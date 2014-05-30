May 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of May 29, 2014. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cades Digitech Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 200 Reaffirmed Chinar Forge Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4+ 210 Revised from CARE A4 (enhanced from 18.5cr) DBL Tikamgarh Nowgaon Tollways Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3+ (SO) 51.3 Assigned Mohak Carpets Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE D 39 Assigned Nilkanth Chawal Mills Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A4 27.5 Assigned Spring Infradev Ltd ST Bk Fac CARE A3 1750 Revised from CARE A3+ Sushil Udyog ST Bk Fac CARE A4 76.8 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Spring Infradev Ltd Fixed Deposit CARE BBB- (FD) 400 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Education And Research SocietyLT Bk Fac CARE B 69.3 Assigned Ahuja And Anand Buildwell Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 543.7 Assigned Axis IT & T Ltd LT Bk CARE BBB- 4 Reaffirmed Fac-Non-fundbased Axis IT & T Ltd LT/ST Bk Fac CARE BBB-/CARE 102.5 Reaffirmed A3 Cades Digitech Pvt Ltd LT Bk CARE BBB- 12 Reaffirmed Fac-Non-fundbased Chinar Forge Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB+ 237.5 Revised from CARE BB (enhanced from 10.96cr) DBL Tikamgarh Nowgaon Tollways Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BBB+ (SO) 970 Assigned Dewan Fourwheels Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 90 Assigned DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 3600 Assigned DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 500 Reaffirmed DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE AA (SO) 1900 Reaffirmed Gravity Ferrous Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB- 225 Assigned Mohak Carpets Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 330.2 Assigned Nilkanth Chawal Mills Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE BB 56.1 Assigned Pinnacle Industries Ltd TL against lease CARE BBB+ (SO) 50.5 Withdrawn rental receivables Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd NCD* CARE A+ (SO) 1405.4 Assigned *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Sadbhav Engineering Limited (rated CAREA+/CARE A1+ ) Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd LT Bk Fac* CARE A+ (SO) 1800 Reaffirmed *Backed by unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Sadbhav Engineering Limited (rated CAREA+/CARE A1+ ) Siddhi Texchem Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CARE D 117.1 Revised from CARE B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CARE may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)