwons As Moser Baer Photo Voltaic Ltd) Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A1 13253 Revised from CARE A2+ Moser Baer Solar Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 1781 Reaffirmed Ozon Vitrified Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 18 Reaffirmed Timblo Drydocks Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 250 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Jk Lakshmi Cement Ltd Fixed Deposits CARE AA- (FD) 150 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asm Traxim Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 600 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from45cr) Bhushan Aviation Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB- 180.8 Revised from CARE BBB Helios Photo Voltaic Ltd (Formerly LT Bk Fac CARE D 8629 Reaffirmed Kwons As Moser Baer Photo Voltaic Ltd) Hi-Tech Enginering Corporation India LT Bk Fac CARE BBB 287.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Hopewell Tableware Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 391.4 Assigned Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE A- 22308 Reaffirmed Jk Tyre & Industries Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE A-/CARE A12000 Revised from CARE A- / CARE A2+ Moser Baer Solar Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 10634 Reaffirmed Naiknavare Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 350 Assigned Ozon Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE B+ 180.3 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from 16.03cr) Timblo Drydocks Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 500 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on Sunday on relief that centrist Emmanuel Macron took the first round of voting in the French presidential election, reducing the prospect of an anti-establishment market shock.